Fresh off a tough-non-district loss on Saturday, it was the response East Rockingham needed.
Tyler Nickel had 23 points and nine rebounds as East Rockingham dominated from start to finish in a 77-33 rout of rival Luray in Bull Run District boys basketball action in Elkton on Tuesday.
Nickel went 12-of-13 from the charity stripe in the performance, but it was the well-balanced effort of his teammates that stole the show as nine Eagles got in the scoring column in the victory.
Ryan Williams hit a trio of 3s as part of his season-high 16-point outburst for East Rock while Kain Shifflett, a sophomore had 12 points, a trio of assists and a pair of steals off the bench.
Also chipping in for the Eagles (4-2, 3-0 Bull Run) was Cooper Keyes with 12 points off four 3s while Collin Landes had eight points, George Austin III finished with five and Wyatt Baker added four.
For the Bulldogs (1-7, 1-2 Bull Run), Kenny Frye, Calder Liscomb and Ryder Liscomb had six points apiece while Landon Vile and Christian Lentz each had five and Bailey Graybeal finished with four.
Luray 8 12 7 6 — 33
East Rockingham 11 26 22 18 — 77
LURAY (33) — Stevens 1 0-0 2, Payton 0 0-0 0, Ramey 0 0-1 0, Graybeal 1 2-3 4, Vile 0 5-5 5, LEntz 2 1-2 5, Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Frye 3 0-2 6, C. Liscomb 3 0-4 6, R. Liscomb 2 2-4 6, Cash 0 0-0 0, Campbell 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 10-21 33.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (77) — Williams 3 1-4 16, Baker 2 0-0 4, Austin III 2 0-0 5, Keyes 4 0-0 12, Nickel 6 12-13 23, Butler 0 2-2 2, Shifflett 5 0-0 12, LAndes 3 1-2 8, Meadows 0 0-0 0, Hicks 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 18-23 78.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 12 (Keyes 4, Williams 3, Shifflett 2, Austin III, Nickel, Landes).
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Boys Basketball
Skyline 59, Broadway 44: Connor Barnes had 12 points and Caleb Barnes added eight, but Broadway’s four-game winning streak was snapped with a 59-44 non-district loss to Skyline at BHS.
Dakota Dove and Ben Hutcheson added seven points apiece for the Gobblers (7-2) in the loss.
Skyline 18 11 15 15 — 59
Broadway 15 16 7 6 — 44
SKYLINE (59) — Diggs 5 4-4 14, Carter 8 1-1 19, Wood 0 0-0 0, Caperton 2 2-2 6, Cabness 2 0-0 6, Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Smith 2 0-0 4, Jackson 2 0-0 4, Mayberry 3 0-2 6. Totals 24 7-9 59.
BROADWAY (44) — Ca. Barnes 4 0-0 8, Dove 3 0-0 7, Hutcheson 3 0-0 7, Michael 0 0-0 0, Jerichen 0 0-0 0, Hertzler 1 0-0 2, Gonzalez Santiago 1 0-0 2, Witmer 0 0-0 0, Co. Barnes 5 2-2 12, Santiago 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 2-3 4. Totals 19 4-5 44.
3-Point Goals — Skyline 8 (Carter 2 Cabness 2, Smith 2, Jackson 2), Broadway 2 (Dove, Hutcheson).
Fort Defiance 53, Rockbridge County 45: In Don Landes Gymnasium, Tyreek Veney hit four 3s as part of his 20 points and Fort Defiance defeated Rockbridge County 53-45 in non-district action.
Landon Simmons added 11 points for the Indians (2-3), who put nine different players in the scoring column, while Josh Jones added five points and Sam Garber chipped in with four of his own.
The Wildcats (3-5) were led by Faris Sikira with 12 points while Brandon Mays had nine.
Rockbridge County 8 10 19 8 — 45
Fort Defiance 11 16 14 12 — 53
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (45) — Mays 4 0-0 9, Higgins 2 0-0 4, A. Poindexter 1 2-2 4, Owens 2 1-1 6, I. Poindexter 3 1-4 8, Entsminger 0 0-0 0, Sikira 5 2-2 12, Jay 0 0-0 0, Stores 0 0-0 0, Mulitalo 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 6-9 45.
FORT DEFIANCE (53) — Simmons 5 0-0 11, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Jones 1 3-6 5, Patterson 1 0-0 2, Garber 1 1-3 4, Veney 8 0-2 20, Hebb 1 1-2 3, Liskey 1 1-2 3, Gutshall 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-17 53.
3-Point Goals — Rockbridge County 5 (Sikira 2, Mays, Owens, I. Poindexter), Fort Defiance 6 (Veney 4, Simmons, Garber).
Buffalo Gap 59, Staunton 53: Bennett Bowers dropped 26 points as Buffalo Gap opened Shenandoah District play with a big-time 59-53 rivalry win over Staunton in Swoope.
Guard Micah Canterbury added 15 points for the Bison (6-1, 1-0 Shenandoah) in the victory while Jamie Hewitt and Jackson Ingram also chipped in with eight points apiece.
Prodigy Simms led a balanced effort for the Storm (4-3, 0-1 Shenandoah) with 12 points while Kayden Jackson finished with eight and Manny Chapman and Jonathan Moore had eight apiece.
Staunton 6 14 20 13 — 53
Buffalo Gap 12 7 20 20 — 59
STAUNTON (53) — Brown 0 0-0 0, Simms 5 0-2 12, Scott 1 1-2 3, Hamilton 1 0-2 2, Chapman 2 2-2 8, Terry 1 0-0 2, Dunn 2 0-0 4, Moore 3 0-0 8, Desper 1 0-0 2, Cabell 1 1-3 3, Jackson 4 1-2 9. Totals 21 5-12 53.
BUFFALO GAP (59) — Bowers 9 5-6 26, J. Hewitt 1 6-8 8, Ingram 3 1-6 8, L. Hewitt 0 0-0 0, Canterbury 5 5-7 15, LaPorte 1 0-3 2, Hohenstein 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 17-30 59.
3-Point Goals — Staunton 6 (Simms 2, Chapman 2, Moore 2), Buffalo Gap 4 (Bowers 3, Ingram).
Central 49, Clarke County 43: In Berryville, Ryan Barr scored 18 points as Central earned an important 49-43 victory over Bull Run District foe Clarke County.
Parker Sheetz added 12 points for the Falcons (5-2, 3-1 Bull Run) while Ashton Baker had 11.
Girls Basketball
Luray 66, East Rockingham 26: Emilee Weakley had a double-double of 28 points and 12 rebounds as Luray rolled past East Rockingham 66-26 in Bull Run District action at LHS.
Jaidyn McClung added nine points and 10 boards for the Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0 Bull Run) while Amber Tharpe and Lexie Vile had five points apiece and Averie Alger dished out a team-high six assists.
The Eagles (1-7, 0-3 Bull Run) were led by Alexis Kisling with six points in the loss.
East Rockingham 2 9 9 6 — 26
Luray 18 23 21 4 — 66
EAST ROCKINGHAM (26) — Sipe 1 0-0 2, Kisling 3 0-1 6, Foltz 0 0-0 0, Sa. Smith 1 1-2 4, Jones 0 0-0 0, Lucas 0 0-0 0, Townsend 1 0-0 2, Herring 2 0-0 4, Su. Smith 1 0-0 2, Custer 1 0-0 2, Dofflemyer 1 0-1 2, Monger 0 0-2 0, Morgan 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-8 26.
LURAY (66) — Foltz 0 1-2 1, Weakley 8 10-13 28, Alger 1 0-0 3, McClung 4 0-0 9, Bly 1 0-0 2, Viile 2 0-0 5, Ancell 1 0-0 2, Donovan 1 0-0 3, Tharpe 1 2-3 5, Belton 0 4-4 4, Forder 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 17-22 66.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 1 (Sa. Smith), Luray 7 (Weakley 2, Alger, Vile, McClung, Donovan, Tharpe).
Turner Ashby 62, Waynesboro 15: Playing without leading scorer Leah Kiracofe for a second consecutive game, Turner Ashby had no problems in a 62-15 rout of Waynesboro at home.
Raevin Washington, once again, flirted with a triple-double for the Knights (7-1) with 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks while Kendall Simmers had seven points and nine steals.
Also chipping in for TA was Adeline Sajko with 10 points and three assists and Brynne Gerber with 10 points and five rebounds. Elizabeth Smith came off the bench and added eight points.
For the winless Little Giants (0-8), Kaitlyn Hull finished with a team-high eight points.
Waynesboro 2 3 6 4 — 15
Turner Ashby 21 16 14 11 — 62
WAYNESBORO (15) — Pietrowski 1 1-2 3, Dunson 0 0-2 0, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Goodwin 0 0-0 0, Staton 0 0-0 0, Williams 1 0-0 2, Hull 4 0-0 8, Eubanks 0 0-2 0, Jackson 0 0-0 0, Cardamone 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 1-6 15.
TURNER ASHBY (62) — Sajko 4 2-4 10, Simmers 3 0-1 7, Gerber 4 2-2 10, Bowen 0 0-0 0, Whetzel 1 1-2 3, Smith 3 2-5 8, Fox 1 0-0 2, Glendye 0 0-0 0, Lam 2 0-0 4, Washington 8 0-1 16, Krone 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 7-15 62.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 1 (Simmers).
Fort Defiance 84, Rockbridge County 52: In Lexington, Trinity Hedrick and Kiersten Ransome scored 21 points apiece as Fort Defiance cruised to an 84-52 non-district rout of Rockbridge County.
Mia Alexander added 16 points for the Indians (4-2) while Carleyanne Ryder finished with seven.
Also chipping in for Fort was Kayleigh Hostetter with six points and Lilian Berry with five.
Freshman Madilyn Winterton led the Wildcats (2-7) with 23 points while Emily Mahood had 10.
Fort Defiance 13 27 15 29 — 84
Rockbridge County 8 16 12 16 — 52
Staunton 64, Buffalo Gap 37: In Paul Hatcher Gymnasium, Emma Witt poured in 27 points as Staunton earned a big-time 64-37 blowout win over Shenandoah District foe Buffalo Gap.
Sam Swift added nine points for the Storm (3-3, 1-0 Shenandoah) while Kourtlyn Steward finished with eight and Kellsye Miller and Sara Lotts added seven apiece.
For the Bison (5-3, 0-1 Shenandoah), Bailey Talley had 12 points and Avery Bradley had nine.
Buffalo Gap 7 7 15 8 — 37
Staunton 25 8 14 17 — 64
BUFFALO GAP (37) — Hevener 0 0-0 0, Emurian 0 1-1 , Bradley 3 1-2 9, Talley 5 2-6 12, Sherrill 1 0-0 2, Minter 0 0-2 0, Fix 0 0-0 0, Coffman 2 0-0 5, Whitlock 0 0-0 0, Clark 3 2-4 8. Totals 14 6-11 37.
STAUNTON (64) — Williams 0 0-0 0, Miller 3 0-0 7 Swanson 0 0-0 0, Henson 1 0-0 3, Steward 4 0-0 8, Witt 10 6-7 27, Nelly 1 0-0 3, Lotts 3 1-1 7, Nash 0 0-0 0, Swift 4 1-2 9, Hicks 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 8-10 64.
3-Point Goals — Buffalo Gap 3 (Bradley 2, Coffman), Staunton 4 (Miller, Henson, Witt, Nelly).
Madison County 57, Mountain View 32: Lindsay McDaniel scored 17 points as Madison County cruised to a 57-32 rout of Bull Run District opponent Mountain View at home.
Kate McLearen added 12 points for the Mountaineers (6-1, 2-1 Bull Run) in the victory.
The Generals (3-6, 1-3 Bull Run) got a strong performance from Bre Franklin, who hit a trio of 3s as part of her team-high 14 points, while Mya Councill also chipped in with six points in the loss.
Mountain View 5 8 12 7 — 32
Madison County 20 13 12 12 — 57
MOUNTAIN VIEW (32) — Manning 1 0-1 2, Councill 1 3-6 6, Hoover 1 0-2 3, Franklin 3 5-6 14, Dellinger 2 0-2 4, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, Bare 0 1-2 1, Pittington 1 0-1 2. Totals 9 9-20 32.
MADISON COUNTY (57) — Tyler 3 4-4 10, Herrman 1 0-0 3, McLearen 5 2-2 12, McDaniel 7 0-2 17, Cook 0 2-3 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, A. Jenkins 1 0-2 2, Swink 0 0-0 0, Dodson 2 0-0 4, Hettinger 1 0-0 3, Thompson 0 0-0 0, L. Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Dean 0 0-0 0, Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 8-13 57.
3-Point Goals — Mountain View 5 (Franklin 3, Councill, Hoover), Madison County 5 (McDaniel 3, Herrman, Hettinger).
Draft’s Fitzgerald Earns Top Honors From VHSL
Stuarts Draft’s Eryn Fitzgerald was named the Virginia High School League’s Class 1 Cheerleader of the Year on Tuesday while her coach, Tammy Carter, earned Coach of the Year honors.
The Cougars won their fourth state championship in the past five seasons this past fall.
The all-state first team consisted of Draft’s Fitzgerald, Caeleigh Freeman, Zane Marshall and Caydence Morris, East Rockingham’s Haven Merica and Riverheads’ Dylan Obaugh.
Local on the all-state second team were East Rock’s Reagan Voight and Lillie Belle Merica, Strasburg’s Aurora Rinehart and Madison Dofermire and Page County’s Malachi Davis.
