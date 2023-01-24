Will Booker, a 6-foot-2 junior forward, posted 20 points and eight rebounds, and Clarke County controlled the game from start to finish in an impressive 64-42 victory over East Rockingham in a massive Bull Run District boys basketball showdown in Berryville on Monday,
Ty Sansom, a senior, added 15 points for Clarke, while sophomore Tanner Sipe finished with 10.
Also chipping in was Louis Marino with a solid all-around outing of six points, four assists, five rebounds, and a trio of steals, while Michael Kerr-Hobert had six points and five steals.
Clarke jumped out to a 19-point first-quarter lead and hit 10 3-pointers in the contest.
For East Rock, which had a six-game winning streak snapped, junior guard Kain Shifflett was the lone player in double figures with 15 points, while senior forward Xavier Butler added six.
In the road setback, Ryan Williams and Xavia Brown totaled five points apiece for ERHS.
Clarke (10-7, 8-3 Bull Run) has now won five of its last seven and will face Strasburg in another big district battle on the road Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. while East Rock (10-5, 8-2 Bull Run) travels to Mountain View on Friday for a rare 6 p.m. tilt between the two district opponents.
East Rockingham 6 9 16 11 — 42
Clarke County 24 10 12 18 — 64
EAST ROCKINGHAM (42) — Williams 2 1-5 5, Robinson 2 0-0 4, Yancey 1 0-0 3, Brown 1 3-4 5, Mitchell 0 2-2 2, Butler 3 0-0 6, Shifflett 3 8-8 15, Lawson 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-2 0, Sweet 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 14-19 42.
CLARKE COUNTY (64) — Kerr-Hobert 3 0-0 6, Sansom 6 0-1 15, Booker 7 4-6 20, Crawford 1 0-0 2, Witt 0 0-0 0, Sipe 4 0-0 10, Harris 1 0-0 2, Marino 2 0-0 6, Thompson 1 0-0 3, Ziercher 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-7 64.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 2 (Yancey, Shifflett), Clarke County 10 (Sansom 3, Booker 2, Sipe 2, Marino 2, Thompson).
In other prep sports:
Girls Basketball
Clarke County 40, East Rockingham 30: In Elkton, freshman wing Alainah McKavish dropped 22 points as Clarke County defeated Bull Run District foe East Rockingham on Monday.
Clarke, which has now won seven of its last eight, also got five points from guard Hailey Evans.
East Rock (7-9, 3-7 Bull Run) was led by senior guard Kaicey Foltz with 10 points, junior guard Lauren Townsend scored nine, and sophomore center Haley Lucas finished with six.
Clarke (14-3, 9-2 Bull Run) is back in action Wednesday at home against Strasburg for a big battle between the league's top teams, while East Rock heads to Mountain View on Friday.
Clarke County 8 5 12 15 — 40
East Rockingham 5 8 5 12 — 30
CLARKE COUNTY (40) — Good 1 0-4 2, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 1-2 3, Rohrbach 1 1-2 3, McKavish 9 4-8 22, Beard 0 0-0 0, Evans 2 0-0 5, Emmart 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-16 40.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (30) — Knorr 0 0-0 0, Sipe 1 0-0 3, Foltz 3 4-7 10, Campbell 0 0-2 0, Custer 0 0-0 0, Lucas 0 6-10 6, Townsend 3 2-4 9, Herring 0 2-2 2, Monger 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 14-25 30.
3-Point Goals — Clarke County 2 (Oliver, Evans), East Rockingham 2 (Sipe, Townsend).
Area Athletes Shine At VMI
Several area athletes performed impressively at the Walt Cormack Memorial Indoor Track and Field Invitational on Saturday at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington.
Harrisonburg's Ella Somers won the girls high jump with a leap of 5-04.00, while Riverheads standout Summer Wallace (5-00.00) placed seventh in the event, and Fort Defiance's Kaity Ruiz placed seventh in the girls 300 with a time of 43.67 on the day, which set a new school record.
Waynesboro's Adam Groves won the boys 3200 with a time of 9:34.28, while Spotswood's Jack Parlee was seventh in the boys 500 (1:09.26) and sixth in the triple jump (39-09.75).
