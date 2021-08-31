PENN LAIRD — It was your classic match between two close rivals.
One week after being swept by Spotswood in its season opener, East Rockingham earned a thrilling 18-25, 25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 15-6 non-district victory over the Trailblazers in Penn Laird on Tuesday.
“From one week to the next, we have evolved and grown as a team,” Eagles first-year coach Jonathan Williams said. “This match was a measure of the steps we’ve taken in that short time.”
Margo Fox had a big night for East Rockingham (2-4) with 17 kills and 16 digs while Kate Simpkins added 12 kills and Sarah Smith finished with 22 digs of her own.
Also chipping in for the Eagles was freshman Aliyah McNair with eight aces and six kills while junior Madelyn Williams orchestrated the ERHS offense with 35 assists and also scooped up 13 digs.
For the Trailblazers (3-3), Sydney Litwiller had 15 kills and 19 digs, Gabby Atwell had 11 kills and five blocks and Callie Weaver dished out 22 assists.
“Kudos to Spotswood,” Jonathan Williams said. “They are a tough team to get by and will be tough to beat in the Valley District. We now have to refocus to our Bull Run schedule and our endeavor for winning that this year.”
In other prep sports:
Volleyball
Turner Ashby 3, Staunton 0: Kelsey Knight slapped down a team-high 15 kills as Turner Ashby went on the road and earned a 25-16, 25-12, 25-14 non-district sweep of Staunton in non-district action.
Carson Griffin had seven blocks and five kills for the Knights (4-3) while Sydney Lyons served up six aces in the winning effort.
“Our serve-receive was really strong tonight, which allowed us to be efficient on offense,” Knights first-year coach Brandi Baylor said. “This team works together and has fun on the court. That’s all we can ask of them.”
Millbrook 3, Harrisonburg 0: Madelyn White had 14 kills and seven digs as Millbrook completed a season sweep of non-district opponent Harrisonburg with a 25-10, 25-9, 25-7 sweep in Winchester.
For the Blue Streaks (2-2), Teagan Miller led the way with five digs while Ellie Muncy had four kills.
Mountain View 3, Stuarts Draft 0: Bre Franklin had 11 digs and a team-best five kills as Mountain View earned its first win with a 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 non-district sweep of Stuarts Draft.
Annika Dellinger had 13 digs and a trio of kills for the Generals (1-3) while Emma Saeler had 12 digs and three kills, Lilly Blank chipped in with four kills of her own and Mya Councill added two aces.
Clarke County 3, Skyline 0: In Front Royal, freshman Allie Lynch dished out 17 assists and added a trio of aces in Clarke County’s 25-18, 25-16, 25-23 non-district sweep of Skyline.
Bella Stem led the Eagles (3-0) with 11 kills while Abigail Peace finished with three blocks.
