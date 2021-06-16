Ellie Cook had a pair of goals as top-seeded Fort Defiance defeated fourth-seeded Liberty Christian Academy 2-1 in the Region 3C semifinals at FDHS on Wednesday.
With the victory, the Indians earned the right to host the regional championship on Friday against Jefferson District powerhouse Western Albemarle at 7 p.m.
The Warriors defeated Charlottesville 4-0 in the other regional semifinal.
Rylee Shank had a goal for unbeaten Fort Defiance (12-0) in the victory.
Allison Nester, meanwhile, continued to impress with seven saves in goal.
In other Region 3C semifinal action:
Boys Soccer
Spotswood 1, Turner Ashby 0: Mubeen Mehdi's goal in the 75th minute lifted top-seeded Spotswood to a thrilling 1-0 win over fifth-seeded Turner Ashby in the Region 3C semifinals at Rockingham Park at The Crossroads.
Ian Joya had the assist for the Trailblazers (13-1) while Andrew Foltz had two saves.
Spotswood will host third-seeded Western Albemarle — a 3-0 winner over Charlottesville — in the regional championship on Friday at 7 p.m.
Softball
Rustburg 12, Spotswood 0: University of Virginia commit Eden Bigham had another impressive outing as top-seeded Rustburg ended fourth-seeded Spotswood's season with a 12-0 win in six innings in the Region 3C semifinals at RHS.
"She's an extremely good pitcher," Trailblazers coach Brooke Hensley said. "We knew coming into this game that we were gonna have to be on our 'A' game to have a chance. I can’t even say enough good things about that girl. She did very well.”
Bigham struck out 13 of the first 15 Spotswood batters she faced.
“Usually that first strike is about the best one you’re gonna get, so that’s why we told them to, ‘Come out, as soon as you see a good pitch, go for it,'" Hensley said. "Later in the game we did watch a few more, make her work a little bit. That helped. And then of course, after we saw her a few times, started to make adjustments, but at that point, a little too late.”
Kaitlyn Fletcher, one of two seniors, had the lone hit for the Trailblazers (12-4).
“We’ve only had nine players pretty much all year, several injuries later in the season," Hensley said. "I’m just extremely proud of what we accomplished.”
Spotswood was co-district champion this season for the first time since 1995.
“It’s been over a decade since we’ve even played in a region game," Hensley said. "We won Monday to get to this point. But this team [Rustburg], I see them going all the way.”
