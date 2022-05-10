It was another long, competitive day across the Bull Run District tennis scene on Tuesday as the league’s doubles tournaments took place.
In Elkton, it was Central’s Owen Rimel and Elias Sorto Rojas coming away with a victory in the boys district doubles title match with a convincing 6-3, 6-2 victory over Clarke County’s Graham Wolford and Thomas Dalton.
The Clarke duo defeated East Rockingham’s Colt Hatton and Cameron Allison 7-5, 6-2 (12-10) in the semifinal round to advance to the title match while the Central pair took down Strasburg’s JaMin Nam and Anakin Burks 6-3, 6-2. Both the Falcons and Eagles duos will advance to regionals.
On Monday, Nam won the boys singles championship over Hatton.
Both of those athletes will also advance to regionals as individuals.
In the girls doubles tournament at New Market Town Park, it was East Rock’s Jamison Meadows and Ellen Waag coming away with a 7-6 (3), 1-6, 11-9 victory over Central’s Erika and Mallory Hutton for the league title.
The duos both earned first-round byes before defeating Strasburg’s Raea Crabill and Olivia Hodges and Mountain View’s Mya Councill and Amelia Hess in the semifinal rounds. The Eagles, Falcons and Generals will all advance to the Region 2B tournament after Councill/Hess earned third.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Girls Tennis
Spotswood 9, Rockbridge County 0: Spotswood put a wrap on a historic unbeaten season in which it outscored opponents 140-4 as it cruised past Valley District opponent Rockbridge County in Lexington.
The usual suspects of Meg Dunaway, Madison Cooley, Ella Li, Emerson Knight, Madison Knight and Rennie Shaffer earned singles victories for the Trailblazers (15-0, 8-0 Valley), who also swept the doubles matches.
Baseball
Broadway 11, Harrisonburg 7: Freshman Sy Crider went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs and Hunter Deavers added three hits and an RBI for Broadway in an impressive Valley District win at rival Harrisonburg.
Noah Hertzler was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Gobblers (12-4, 3-3 Valley), who have won three in a row, while Landen Stuhlmiller and Ryan Martin also finished with two hits apiece to lead the 16-hit plate attack.
Martin also tossed four innings of one-hit baseball to start the game for Broadway, giving up zero earned runs while walking four with five strikeouts. Hertzler and Eli Hall combined to toss the next three frames.
For the Blue Streaks (5-11, 2-6 Valley), Josh Engle, Eddy Perez Navarro and James Vance finished with one hit apiece in the district setback.
Broadway 024 003 2 — 11 16 4
Harrisonburg 010 111 3 — 7 3 2
Martin, Hall, Hertzler and Crider. Vance, Woo, Burnette, Hook and Engle. W — Hertzler. L — Burnette.
Spotswood 17, Page County 7: Spotswood took advantage of six Page County errors and had nine hits in a wild non-district win in Shenandoah.
Noah Burtner led the Trailblazers (16-1) at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs while Dawson Russell also added a solo homer.
Andrew Baugher was 2-for-3 with a double and a team-high five RBIs for Spotswood while Dalton Nicely, Benjamin Moyer, Elijah Grogg and Hezekiah Cross all finished with one hit and one RBI apiece in the win.
For the Panthers (7-9), Aidan Painter was 4-for-4 with three RBIs while Adam Short, Gavin Gochenour and Caleb Knighton had two hits each.
Spotswood 610 108 1 — 17 9 1
Page County 010 150 0 — 7 13 6
Baugher, Hoover, Shifflett, B. Moyer, Cross and Russell. Parlett, Lucas and Bradley, Foltz. W — Baugher. L — Parlett. HR — S: Russell, second inning, none on. Burtner, sixth inning, two on.
Turner Ashby 9, Rockbridge County 3: A six-run fifth inning propelled Turner Ashby to a Valley District win at Rockbridge County.
Tyler Hill, a freshman, tossed a complete game for the Knights (7-10, 4-2 Valley), who have now won five of seven, giving up three earned runs on seven hits and a walk while also striking out four in the victory.
Brandon Pettit added two doubles and four RBIs at the plate for TA while Grayson Smith had two hits and Peyton Rathbun had an RBI single.
For the Wildcats (7-10, 1-4 Valley), Austin Higgins had a pair of hits.
Turner Ashby 000 260 1 — 9 5 2
Rockbridge County 001 000 2 — 3 7 2
Hill and Swartley. Murdock, Entsminger and Golladay. W — Hill. L — Murdock.
Mountain View 12, East Rockingham 2: In Quicksburg, senior pitcher Brayden Smith tossed a complete game, giving up one earned run on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts as Mountain View coasted to a five-inning rout of Bull Run District opponent East Rockingham.
Zander Jodrie led the Generals (11-7, 7-7 Bull Run) at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with a pair of triples and a team-high six RBIs in the victory.
