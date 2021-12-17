With 10 different players reaching the scoring column, Harrisonburg ran away with a convincing 66-33 rout of former Valley District rival Waynesboro, which is now in the Shenandoah, in non-district girls basketball action at the Roger Bergey Classic at HHS on Friday.
Mariah Cain led the Blue Streaks (3-4) with 18 points and five steals in the much-needed victory.
Another senior, Ellie Muncy, was close to a double-double for Harrisonburg with 11 points and eight rebounds on the night while guard Maribel Tirado had a career-high nine boards of her own.
Jaiden Lemon chipped in with 10 points for the Blue Streaks while Maya Waid had five points and six assists, Galilea Santiago Henriquez had eight points and Timberlyn Moore finished with seven.
For the Little Giants (0-7), Shyla Williams had seven points and Serenity Jackson added six.
Waynesboro 11 8 6 8 — 33
Harrisonburg 20 18 17 11 — 66
WAYNESBORO (33) — Hull 4 1-2 5, Pietrowski 1 0-1 2, Dunson 1 0-2 2, Jackson 2 2-2 6, Williams 3 1-3 7, Johnson 0 2-2 2, Eubanks 0 1-2 1, Staton 1 2-6 4, Goodwin 0 4-6 4. Totals 12 13-23 33.
HARRISONBURG (66) — Tirado 1 0-0 2, Waid 1 2-3 5, Muncy 4 3-4 11, Ibrahim 0 1-2 1, Cain 7 1-2 18, Moore 3 1-2 7, Lemon 4 2-4 10, Phillips 0 2-2 2, Abraham 1 0-0 2, Santiago Henriquez 4 0-1 8. Totals 25 13-22 66.
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 4 (Cain 3, Waid).
In other prep sports Friday:
Girls Basketball
Turner Ashby 57, Fort Defiance 49: A rare triple-double from sophomore Raevin Washington propelled Turner Ashby to a 57-49 non-district victory over Fort Defiance in Don Landes Gymnasium.
Washington, a 6-foot-3 forward, finished with 21 points, 18 rebounds and 10 blocks for the Knights.
Also chipping in for TA, which won its third in a row and completed a season sweep of the Indians, was Brynne Gerber with 12 points and Samantha Whetzel and Kendall Simmers with nine apiece.
The Knights (6-1), playing without standout Leah Kiracofe, also got six points from Adeline Sajko.
For the Indians (3-2), Kiersten Ransome had another big scoring night with 17 points to lead the home team in the loss while Mia Alexander added 11 and Trinity Hedrick finished with seven.
Turner Ashby 10 11 19 17 — 57
Fort Defiance 7 20 7 15 — 49
TURNER ASHBY (57) — Sajko 1 4-8 6, Simmers 3 2-4 9, Geber 5 1-2 12, Whetzel 4 1-4 9, Smith 0 0-0 0, Fox 0 0-0 0, Lam 0 0-0 0, Washington 10 1-7 21. Totals 23 9-25 57.
FORT DEFIANCE (49) — Ransome 4 7-7 17, Alexander 4 2-2 11, Hedrick 3 0-2 7, Hansbrough 0 0-0 0, Ryder 0 0-2 0, Shields 3 0-0 6, K. Hostetter 0 0-0 0, Berry 0 2-4 2, Dunbrack 0 0-0 0, T. Hostetter 1 1-4 4, Wine 0 0-0 0, Begoon 0 0-0 0, Cook 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 12-21 49.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 2 (Simmers, Gerber), Fort Defiance 5 (Ransome 2, Alexander, Hedrick, T. Hostetter).
Skyline 60, Broadway 52: Freshman Wren Wheeler scored 17 points, but it wasn’t enough as Broadway suffered a 60-52 non-district loss to Skyline in Front Royal.
Emma Bacon had 10 points for the Gobblers (4-4) while Alexa Dingus finished with eight.
Broadway 16 13 13 10 — 52
Skyline 14 16 22 8 — 60
BROADWAY (52) — E. Bacon 3 3-4 10, Copenhaver 2 0-0 4, Dingus 4 0-0 8, Gatesman 0 0-0 0, Hardy 1 0-0 2, Spencer 0 0-4, Suters 2 0-0 4, Wimer 2 2-4 7. Totals 18 10-16 52.
