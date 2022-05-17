Noah Burtner tossed five innings of one-hit baseball, walking four and striking out eight and Andrew Baugher pitched two no-hit frames in relief with four strikeouts as Spotswood baseball remained unbeaten in Valley District play with a 9-0 home shutout of Turner Ashby in Penn Laird.
In a well-balanced effort, Baugher, Burtner, Dawson Russell, Trevor Shifflett, Elijah Grogg and Brady Hoover all had a hit and an RBI for the Trailblazers (18-1, 9-0 Valley), who have now won three in a row.
Luke Keister also had a hit for Spotswood and Hezekiah Cross had an RBI.
For the Knights (7-13, 4-4 Valley), Jack Fox had the only hit of the game.
Turner Ashby 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Spotswood 022 041 x — 9 7 0
Hill, Fornadel and Swartley. Burtner, Baugher and Russell. W — Burtner. L — Hill.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Baseball
Rockbridge County 6, Broadway 5: Junior Cohen Paxton drew a bases-loaded walk to give Rockbridge County a walk-off win and complete a season sweep of Broadway in Valley District action in Lexington.
Paxton also pitched 2.1 innings of one-hit shutout baseball in relief for the Wildcats (9-10, 3-4 Valley) while Thomas McAloon and Will Murdock both led RCHS at the plate with a pair of hits and two RBIs apiece.
Austin Higgins and Keswick Owens added one hit apiece for Rockbridge.
For the Gobblers (13-6, 3-5 Valley), Landen Stuhlmiller was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Hunter Deavers added a two-run single.
Broadway 000 041 0 — 5 5 2
Rockbridge County 031 010 1 — 6 6 1
Martin and Stuhlmiller. Murdock, Paxton and Golladay. W — Paxton. L — Martin.
Strasburg 3, Page County 1: Tanner Jenkins went 3-for-4 and Hayden Fravel pitched 5.1 innings, giving up one run on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in Strasburg’s Bull Run District win at Page County.
Fravel and Griffin Turpen had a hit and an RBI apiece for the Rams (15-4, 11-4 Bull Run) while Walker Conrad tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in relief.
For the Panthers (10-10, 9-7 Bull Run), Mitchel Gaskins had two hits.
Strasburg 002 100 0 — 3 6 0
Page County 000 001 0 — 1 4 2
Fravel, Goldsmith, Conrad and Sine. Knighton, Cave and Bradley. W — Fravel. L — Knighton.
Riverheads 6, Waynesboro 0: Bennett Dunlap, Colton Kwiecinski and Levi Dunlap combined to give up zero runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine in Riverheads’ shutout of Waynesboro on the road.
Henley Dunlap had two hits and three RBIs for the Gladiators (13-5, 5-5 Shenandoah) while Ryan Farris added an RBI at the plate in the win.
Taylin Henderson led the Little Giants (3-15, 1-11 Shenandoah) with two hits while Dylan Beverly and Jaxon Wilfong finished with one hit apiece.
Riverheads 202 010 1 — 6 5 0
Waynesboro 000 000 0 — 0 4 5
B. Dunlap, C. Kwiecinski, L. Dunlap and Farris. Sherman, Barker and Aleshire. W — C. Kwiecinski. L — Sherman.
Mountain View 7, Rappahannock County 6: Lance Rhodes was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give Mountain View a wild walk-off win over Bull Run District opponent Rappahannock County in Quicksburg.
Jaden Click pitched 5.1 strong relief innings for the Generals (13-7, 9-7 Bull Run), giving up one run on two hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
At the plate for Mountain View, Rhodes was 2-for-4 with a trio of RBIs.
Joey McNamara and Zander Jodrie added two hits apiece for the Generals.
Rappahannock County 011 211 000 0 — 6 7 1
Mountain View 032 001 000 1 — 7 10 3
Vandey, Martz and Roberts. Moomaw, Smith, Click and McNamara. W — Click. L — Martz.