For the Eagles (3-14, 3-10), who have lost five in a row and 10 of 11, Ryan Wright had an RBI single while Ben Dinkel added a double at the plate.
East Rockingham 011 00 — 2 5 3
Mountain View 150 15 — 12 12 1
J. Hensley, Clem, Bruce and Q. Hensley, J. Hensley. Smith and McNamara. W — Smith. L — J. Hensley.
Staunton 6, Buffalo Gap 2: Landyn Coggins was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Aaron Neil had two hits and a pair of RBIs as Staunton won its second straight with a district victory over Buffalo Gap at Moxie Stadium.
Troy Tovar tossed the first four frames for the Storm (4-13, 2-7 Shenandoah), giving up one earned run on three hits and four walks.
Haiden Engleman then tossed three innings of two-hit shutout baseball, striking out one to preserve the second district win for Staunton.
Blake Argenbright had two hits and an RBI for the Bison (11-6, 5-4 Shenandoah), who have now lost three of four, in the upset loss.
Buffalo Gap 020 000 0 — 2 5 0
Staunton 230 001 x — 6 6 1
Robertson, Bright, Fitzgerald, Mitchell, Argenbright and Canterbury. Tovar, Engleman, Oakes and Harrell. W — Tovar. L — Robertson.
Central 8, Clarke County 5: Jacob Walters had a solo homer as Central earned a hard-fought district victory over Clarke County in Berryville.
Caleb Daugherty and Allen Brill finished with two hits apiece for the Falcons (10-9, 8-7 Bull Run) while Calvin Bernard added two RBIs.
For the Eagles (9-8, 8-5 Bull Run), Matthew Sipe had a pair of hits.
Central 120 401 0 — 8 8 2
Clarke County 230 000 0 — 5 6 5
Bernard, Rice and Brill. Chinn, Slusher, Norton and Taylor. W — Bernard. L — Slusher. HR — C: Walters, second inning, none on.
Softball
Spotswood 4, Page County 3: Elizabeth Blatz’s RBI double to deep center scored Brooke Morris and gave Spotswood its eighth straight win with a 4-3 walk-off non-district victory over Page County in Penn Laird.
Taelor Ware pitched five innings for the Trailblazers (14-3), giving up one run on four hits and zero walks while striking out six in the victory.
Blatz, meanwhile, led Spotswood at the plate with two hits and the game-winning RBI while Abigail Claytor also had two hits and an RBI.
For the Panthers (9-6), Kirsten Hensley was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Page County 010 002 0 — 3 7 3
Spotswood 012 000 1 — 4 8 0
Gaskins and Hensley. Ware, Rodriguez and Blatz. W — Ware. L — Gaskins.
Turner Ashby 11, Rockbridge County 0: Haley Lambert tossed a complete-game shutout, giving up just two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in Turner Ashby’s road win at district foe Rockbridge County.
Sydney Lyons was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs for the Knights (14-3, 6-0 Valley), who have won seven in a row, while Makenzie Cyzick finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Reaghan Warner, Taylor Adams and Lily Moyers all finished with two hits and an RBI apiece.
Katelyn Nazelrod also finished with a single and two RBIs for TA.
Margaret Dudley had a double at the plate for the Wildcats (7-10, 2-3 Valley), who have lost three in a row, while Kaydence Wilson had a hit.
Turner Ashby 018 20 — 11 14 0
Rockbridge County 000 00 — 0 2 3
Lambert and Adams. Dudley and Falls. W — Lambert. L — Dudley. HR — Lyons, third inning, two on.
East Rockingham 23, Mountain View 0: East Rockingham racked up 25 hits in a crushing five-inning rout of Mountain View in Quicksburg.
Bria Berriochoa was 5-for-5 with four RBIs for the Eagles (12-5, 9-2 Bull Run), who have won six of seven, while Emma Cude was 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs and Alexis Kisling was 2-for-4 with a triple, a homer and four RBIs. Braxten Jones was also 2-for-2 with a two-run home run.
Madison Arbaugh, Ashlyn Herring, Jayla Whetzel, Haley Kyger and Sarah Smith all added two hits apiece for East Rockingham in the victory.
Kyger and Kendall Morris gave up just two hits and zero walks in the circle.
Alicia Bare and Skylar Ball each had a hit for the Generals (2-15, 0-13 Bull Run), who remain winless in district play and have dropped five in a row.
East Rockingham 283 55 — 23 25 0
Mountain View 000 00 — 0 2 2
Morris, Kyger and Cude. Bare, Hedrick and Saeler. W — Morris. L — Bare. HR — ER: Jones, second inning, one on. Cude, third inning, one on. Kisling, fifth inning, two on.
Fort Defiance 2, Stuarts Draft 0: Behind a complete-game effort from Penn State signee Lilian Berry, Fort Defiance remained unbeaten with a low-scoring home shutout of Shenandoah District opponent Stuarts Draft.
