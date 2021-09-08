BROADWAY — Taylor Driver has picked up right where she left off.
After a strong freshman debut last season, the Broadway sophomore continues to impress as she blazed through the course at BHS on Wednesday in a time of 21:43 to win the girls individual race.
The Turner Ashby girls won the team title with 15 points while Waynesboro (50) was second. The Gobblers, Waynesboro and Blue Ridge Christian were the other three teams that ran in the race.
On the boys side of things, Broadway (23) won while the Knights (51) finished as distant runner-up.
Turner Ashby’s Sarah Craun (22:47) was the runner-up in the girls race while sister Rachel Craun (23:28) was third, Magdalena Lantz-Trissel (24:48) was fifth, Mia Flory (26:04) finished in eighth and Eliana Teshome rounded out the top 10 for the first-place Knights with a time of 27:35.
For the BHS girls, Natalie Watts was the only other top-10 finisher as she came in ninth.
Knights standout Christian Souders (19:48) won the boys race while teammates Cooper Bair (21:07) and Aiden Morgan (21:35) also finished in the top 10 to round out the second-place effort.
For the first-place Broadway boys, runner-up Scott Showalter (19:54), third-place Luke Nelson (20:41), Breylon Miller (21:02), Cade Meredith (21:07) and Asher Ryan (22:56) were all in the top 10.
Blue Ridge Christian’s Gabe Jellum finished in fourth in the boys race with a time of 21:01.
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Austin III Shines For East Rockingham
East Rockingham won the boys and girls team title in a cross country meet at Page County.
The Eagles and Panthers were the only two teams that ran in the meet Wednesday and the event was actually considered a non-district meet officially and held on the grounds of PCHS.
George Austin, the 2019 Virginia High School League Class 2 state champion, led East Rockingham (24) to the win as he cruised to a first-place finish as an individual with a time of 18:14.
Eagles senior Patrick Stapleton (20:06) was third while Brock Smith (20:20) finished fourth.
Also putting up strong performances for the East Rockingham boys was Conan O’Neil (21:05), who finished seventh, Eiler Yancer (21:30) in ninth and Alex Dean (21:33) coming in at 10th.
For the Page boys (33), Jadon Huffman (19:44) was runner-up) while Logan Heiston (20:41) was fifth, Kylar Sullivan (20:50) came in at the sixth spot and Trevor Comer (21:16) finished in eighth.
On the girls’ side of things, the Panthers (30) finished second as a team behind East Rockingham (25) but it was PCHS sophomore Summer Kite (25:21) taking home first-place honors.
Page’s Marta Milam (29:07) was fifth while Kiera Heiston (31:11) finished sixth overall.
For the Eagles, Jade Shull (26:20) finished second and was followed behind by teammates Olivia Simpkins (26:53) and Jesela Cooper (28:17), who finished third and fourth, respectively.
Asfa, Baugher Keep Trailblazers Rolling
Ryan Asfa and Andrew Baugher each shot an even-par 36 to lead Spotswood golf (149) to a big Valley District nine-hole victory over Rockbridge County (161) at Lexington Country Club.
Carter Atkins (38) and Ben Edwards (39) rounded out the scorecard for the Trailblazers.
Andrew McCoy (37) was the top performer for the Wildcats while Sofia Vargas posted a 40.
Little Giants, Cougars Tie In District Match
Waynesboro’s Emily Hamp shot a six-over-par 42 to earn low medalist, but the Little Giants and Stuarts Draft both shot 204 as a team to tie at a Shenandoah District nine-hole match.
Jackson Darden posted a 48 to finish as the second-leading scorer for Waynesboro.
For the Cougars, Nick Jones was the top performer with an eight-over-par 44.
Volleyball
Wilson Memorial 3, Alleghany 1: CiCi Minor slapped down 15 kills as Wilson Memorial earned a 23-25, 25-19, 25-9, 25-18 win over Alleghany in Covington.
Brook Cason had 12 kills for the Green Hornets (3-2), who have now won three in a row, while Annie Dunford had nine kills and Allison Sykes added 17 digs.
Buffalo Gap 3, Nelson County 1: In Lovingston, Emma Kate Maxwell had 28 assists, 11 digs and four aces as Buffalo Gap earned a 24-26, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14 non-district win over Nelson County.
Taylor Woods scooped up 21 digs for the Bison (5-1) while Teagan Via had 14 kills and 10 digs.
Also chipping in for Buffalo Gap in the victory was Leah Sherrill with 12 digs and six aces.