Softball
Broadway 10, Rockbridge County 2: Aliza Lokey was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs as Broadway picked up its third straight victory with a convincing Valley District win over Rockbridge County in Lexington.
Savannah Janzen tossed four innings, giving up two hits and a run for the Gobblers (6-14, 4-4 Valley) while Leah Sauder was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Also chipping in for Broadway was Jasmine Gett, who was 2-for-5.
East Rockingham 6, Clarke County 1: Megan Holland was 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs and Madison Arbaugh pitched a complete game, giving up one run on five hits and five walks with six strikeouts for East Rockingham in a solid bounce-back road win over Clarke County.
Braxten Jones added an RBI single for the Eagles (14-6, 11-3 Bull Run) while Arbaugh, Emma Cude and Sarah Smith added a double apiece.
For Clarke (16-4, 10-4 Bull Run), Ellie Taylor finished with two hits.
East Rockingham 000 030 0 — 6 7 1
Clarke County 000 001 0 — 1 5 0
Arbaugh and Cude. Peace, Hornbaker and Farmer. W — Arbaugh. L — Peace. HR — ER: Holland, fourth inning, two on.
Page County 4, Strasburg 2: Savannah Shifflett went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, including the game-winning knock in the sixth, as Page County won its fourth straight with a gritty win over Strasburg in Shenandoah.
Bailee Gaskins tossed a complete game for the Panthers (13-7, 12-2 Bull Run), giving up two runs on five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts.
Kiersten Wiseley pitched five innings, giving up two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out seven for the Rams (5-12, 3-10 Bull Run).
Strasburg 002 000 0 — 2 5 3
Page County 020 002 x — 4 3 2
Wiseley, Arnold and Reynolds. Gaskins and Hensley. W — Gaskins. L — Wiseley.
Boys Soccer
Spotswood 5, Rockbridge County 0: Sophomore Fernando Sierra-Perez had a hat trick as Spotswood snapped a two-game losing streak with a road shutout of Valley District opponent Rockbridge County.
Luis Amortegui Vargas and Yoel Galeano Molina scored the other goals for the Trailblazers (10-5-1, 6-2 Valley) while Alex Varela, Daniel Posada Martinez, Daniel Romanchuk and Mahamat Atom had an assist each.
Girls Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 6, Hampton Roads Academy 2: Sarah Drooger put on a dominant display with three goals and three assists as seventh-seeded Eastern Mennonite cruised past 10th-seeded Hampton Roads Academy in the opening round of the Virginia Independent Athletic Association Division III state tournament in Harrisonburg.
Martha Wyse added two goals for the Flames (12-3-2) while Avery Nussbaum added another and Bri Showalter also chipped in with an assist.
In goal for EMS, Vivienne Alleyne had another big game with 18 saves.
The Flames will travel to No. 2 Christchurch today for a quarterfinal game.
Spotswood 6, Rockbridge County 1: Riley Thorpe had two goals and an assist as Spotswood cruised past district foe Rockbridge County.
Lily Cresawn added a goal and an assist for the Trailblazers (11-5, 8-0 Valley) while Maggie Thorpe, Madison Mayes and Katelyn Kim all scored one goal apiece. Gracyn Chandler also had an assist for Spotswood.
Sophie Vaught had the lone goal for the Wildcats (1-13, 0-7 Valley).
Girls Tennis
East Rockingham 5, Clarke County 1: Top-seeded East Rockingham put up an impressive effort, winning its seventh straight with a win over fourth-seeded Clarke County in the Bull Run District semifinals at home.
Ellen Waag, Abby Thompson, Molly Dribb, Loren DInkel and Dannia Gomez all earned singles victories in the win for East Rock (13-3).
Clarke (6-12) got its win at the No. 1 singles spot from Catherine Macoy.
East Rock will host Central in the district title match Thursday at 3 p.m.
