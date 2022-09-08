Ellie Cook had a double-double of 11 kills and 10 digs as Fort Defiance stayed hot with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-12 sweep of non-district rival Broadway in prep volleyball action Thursday.
Baylee Blalock had 27 assists, four kills and a trio of aces for the Indians (9-1) while Addison Hammond led the way with 14 digs.
Trinity Hedrick added seven kills for Fort up front while Ella Shreckhise and Maezy Ann Frizzelle finished with four apiece.
Also chipping in for the Indians was Carleyanne Ryder with nine digs while Elizabeth Kurtz chipped in with nine digs as well.
In other prep sports Thursday:
Volleyball
Luray 3, Buffalo Gap 0: Jaidyn McClung racked up 20 digs and 12 kills as Luray swept Buffalo Gap 25-10, 25-23, 25-22.
Lindsay Bly added 12 digs, seven kills, four blocks and two aces for the Bulldogs (4-1) while Caydence Cave dished out 24 assists.
Claudia Cave added five digs and a trio of kills for Luray in the victory at home while Gracie Embry had four digs and two kills.
For the Bison (3-3), Teagan Via had nine digs and six blocks while Taylor Via had 10 digs and Caylin Losh added six digs as well.
Harrisonburg 3, Charlottesville 0: Veronica Gutierrez slapped down seven kills and scooped up 19 digs for Harrisonburg in a 25-17, 25-13, 25-19 non-district sweep of Charlottesville.
Macy Waid dished out 19 assists for the Blue Streaks (2-3) in the home win while Kai Blosser finished with eight kills and a block.
Teagan Miller, a sophomore, added four aces for Harrisonburg.
Eastern Mennonite 3, Shenandoah Valley Academy 0: Rhiannia Solomon had a team-high 27 digs as Eastern Mennonite earned a 25-18, 25-19, 25-23 sweep of Shenandoah Valley Academy in a non-conference match in Harrisonburg.
Makayla Darcus had 10 digs, eight kills and a trio of aces for the Flames (1-3) while Annika Harmison had 10 digs, four kills and two aces and Augusta Seibert added seven digs and five aces.
Rockbridge County 3, Staunton 2: Kriston Parr slapped down 14 kills, but a strong effort from Staunton wasn’t enough in a 25-12, 24-26, 25-10, 25-21, 15-3 loss to Rockbridge County.
Sibbie Jetton dished out 24 assists and served up seven aces for the Storm (2-6) in the non-district setback at home.
Clarke County 3, Rappahannock County 1: Allie Lynch had 30 assists and Natalia Rodriguez racked up 22 digs as Clarke County went on the road and earned a 25-19, 25-22, 13-25, 25-21 win over Bull Run District opponent Rappahannock County.
Karly Erickson and Anna Spencer had nine kills apiece for the Eagles (3-2, 2-0 Bull Run) while Bailey Mayo added eight.
Girls Tennis
Miller School 4, Eastern Mennonite 2: Carson Cale got a win at No. 1 singles, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 4-2 loss to non-conference opponent Miller School in Harrisonburg.
Cale and Vivienne Alleyne also won No. 1 doubles for the Flames.
Hutchinson, TA Earn Win
Sophomore Ryan Hutchinson shot a one-under-par 35 on his home course at Lakeview as Turner Ashby (180) earned a non-district win over Central (182) and Fort Defiance (189).
Jacob Alderfer (47) and Noah Smith (49) also had strong outings for the Knights while Olivia Smith carded a 51 on the evening.
For the Falcons, Will Gochenour led with a 44 while Nathan Eye (45), Luke Williams (46) and Brady Barr (47) followed behind.
The Indians were led by Isaac Marshall’s 45 on the day while Tyler Miller (46) and Rigdon Wright (48) both came up solid as well.
Hall Leads Gobblers Again
Broadway’s Eli Hall, a senior, shot a one-over-par 37 to earn medalist honors but East Rockingham (178) earned the team victory in a non-district nine-hole dual match at Shenvalee.
Freshman Camden Clem led the Eagles with a two-over-par 38 while his brother, Chase, continued to impress as well with a 39.
Cannon Good also contributed for East Rock with a 49 in the win.
For the Gobblers (180), Tanner Fulk shot a 52 while Dillon Rhodes carded a 42. Both Fulk and Rhodes are just sophomores.
HHS Senior Earns Medalist Honors
Harrisonburg senior Toby Corrison earned medalist honors with a two-over-par 36 and teammate Landon Hampton shot a 40, but William Monroe (156) earned the team victory in a four-team nine-hole match with Mountain View and Luray at Heritage Oaks.
The Generals (167), who were paced by Andrew Wymer (37), Joey McNamara (39) and Jackson Saeler (43) finished second.
Javier Molina also shot a 47 for the third-place Blue Streaks (179).
Luray (200), meanwhile, was led by Austin Lam with a 44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.