Also for the boys, Riverheads' Austin Roberts was eighth in the high jump (5-06.00), Harrisonburg's Kalaib Gebrehaimanot was third in the long jump (20-01.00), and Waynesboro's Amari Carter continued to impress with a time of 6.61 seconds to place fifth in the 55-meter dash.
Trailblazers runner Russell Kramer finished sixth in the boys 1600 (4:28.16), Rockbridge County's Evan Roney was fourth in the 1000 (2:39.68( and SHS runner Kenneth Salmeron placed fifth in the boys 1000 with a time of 2:39.72, right on the heels of Rockbridge's Roney.
Broadway multi-sport standout Jowell Gonzalez Santiago was third in the boys 300 (36.51).
Salmeron's time in the 1000 was a state-qualify and personal-best performance, while Kramer and Parlee accomplished the same in the 1600-meter and 500-meter run, respectively.
Other individual regional qualifiers for the Trailblazers included Peyton Kenee in the boys 3200 and Kasey McClure in the 1000, while the girls 4x800 relay team of Kate Ruebke, Anna Dabaghyan, Marika Dickel, and Ashland Dickel was seventh, and also state qualified.
The boys 4x800 of Parlee, McClure, Kramer, and Kris Kim also posted a state-qualifying time.
Other Spotswood athletes who finished with personal bests included Carla Argueta-Romero (shot put and 55-meter dash), Ruth Rascoe (500-meter run), Bodie Lohr (55-meter dash), Brady Miller (300-meter dash), Fiell Navarro (shot put), Maxim Sanson (shot put), and Gray Urglavitch (long jump.) The boys 4 x 200 relay team (Kim, Donte Davis, Salmeron, Urglavitch) also posted their best time of the season on Saturday.
Fort also had a strong day as the 4x200 boys relay team of Jeff McLaughlin, Luke Alger, Dillon Lavaway, and B.C. Sommerfield state qualified and ran the third-best time in program history.
Alger also posted the third-best 55-meter dash time in school history, while the 4x800 girls relay team of Ruiz, Abby Lane, Trinity Neff, and Logan Braun set a school record and state qualified.
Fort's Taylor Cubbage qualified for state in the girls 500 and tied the school record. Abby Lane set a new school record in the girls 1000-meter run. Lane and Neff, meanwhile, are both state-qualified in the girls 1000. The girls 4x400 relay team (Taylor Cubbage, Bethany Lang, Neff, and Ruiz) qualified for state with the third-best time in school history to cap the impressive outing.
City/County Gymnastics Compete At Aloha Classic
Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashy, and Broadway gymnastics competed at the Patriot High School Aloha Classic on Saturday and had several impressive outings on the day.
The Gobblers finished first as a team in the silver division, while the Blue Streaks were third.
Broadway freshman Ella Strawderman had a big day, winning vault, finishing second in bars, beam, and all-around and placing fourth in floor to lead all local athletes at the competition.
Strawderman's teammate, freshman Peyton Conley, was top five in four events, while Harrisonburg's Maya Sarco earned three top-five finishes and TA's Olivia Layman totaled four.
Gobblers Win Bill Wensel Classic
The Broadway wrestling team won the championship at the 12-team Billy Wensel Classic held at Fluvanna High School on Saturday.
Broadway went 5-0 on the day, defeating Dinwiddie (54-27), Albemarle (54-24), Cumberland (54-18), Western Albemarle (60-22), and Madison County (63-18).
Individually, Timmy Phillips, Evan Runion, Jesse Miller, Matt Cox, Feodor Dronov, Jackson Wells, Landon Taylor, and Drake Garrison each went undefeated for the Gobblers.
Broadway's Crider Chooses WVU
Broadway sophomore catcher Sy Crider committed to West Virginia over the weekend.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound switch hitter is the second player to commit to the Mountaineers from BHS, joining junior infielder Bransen Hensley, who committed in 2021 as a freshman.
Crider hit .328 as a freshman last year, totaling eight RBIs and scoring five runs.
Spotswood's Morris Sticking With EMU
Spotswood women's basketball senior guard Brooke Morris has committed to Eastern Mennonite University.
The 5-foot-5 sharpshooter chose the Royals and head coach Jenny Posey over opportunities to play baseball and softball at multiple other programs around the state.
Morris has dealt with injuries this season, averaging 3.4 points and shooting 35 percent.
