Junior guard Emily Donovan continued her hot start to the season, dropping a team-high 18 points as Luray used a deep and balanced attack to run away with a 61-20 rout of Harrisonburg in non-district girls basketball action at Roger Bergey Court on Monday.
Lindsay Bly and Jaidyn McClung, a pair of seniors, each had eight points for the Bulldogs.
Also chipping in for Luray (2-0) was Bailey Ancell with seven points and Maggie Foltz with six while Jillian Parlett and Savannah Owens each finished with five in the blowout.
Sophomore McKenna Dayton led the winless Blue Streaks (0-3) with seven points while senior Jaiden Lemon had five and Timberlyn Moore chipped in with four.
Luray 17 14 18 12 — 61
Harrisonburg 9 2 9 0 — 20
LURAY (61) — Foltz 1 3-4 6, Ancell 2 1-1 7, Dudley 0 0-0 0, McClung 3 2-4 8, Owens 1 2-2 5, Bly 3 2-6 8, Forder 0 2-2 2, Donovan 7 2-4 18, Parlett 2 0-0 5, Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 14-23 61.
HARRISONBURG (20) — Arebalo 0 0-0 0, Dayton 3 0-2 7, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Moore 2 0-2 4, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Shifflett 1 0-0 2, Medhin 0 0-0 0, Lemon 1 3-4 5, Alvarado 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 3-8 20.
3-Point Goals — Luray 7 (Ancell 2, Donovan 2, Foltz, Owens, Parlett), Harrisonburg 1 (Dayton).
In other prep sports Monday:
Girls Basketball
Alleghany County 47, Buffalo Gap 20: Buffalo Gap suffered its first setback of the season in a lopsided non-district rout at the hands of Alleghany County on the road.
Ava Cline led the Bison (2-1) with a team-high seven points in the low-scoring affair while Avery Bradley and Hannah Coffman chipped in with five apiece.
Boys Basketball
Page County 67, Turner Ashby 60: In Shenandoah, senior guard Jacob Williams scored seven points in the fourth quarter to finish with a team-high 16 on the night as Page County held off Turner Ashby for a big-time early-season non-district victory at home.
Hayden Plum added 13 points for the Panthers while Seth Cloude finished with 10.
Other strong performances for Page came from Logan Heiston and Brett Paul Campbell with six points apiece while Caden Combs and Noah Lucas finished with five each.
For the struggling Knights (0-3), Nolan Bailey impressed once again with 20 points.
Sophomore Beau Baylor had another solid night with 12 points for TA while the backcourt duo of Owen Lyons and Micah Shank finished with seven apiece in the loss.
Turner Ashby 12 8 18 22 — 60
Page County 17 12 18 20 — 67
Buffalo Gap 79, Alleghany County 68: In Swoope, senior guard Bennett Bowers poured in 32 points for Buffalo Gap in a thrilling non-district victory over Alleghany County.
Tyler Hohenstein added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Bison (2-0) while Micah Canterbury had a double-double of 11 points and 13 boards on the evening.
Also chipping in for Gap was Gary Hewitt and Jackson LaPorte with 10 points each.
