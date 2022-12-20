Senior Sarah Taylor scored 15 points as Stuarts Draft earned its first victory of the year with a gritty 40-38 non-district girls basketball win over Mountain View at home on Monday.
Taylor Chappell was the only other Cougars (1-5) in double digits scoring with 11 points while Hailey Cox and Tasia Wells also put together solid efforts with five points apiece.
For the Generals (2-5), Ava Pittington and McKenzie Stanley had 11 points each while Mya Councill had six points, seven rebounds and six assists and Bre Franklin had seven points.
Mountain View 19 7 2 10 — 38
Stuarts Draft 7 11 13 9 — 40
MOUNTAIN VIEW (38) — Mc. Stanley 5 0-0 11, Councill 1 3-4 6, Ma. Stanley 0 1-2 1, Franklin 2 1-2 7, Disdier 0 0-0 0, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, Stroop 0 0-0 0, Pittington 4 3-4 11. Totals 13 8-12 38.
STUARTS DRAFT (40) — Cox 2 1-1 5, Taylor 6 0-0 15, Wells 2 1-1 5, Mason 0 0-1 0, Chappel 3 5-6 11, Gates 0 0-0 0, Swanson 0 0-0 0, Haliburton 1 0-2 2, Morris 1 0-0 2, Puckett 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-11 40.
3-Point Goals — Mountain View 4 (Franklin 2, Mc. Stanley, Councill), Stuarts Draft 3 (Taylor)
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Girls Basketball
William Fleming 79, Harrisonburg 14: The early-season struggles continued for a young Harrisonburg squad in a lopsided non-district loss to William Fleming at Roger Bergey Court.
Senior forward Jaiden Lemon led the Blue Streaks (0-5) with six points in the setback.
William Fleming 21 16 22 20 — 79
Harrisonburg 8 3 3 0 — 14
WILLIAM FLEMING (79) — Houston 6 4-5 16, King 1 0-0 3, Hankins 4 2-2 13, Tate 2 0-0 6, Patterson 0 0-0 0, Morris 0 0-0 0, Manning 1 0-0 2, Priest 6 2-2 14, Worsham 9 3-6 25. Totals 28 11-15 79.
HARRISONBURG (14) — Arebalo 0 0-0 0, Henriquez 0 0-0 0, Dayton 0 0-4 0, Moore 0 3-6 3, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Lemon 2 2-4 6, Alvarado 1 1-7 3. Totals 4 6-21 14.
3-Point Goals — William Fleming 10 (Worsham 4, Hankins 3, Tate 2, King).
Boys Basketball
Stuarts Draft 46, Mountain View 44: In Quicksburg, Harley Frame had 14 points and Donovan Jenkins had 13 for Stuarts Draft in a non-district win over Mountain View.
Derrick Moore and Izaiyah Ale Bell added six points apiece for the Cougars (4-1).
Alleghany County 70, Rockbridge County 62: Henry Lambert scored 18 points, but Rockbridge County remained winless after a non-district home loss to Alleghany County.
Brandon Mays added 16 points for the Wildcats (0-7) while Matthew Burkhart and Milo Mulitalo finished with seven apiece and Lincoln Hundley and Keaton Owsley each had six.
Alleghany County 11 18 22 19 — 70
Rockbridge County 13 14 19 16 — 62
ALLEGHANY COUNTY (70) — Hayslett 4 6-9 21, Entsminger 2 4-5 9, Via 1 0-0 2, Webb 2 0-0 5, Horder 2 3-7 8, Moore 3 3-4 10, Cole 1 0-0 2, DePriest 2 1-2 5, Lowman 2 4-5 8. Totals 20 21-32 70.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (62) — Mays 6 4-4 16, Hundley 2 0-0 6, Poindexter 0 0-0 0, Burkhart 2 2-2 7, Lambert 6 4-4 18, Owsley 2 2-3 6, Jay 0 0-0 0, Stores 1 0-0 2, Mulitalo 3 1-4 7. Totals 13-17 62.
3-Point Goals — Alleghany County 5 (Hayslett, Entsminger, Webb, Horder, Moore), Rockbridge County 5 (Hundley 2, Lambert 2, Burkhart).
