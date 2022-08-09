East Rockingham standout Chase Clem shot a scorching one-under-par 35 tie for low-medalist honors with Madison County's Cai Clark at a Bull Run District three-team nine-hole golf match at Woodstone Meadows Golf Course on Tuesday.
Led by Clem, the Eagles shot a 172 as a team to defeat the Mountaineers (183) and Strasburg (209) in the first match of the season for most of the teams.
Camden Clem also impressed with a 38 for East Rock while Cannon Good was impressive with a 49 and Isaac Kriel rounded out the card with a 50.
Colton Haney shot a 43 for the second-highest total for Madison County.
As for the Rams, they were led by Tinleigh Rusher with a four-over-par 40.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Gladiators Appeal Move To Class 2
The Virginia High School League announced a lengthy list of appeals that have been submitted since it announced its 2023-27 realignment plan on July 30.
Among the notable appeals submitted was Riverheads requesting to stay in Class 1, Region B as opposed to moving up to Class 2, Region B. The Gladiators have been a steady force, especially in football, at the Class 1 level in recent memory.
Mountain View, which has struggled in some sports in recent years, also requested to move down to Class 1, Region B as opposed to staying in Class 2, Region B.
William Monroe, currently a member of the Northwestern District, requested to join the Valley District, which is undergoing quite a bit of change itself in this cycle.
East Rockingham, currently a Class 2 program, will move to Class 3, Region C and join the Valley District after not submitting an appeal from the original proposal.
The Valley District currently consists of five schools — Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Spotswood and Turner Ashby — but will welcome East Rock and the new Rocktown High School, set to open in 2024, to the league.
Among the other changes that are now set to become official is Fort Defiance officially moving down to Class 2, Region B from Class 3, Region C.
Around the state, there were other notable appeals made including Monticello requesting to stay in Class 3, Region C as opposed to moving up to Class 4, Region D while perennial state power Liberty Christian Academy actually asked to stay in Class 3, Region C instead of moving down to Class 2, Region B.
The deadline to submit an opposition to an appeal is Aug. 15 while the VHSL Appeals Committee will meet Aug. 23 to form a final alignment plan.
