Junior Abigail Campbell tossed a complete game, scattering three hits and zero walks while giving up just run and striking out eight as Fort Defiance remained unbeaten with a 7-1 win over Broadway in non-district high school softball action between two old-school rivals at FDHS on Thursday.
Campbell also had a double and an RBI for the Indians (15-0) at the plate.
Also chipping in for Fort was Penn State signee Lilian Berry, who finished 2-for-3 with an RBI while Lindsay Atkins had a big game with a pair of doubles and three RBIs of her own as part of an 11-hit Indians attack.
Courtney Begoon finished with two RBIs for Fort while McKenna Mace, Kiersten Ransome, Brooke Atkins, Baylee Blalock, Savannah Goodloe and Brooklyn Davis all finished with one hit apiece in the well-balanced effort.
For the Gobblers (3-14), Taylor Suters led the way with a pair of hits.
Broadway 000 001 0 — 1 3 0
Fort Defiance 010 231 x — 7 11 3
King, Janzen and Sauder. Campbell and B. Atkins. W — Campbell. L — Gett.
In other late-night prep sports Thursday:
Girls Soccer
Harrisonburg 3, Warren County 2: In Front Royal on Thursday evening, Harrisonburg battled through several key second-half injuries to earn a hard-fought non-district victory over Warren County.
Aspen Long, Quetzalli Arteaga-Vazquez and Galilea Santiago Henriquez each finished with one goal apiece for the Blue Streaks (4-7).
Carolyn Hinshaw, meanwhile, posted 11 saves in goal for Harrisonburg.
Strasburg 7, Mountain View 1: Morgan Mrizek had three goals and an assist in Strasburg’s win over Mountain View on Thursday in Quicksburg.
Audrey Kepler led the Rams (9-3, 7-3 Bull Run) with four goals on the evening while Nyla Sperry and Kenley Smith each finished with an assist.