SKYLINE (60) — Payne 2 0-0 4, McGuire 5 1-3 11, LaCombe 3 1-6 8, Shannon 12 1-1 25, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Kelly 5 1-2 12. Totals 27 3-12 60.
3-Point Goals — Broadway 6 (Wheeler 4, E. Bacon, Wimer), Skyline 2 (Lacombe, Kelly).
Mountain View 43, Buffalo Gap 39: In Quicksburg, Bre Franklin scored a game-high 19 points to lift Mountain View to a 43-39 non-district victory over Buffalo Gap.
Mya Councill and Annika Dellinger added 10 points apiece for the Generals (3-5).
For the Bison (4-2), Avery Bradley had 22 points while Bailey Talley finished with 13 of her own.
Buffalo Gap 8 15 5 11 — 39
Mountain View 11 13 12 7 — 43
BUFFALO GAP (39) — Emurian 1 0-0 2, Bradley 7 0-0 22, Talley 6 0-2 13, Sherrill 0 0-2 0, Minter 0 0-0 0, Fix 1 0-6 2, Coffman 0 0-0 0, Whitlock 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 0-10 39.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (43) — Councill 3 4-7 10, Hoover 0 1-4 1, Franklin 7 3-6 19, Blank 0 0-0 0, Dellinger 4 2-6 10, Bare 0 1-3 1, Pittington 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 11-26 43.
3-Point Goals — Buffalo Gap 7 (Bradley 6, Talley), Mountain View 2 (Franklin).
Riverheads 47, Rockbridge County 43: Mackenzie Sacra scored 16 points as Riverheads defeated Rockbridge County 47-43 in a non-district game at the Parry McCluer Invitational in Buena Vista.
Taia Chandler added 10 points for the Gladiators (3-1) while Anna Shirley chipped in with seven.
For the Wildcats (2-5), Emily Mahood had another big scoring night with a game-high 22 points.
Stuarts Draft 59, Nelson County 48: Leah Wood had 16 points and Allie Brooks added 15 as Stuarts Draft picked up a 59-48 non-district win over Nelson County at home.
Sarah Taylor added 11 points for the Cougars (3-2) while Anna Smith finished with 11 rebounds.
Rappahannock County 50, Central 36: Savannah Loving had 14 points as Rappahannock County got back on track with a big-time 50-36 win over Bull Run District opponent Central at home.
Tori Atkins added 12 points for the Panthers (6-1, 1-1 Bull Run) while Abigail Atkins had 10.
For the Falcons (4-2, 2-1 Bull Run), Makenna Painter had 14 points and Emma Eberly added 11.
Central 5 6 7 18 — 36
Rappahannock County 15 14 11 10 — 50
CENTRAL (36) — Stephens 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 1-2 1, Eberly 3 4-4 11, Hutton 0 0-0 0, Helsley 2 2-6 6, Perez 0 0-0 0, Whetzel 1 0-1 2, DiNardo 2-6 2, Painter 7 0-2 14. Totals 15 9-21 36.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY (50) — Loving 7 0-2 14, Ellis 4 0-0 8, Brown 1 0-0 2, T. Atkins 4 3-4 12, Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Tuel 0 0-0 0, Dodson 0 0-0 0, Shackelford 0 2-2 2, B. Atkins 0 1-2 1, A. Atkins 4 2-4 10. Totals 20 8-14 50.
3-Point Goals — Central 1 (Eberly), Rappahannock County 2 (T. Atkins).
Boys Basketball
Broadway 70, Jefferson Forest 64: Conner Barnes scored a career-high 26 points as Broadway earned a hard-fought 70-64 double-overtime win over non-district foe Jefferson Forest at home.
Jowell Gonzalez Santiago added 14 points for the Gobblers (7-1), who have won four in a row.
Caleb Barnes, Dakota Dove and Ben Hutcheson added seven points apiece for Broadway.
Jefferson Forest 11 7 14 14 16 2 — 64
Broadway 8 10 18 10 16 8 — 70
JEFFERSON FOREST (64) — Scott 2 0-0 5, Mays 4 2-4 11, Wimmer 5 0-0 10, Elliot 3 2-3 9, French 11 4-5 27, Carter 0 0-0 0, Burrill 1 0-0 2, Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 8-12 64.
BROADWAY (70) — Ca. Barnes 2 3-5 7, Dove 2 2-4 7, Hutcheson 2 1-2 7, Michael 0 0-0 0, Hertzler 1 0-0 2, Gonzalez Santiago 4 4-6 14, Witmer 1 0-0 2, Co. Barnes 12 2-5 26, Santiago 0 0-0 0, Miller 2 0-0 5. Totals 25 12-21 70.
3-Point Goals — Jefferson Forest 4 (Scott, Mays, Elliot, French), Broadway 5 (Hutcheson 2, Gonzalez Santiago 2, Miller).
Spotswood 75, Heritage-Lynchburg 69: Carmelo Pacheco continued his hot start to the season, pouring in 31 points as Spotswood defeated non-district opponent Heritage-Lynchburg 75-69 on the opening night of the Orange Theory Fitness Roger Bergey Classic at Harrisonburg.
Freshman Rayne Dean also had another impressive outing with 16 points for the Trailblazers (5-3).
Also chipping in for Spotswood was Jonathan Harding with nine points and Jackson Li with eight.
Heritage-Lynchburg 18 17 16 18 — 69
Spotswood 25 11 25 14 — 75
HERITAGE-LYNCHBURG (69) — Brown 0 0-0 0, Williams 8 1-2 20, Ferguson 7 0-0 18, McMillan 2 2-2 7, Banks 0 0-0 0, Washington 3 0-0 6, Jones 2 0-0 5, Webb 0 0-0 0, Tucker 0 0-0 0, Feemann 5 0-0 11, Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 3-4 69.
SPOTSWOOD (75) — Car. Pacheco 9 7-7 31, Bellamy 2 0-0 5, Cam. Pacheco 2 0-1 4, Li 2 2-2 8, Leslie 0 2-3 2, Graves 0 0-0 0, Harding 4 1-2 9, Craig 0 0-0 0, Dean 6 4-6 16. Totals 26 16-21 75.
3-Point Goals — Heritage-Lynchburg 10 (Ferguson 4, Williams 3, McMillan, Jones), Spotswood 7 (Car. Pacheco 4, Li 2, Bellamy).
Luray 51, Clarke County 43: Calder Liscomb had 17 points and Bailey Graybeal had 10 as Luray earned its first win with a 51-43 Bull Run District victory over Clarke County at home.
Kenny Frye added eight points for the Bulldogs (1-5, 1-1 Bull Run), who had eight players score.
The Eagles (2-2, 1-2 Bull Run) were led by Luke Lyman, who finished with 16 points.
Clarke County 12 10 11 10 — 43
Luray 9 8 18 17 — 51
CLARKE COUNTY (43) — Broy 5 0-2 10, Sansom 1 0-1 3, W. Booker 3 2-3 10, D. Booker 2 0-0 4, Rutherford 0 0-0 0, Holmes 0 0-0 0, Lyman 7 2-3 16. Totals 18 4-9 43.
LURAY (51) — Stevens 1 0-0 3, Payton 1 2-2 4, Ramey 0 0-0 0, Graybeal 2 4-6 10, Vile 1 0-0 3, Lentz 0 4-4 4, Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Frye 3 0-2 8, C. Liscomb 6 5-14 17, R. Liscomb 1 0-0 2, Cash 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 15-26 51.
3-Point Goals — Clarke County 2 (W. Booker), Luray 3 (Stevens, Graybeal, Vile).
Harrisonburg 49, Waynesboro 38: Jadon Burgess scored 14 points as host Harrisonburg earned a 49-38 non-district win over Waynesboro on the first night of the Roger Bergey Classic at HHS.
Evan Bert added 13 points for the Blue Streaks (2-5) while Joel Alvarado and Zion Cruce had eight apiece.