Berry gave up just one hit and two walks while striking out 13 in the win.
At the plate for the Indians (16-0, 8-0 Shenandoah), Brooke Atkins and Courtney Begoon each finished with a hit and an RBI to lead the way.
Berry, McKenna Mace and Lindsay Atkins added a hit each for Fort.
Despite the loss, McKenzie Tillman was impressive in the circle for the Cougars (10-6, 6-4 Shenandoah), giving up two runs on five hits and a pair of walks while striking out five. Allison Brooks had Draft’s only hit.
Stuarts Draft 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Fort Defiance 000 110 x — 2 5 0
Tillman and Martin. Berry and B. Atkins. W — Berry. L — Tillman.
Wilson Memorial 10, Waynesboro 0: Freshman Caylee Stevens tossed a complete game, giving up zero runs on three hits and striking out six in Wilson Memorial’s shutout of district rival Waynesboro at home.
Katelyn Harman was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs for the Green Hornets (7-10, 6-4 Shenandoah), who have won three in a row), while Rachel Baucom led the way with a perfect 4-for-4 effort at the plate.
Reagan Frazier was 2-for-3 for Wilson while Trinity Thomas had a double and a triple and Jayden Glass finished with a single and two RBIs.
Buffalo Gap 21, Staunton 0: Caroline Alger and Madeline Miller tossed a combined one-hit shutout and Buffalo Gap pounded out 17 hits as a team in a five-inning road rout of Shenandoah District opponent Staunton.
Emily Minter was 3-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Bison (8-8, 5-5 Shenandoah) at the plate while Alger, Miller, Paige Fix, Abby Michael and Tea Judy all finished with at least two hits apiece in the victory.
Sara Lotts had the only hit for the Storm (0-16, 0-9 Shenandoah).
Buffalo Gap 40(15) 20 — 21 17 0
Staunton 000 00 — 0 1 2
Alger, Miller and Judy. Bunch, Joyner and Caul. W — Alger. L — Bunch.
Clarke County 5, Central 3: Abigail Peace tossed a complete game, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out 13 and also was 3-for-3 with two RBIs as Clarke County picked up a big time Bull Run District home win over Central for its fifth win in its last six games.
Haley Farmer added two hits for the Eagles (15-3, 9-3 Bull Run) in the win.
For the Falcons (12-6, 8-4 Bull Run), who had a five-game winning streak snapped, Trynda Mantz had a three-run homer and tossed a complete game, giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out nine.
Central 000 000 3 — 3 4 1
Clarke County 002 111 x — 5 7 0
Mantz and Cook. Peace and Farmer. C: Mantz, seventh inning, two on.
Boys Soccer
Harrisonburg 3, Broadway 1: Miguel Osorto, Steve Carranza and Isaack Cruz Gonzalez all scored as Harrisonburg earned a hard-fought Valley District win over longtime city/county rival Broadway at home.
Daniel Romero and Allan Posadas Martinez each had an assist for the Blue Streaks (9-4-3, 7-1 Valley), who won two in a row to close the district slate.
The Gobblers (5-10, 1-6 Valley) were led by Brayan Cruz with a goal while Leyden Mongold added an assist and John Fravel racked up eight saves.
Turner Ashby 4, Rockbridge County 0: In Lexington, Alex Molina scored twice in Turner Ashby’s shutout of district foe Rockbridge County.
Daniel Hernandez and Ben Miller also scored for the Knights (9-3-2, 4-3 Valley) while Bennett Wilburn, Yaman Aadi and Hernandez had an assist.
Omar Celestino Calixto finished with three saves in goal for Turner Ashby.
Girls Soccer
Turner Ashby 3, Rockbridge County 0: Belinda Campos scored twice for Turner Ashby in a Valley District win over Rockbridge County at home.
Alana May had another goal for the Knights (6-9, 6-1), who have won six of seven, while Cami Smith also chipped in with an assist in the shutout.
Katelyn Lough and Autumn Krone combined to earn the win in goal.
On Monday, Smith had the lone goal in the Knights’ 1-0 win over Harrisonburg. Krone and Lough also combined for a shutout in that one.
East Rockingham 8, Mountain View 0: Kate Simpkins and Rylan Criscione each had a hat trick as East Rockingham snapped a three-game losing streak with a Bull Run District road shutout of Mountain View.
Celeste Bonduelle and Nicole Landes added a goal apiece for the Eagles (3-8-1, 3-8-1 Bull Run) while Catherine Funkhouser added seven saves.
Wilson Memorial 1, Waynesboro 0: A shot from Asia Knight deflected off a Waynesboro defender and into the goal just 14 minutes into the game and it proved to be all Wilson Memorial need in a road win.
The Green Hornets (8-3-1, 5-2 Shenandoah) fired off just one shot.
It was the first district loss for the Little Giants (9-3, 7-0 Shenandoah).
