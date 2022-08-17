East Rockingham standout senior Chase Clem continued his hot start to the season, carding a four-over-par 40 as East Rockingham shot 200 as a team to tie with Central at a three-team Bull Run District golf match at Bryce Resort in Basye on Tuesday.
Clem's freshman younger brother, Camden, also impressed for the Eagles with a seven-over-par 43 while Isaac Kriel, another senior, also chipped in with a 56 on the scorecard.
The Falcons, who also shot 200 as a team, were led by junior Will Gochenour with a 46 and sophomore Luke Williams with a 50.
Rappahannock County shot 227 as a team to round out the three-team district field with Isaac Scheulen carding a 49.
In other prep sports:
Generals Earn Another Win
At Shenvalee, Madison County junior Cai Clark was low medalist with a one-under-par 34, but Mountain View shot 164 as a team to earn a three-team Bull Run District match victory.
Andrew Wymer and Stuart Pirtle led the Generals, both carding a 40 on the day, while Joey McNamara also impressed with a 41 and Aiden Springer shot a 43.
Colton Haney shot a 46 for the second-place Mountaineers, who shot 186 as a team, while Beau Crouthamel shot a 52.
For Luray, junior Austin Lam led the way with a 42 on the day while Blake Turner, a freshman, carded a 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.