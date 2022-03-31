Noah Burtner pitched a complete-game no-hitter, walking just two and striking out 11 as Spotswood remained unbeaten to start the season with an 11-0 five-inning rout of rival East Rockingham in prep baseball action Wednesday in Penn Laird.
At the plate, Burtner also had a triple and an RBI for the Trailblazers (6-0) while Heze Cross finished with a triple and two RBIs in the non-district victory.
Kane Scafidi led Spotswood with a 2-for-3 effort that included a double and four RBIs while Dawson Russell also chipped in with a single and an RBI of his own.
Luke Keister and Trebor Shifflett each finished with a hit and a run scored for SHS.
For the Eagles (1-4), Bentley Hensley got the start and pitched two innings, giving up just one hit, zero walks and zero earned runs. All three runs that were scored during Hensley’s two frames on the mound came unearned off of ERHS errors.
East Rockingham 000 00 — 0 0 3
Spotswood 032 23 — 10 7 0
B. Hensley, D. Hensley, Clem, Bruce and J. Hensley. Burtner and Scafidi. W — Burtner. L — B. Hensley.
In other prep sports:
Baseball
Broadway 15, Skyline 2: Noah Hertzler had a historic day as he finished 4-for-5 and hit for the cycle, finishing with a single, a double, a triple and a home run, to go along with three RBIs as Broadway cruised to a rout of Skyline on Wednesday.
It was the best offensive outing of his career for the senior Hertzler, who scored two runs in the win and is headed to William & Mary next year as a pitching signee.
Freshman Sy Crider finished 4-for-5 with four doubles and an RBI for the Gobblers (4-1) while Ryan Martin was 3-for-4 with a double and a trio of RBIs himself.
Landen Stuhlmiller, Ryan Anderson and Ben Hutcheson all added one hit apiece.
On the mound for Broadway, Hunter Deavers pitched five innings and have up two runs on three hits and a pair of walks while racking up eight strikeouts in the win.
Dylan Shifflett pitched two innings in relief, giving up one hit and striking out three.
Broadway 241 201 5 — 15 16 1
Skyline 002 000 0 — 2 4 5
Deavers, Shifflett and Crider. Sibert, Matthews, Morris and Rosati. W — Deavers. L — Sibert. HR — B: Hertzler, third inning, none on.
Rappahannock County 1, Central 0: Senior pitcher Mason Ramey tossed a complete-game one-hitter, striking out nine as Rappahannock County earned a key shutout of Bull Run District opponent Central on Wednesday at home.
Calvin Bernard put up a solid outing for the Falcons (3-3, 1-2 Bull Run) in the loss, going six innings and giving up one run on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Samuel Metcalf, meanwhile, had the only hit at the plate for Central.
Central 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Rappahannock County 100 000 0 — 1 4 2
Bernard and Metcalf. Ramey and Martz. W — Ramey. L — Bernard.
Buffalo Gap 8, Nelson County 6: Blake Argenbright’s two-run homer in the sixth inning served as the game-winning shot as Buffalo Gap stayed hot with a non-district victory over Nelson County on Wednesday in Swoope.
Jackson Ingram and Micah Canterbury each finished with two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Bison (6-1) while Blake Robertson added a single and two RBIs.
Nelson County 000 150 0 — 6 7 1
Buffalo Gap 001 322 x — 8 10 2
Willoughby, Terry, Thompson and Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald, Bright, Canterbury and Canterbury, Bright. W — Canterbury. L — Terry. HR — BG: Argenbright, sixth inning, one on.
Softball
Spotswood 3, East Rockingham 2: Freshman Charley Bentley’s RBI single to left brought home senior Aeriana Rodriguez and lifted unbeaten Spotswood to a thrilling walk-off victory over East Rockingham on Wednesday in Penn Laird.
Bentley finished 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs for the Trailblazers (6-0).
Brooke Morris, Kailee Good, Cierra Rodriguez, Nichole Workman and Aeriana Rodriguez all finished with one hit apiece in the non-district win for Spotswood.
In the circle for SHS, Cierra Rodriguez gave up two runs on eight hits and three walks and struck out six. It was one of the junior’s best outings of the season.
It was a tough loss to swallow for the Eagles (1-3), who played well, as Ashlyn Herring and Emily Eppard led the way at the plate with two hits apiece.
Madison Arbaugh and Emma Cude finished with an RBI each for East Rock.
East Rockingham 101 000 0 — 2 8 2
Spotswood 011 000 1 — 3 8 1
Arbaugh and Cude. C. Rodriguez and Blatz. W — C. Rodriguez. L — Arbaugh. HR — SHS: Bentley, third inning, none on.
Harrisonburg 20, Albemarle 9: Sophomore pitcher Camryn Johnson pitched a complete game and struck out four as Harrisonburg earned its second win of the season and continued to show significant progress under first-year coach Derek Smiley with a non-district victory over Albemarle on Wednesday at HHS.
Johnson, Mia Beauzieux, Kayli Alvarado, McKenna Dayton and Julia Byler all finished with multi-hit games at the plate in the victory for the Blue Streaks (2-3).
Central 11, Mountain View 0: Trynda Mantz pitched a complete game, giving up one hit and two walks while striking out 13 and also had two hits and three RBIs at the plate as Central earned a district win over Mountain View at home Wednesday.
Hailey Clark, Kora Stephens and Keriana Stottlemyer added two hits apiece for the Falcons (4-3, 2-1 Bull Run) while Jera Cook finished with a single and two RBIs.
For the Generals (0-5, 0-4 Bull Run), Emma Saeler had the team’s only hit.
Mountain View 000 00 — 0 1 2
Central (10)01 0x — 11 11 0
Bare, Sullivan and Saeler. Mantz and Cook. W — Mantz. L — Bare.
Rockbridge County 7, Stuarts Draft 4: In Lexington, Marla Zollman was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer as Rockbridge County upset Stuarts Draft on Wednesday.
Lillian Purcell finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Wildcats (2-5) in the non-district upset while Margaret Dudley tossed a complete game, striking out nine in the win.
For the Cougars (4-2), Katilyn Weaver was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs herself.
Stuarts Draft 000 120 1 — 4 8 2
Rockbridge County 310 120 x — 7 8 4
Tillman and Martin. Dudley and Falls. W — Dudley. L — Falls. HR — Zollman, sixth inning, one on.
Nelson County 6, Buffalo Gap 0: Jasmine Harris finished 2-for-3, but Buffalo Gap suffered its second straight loss to Nelson County on Wednesday in Swoope.
Abby Michael, Emily Minter and Sadie Patterson had a hit each for the Bison (1-2).
Caroline Alger pitched four relief innings, giving up one run and striking out seven.
Nelson County 113 001 0 — 6 7 0
Buffalo Gap 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Taylor and Victor. Michael, Alger and Coffman. W — Taylor. L — Michael. HR — NC: Thompson, sixth inning, none on.
Boys Soccer
Turner Ashby 4, Waynesboro 0: Daniel Hernandez had a goal and an assist as Turner Ashby earned a non-district shutout of Waynesboro at home Wednesday.
Bennett Wilburn, Yaman Aadi and Alex Maust added a goal each for the Knights (3-0-2) while Ben Sullivan and Parker Kiracofe each picked up an assist.
In goal, Omar Celestino Calixto and Tyrese Nuevo-Romero had a save each.
Harrisonburg 1, Albemarle 1: Sophomore forward Daniel Romero had the lone goal as Harrisonburg battled to a draw with Albemarle at home on Wednesday.
Senior Caleb Garcia posted 10 saves in goal for the Blue Streaks (1-1-2).
Broadway 8, Skyline 0: Brayan Cruz had three goals and an assist and Oscar Cruz Garcia added two goals and two assists as Broadway got back on track in a big way with a non-district shutout victory over Skyline on the road Wednesday.
Leyden Mongold added a goal and two assists for the Gobblers (2-4) while Daniel Osinkosky and Tristan Yoder had a goal each and John Fravel added three saves.
Girls Soccer
Waynesboro 2, Turner Ashby 0: Jaden Sprouse and Lydia Kimmel each scored as Waynesboro earned a home shutout of Turner Ashby on Wednesday.
The Little Giants (4-1) limited the Knights to just two shots on goal in the win.
Katelyn Lough, a junior, finished with six saves in goal for Turner Ashby (0-6).
Stuarts Draft 2, Rockbridge County 1: Allison Quick had a goal and an assist as Stuarts Draft earned a victory over Rockbridge County at home Wednesday.
Christina Santiago also added a goal of her own for the Cougars (2-2).
Strasburg 3, Warren County 2: Morgan Mrizek scored two goals and had an assist as Strasburg earned a non-district win at Warren County on Wednesday.
Lily Bowman added a goal for the Rams (2-0) while Hannah Kepler had an assist.
Pacheco, Irving Earn All-State Spots
Spotswood senior Carmelo Pacheco and Wilson Memorial junior Finn Irving were both named to the Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 3 all-state boys basketball team on Thursday, the organization announced in a release.
Pacheco earned first-team honors while Irving earned a spot on the second team.
Both players earned the same recognition as first- and second-team selections on the Virginia High School League’s Class 3 all-state team earlier this month.
