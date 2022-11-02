Madelyn Williams dished out 33 assists and served up six aces as top-seeded East Rockingham kept it rolling with a 25-11, 25-6, 25-15 sweep of eighth-seeded Mountain View in the Region 2B volleyball quarterfinals on Tuesday in Elkton.
With the victory, the Eagles advance to the regional semifinals on Thursday, where they'll face a familiar foe in fourth-seeded Central (17-6) — a straight-sets winner over fifth-seeded Stuarts Draft on Tuesday — with a trip to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament on the line.
Last year, East Rockingham faced the Falcons five times and produced some of the best matches of the season as both teams ultimately reached the state tournament. Central defeated East Rock in the Region 2B title match and the Class 2 state semifinals last year before falling in the state championship match to Glenvar.
Against the Generals (8-14) on Tuesday, the Eagles took care of business quickly as Bria Berriochoa racked up 16 digs and served up a pair of aces and Kate Simpkins finished with 12 kills and four aces as well.
Nora Fox and Alliyah McNair also came up big with eight kills apiece for the Eagles (21-6) in the victory.
East Rock will host the Falcons at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Elkton with the winner advancing to the regional championship next Tuesday and clinching a berth in this year's Class 2 state tournament.
The Eagles enter as one of the hottest teams in the area, having now won six straight and 18 of their last 19.
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Volleyball
East Rockingham's Alliyah McNair blocks a shot from Mountain View's Bre Franklin.
East Rockingham's Alliyah McNair blocks a shot from Mountain View's Bre Franklin.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Volleyball
East Rockingham's Macy Estep comes up short as she dives for a shot from Mountain View.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Volleyball
East Rockingham's Nora Fox takes a shot on Mountain View's Iona Haley.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Volleyball
East Rockingham's Macy Estep digs into a serve from Mountain View.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Volleyball
East Rockingham's Carolina Vega Marmolegos tips a shot against Mountain View's Lilly Blank.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Volleyball
East Rockingham's Bria Berriochoa and Nora Fox celebrate after scoring on Mountain View.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Volleyball
Mountain View's Annika Dellinger takes a shot past East Rockinhgam's Halla Baugher.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Volleyball
East Rockingham's Madelyn Williams sets up a serve to Mountain View.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Volleyball
Mountain View's Hannah Whitaker passes the ball to a teammate.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Volleyball
East Rockingham head coach Jonathan Williams talks with Kate Simpkins during a break in the action.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Volleyball
East Rockingham's Bria Berriochoa passes the ball to a teammate.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Volleyball
Mountain View's Sydney Hulver dives into a shot from East Rockingham.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Volleyball
Mountain View head coach Meghan Girouard watches her team as they await the serve.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
In other prep volleyball Tuesday:
Luray 3, Buckingham County 1: Jaidyn McClung slapped down the 1,000th career of her career, which comes just four matches after recording her 1,000th dig, as sixth-seeded Luray went on the road and defeated third-seeded Buckingham County 25-14, 25-12, 22-25, 25-20 in the Region 2B quarterfinals.
McClung finished with 22 kills, 12 digs, three assists and an ace for the Bulldogs (15-8) in the victory.
Luray also got nine kills, eight blocks, six digs and a trio of aces from Lindsay Bly while Claudia Cave had nine kills and three digs and Caydence Cave finished with a team-high 36 assists, 10 digs and three aces herself.
Also for the Bulldogs, Gracie Embry finished with four kills and three aces and Summer Forder had five aces.
Luray will travel to No. 2 Clarke County (15-9) for a regional semifinal on Thursday with a trip to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament and a spot in the Region 2B championship game on the line.
