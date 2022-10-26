It was senior leader Madelyn Williams, once again, filling up the stat sheet as top-seeded East Rockingham earned an impressive 26-24, 25-21, 25-23 sweep of fourth-seeded Luray in the Bull Run District volleyball semifinals in Elkton on Tuesday.
Williams finished with 25 assists, 11 digs and also served up a trio of aces in the win.
The Eagles (19-6), who have won 16 of their last 17 overall as one of the hottest teams in the Shenandoah Valley, also got 15 digs and an ace from fellow senior Bria Berriochoa.
Alliyah McNair continued her strong week with 10 kills, four blocks and two aces for East Rock while Kate Simpkins and Nora Fox both chipped in with eight kills apiece.
With the victory, the Eagles advance to the district title match on Thursday. East Rock will host third-seeded Clarke County in the championship contest at 7 p.m. in Elkton.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Volleyball
Clarke County 3, Central 1: In Woodstock, Natalia Rodriguez racked up 23 digs and Keira Rohrbach finished with 20 as No. 3 Clarke County pulled off a slight upset with a 26-24, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19 win over No. 2 Central in the Bull Run District semifinals.
Allie Lynch dished out 36 assists and added a pair of blocks for the Eagles (14-8) while Anna Spencer had a big-time performance with 22 kills and five aces herself.
Clarke will travel to No. 1 East Rockingham for the district championship Thursday.
Spotswood 3, Turner Ashby 0: Addi White had a double-double of 10 kills and 15 digs as Spotswood swept Valley District foe Turner Ashby 25-16, 25-21, 26-24 at home.
Dani Kunkle added 14 digs, seven kills and a pair of aces for the Trailblazers (20-3, 7-1 Valley) while Callie Weaver also impressed with 12 assists and a pair of aces.
With the victory, Spotswood finished the regular season tied with Rockbridge County atop the league standings. Those two teams will square off for a third time on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Penn Laird with the winner earning the title of regular-season champion.
Boys Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 6, Virginia Episcopal 0: Tyler Shank scored four goals and Andrew Lantz and Christian Meixner added one each as No. 4 Eastern Mennonite defeated No. 5 Virginia Episcopal in the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference quarterfinals at home.
Logan Weaver led the Flames (8-10-2) with a trio of assists while Pranav Menon had two and Alex Cline finished with five saves to move into the program’s all-time top 10.
EMS will be back in action Thursday for a BRAC semifinal at Blue Ridge School.
