WOODSTOCK — There is now one team in sole possession of first place in the Bull Run District.
Madelyn Williams dished out 36 assists as part of a prolific East Rockingham offensive attack in a big-time 17-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19 win over Central in volleyball action in Woodstock on Monday.
“I don’t even know that there’s really words for it, how big this match was for us.” Eagles first-year coach Jonathan Williams said. “To get the win here, I mean it doesn’t solidify anything but it gives us a good step ahead in this district, because that team (Central) and there’s like one or two other top teams in this district that are gonna be kind of feisty, us included. To get this win was huge. And make no mistake, Central is a legit team. They’re really good.”
Kate Simpkins had 13 kills to lead the attack for the Eagles, who fell behind 1-0 early in the match.
The Falcons entered the contest unbeaten and on a five-match winning streak.
“I think they were just a little rattled, they were a little tight because this was a big match and they knew it,” Williams said about the early deficit. “They just came out tighter than they should. We got into that first huddle after the first set and I said, ‘Hey, you just need to loosen up and play the game that you play in practice.’ And it worked. … Once they loosen up, they’re a dangerous team.”
East Rock fell behind 18-15 in the decisive fourth set, too, but managed to come back behind the play of freshman Alliyah McNair, who had four kills and a block as part of a dominant 10-1 run to end it.
“Alliyah got real hot and there was no reason we should set anybody else besides Alliyah and Margo [Fox] in that set, and part of that is what we train in practice,” Williams said. “Madelyn, we train her just to set the outside, set the right side, to spread that offense, and it works. It tires out the middles on the opposite team and then we open up the holes and just let them go to town.”
Fox, McNair and Bre Dofflemyer had 10 kills apiece and Sarah Smith added 16 digs for East Rockingham (6-4, 4-0 Bull Run), which has now won five in a row while Central (5-1, 3-1) suffered its first loss of the season.
“It showed me they have the confidence to rely on each other,” Williams said. “Volleyball being a team sport, no one player out there is gonna do anything and no one player is gonna lose the match either, so they know that they can rely on each other to get them through and pick each other up.”
In other prep sports:
Volleyball
Stuarts Draft 3, Broadway 2: McKenzie Tillman had another solid all-around performance with 22 digs, 10 assists, seven aces and a trio of kills as Stuarts Draft completed a season sweep of Broadway with a thrilling 26-24, 27-25, 20-25, 21-25, 15-10 non-district win at BHS on Monday.
Amelia Bartley had 13 assists, seven digs and five kills for the Cougars (3-1) while Zoe Payne scooped up 21 digs and Maya Veselinovic added six digs, five kills and a pair of aces.
It was another strong defensive effort for Lindsey Wimer of Broadway (6-3) with 40 digs along with four aces while Bella Galati finished with eight assists and four aces in the loss.
Joy Bergan added seven kills for the Gobblers while Taylor Suters racked up eight blocks.
Wilson Memorial 3, Turner Ashby 0: In Bridgewater, Allison Sykes scooped up 27 digs as Wilson Memorial earned a 25-17, 25-20, 25-19 non-district sweep of Turner Ashby on Monday.
Brooke Cason and Cierra Cannon finished with seven kills apiece for the Green Hornets (4-2), who have won four straight since starting with back-to-back losses, while CiCi Minor had four blocks.
For the Knights (5-6), who have now lost three in a row, freshman Reagan Warner led the way with 19 digs and a pair of aces while senior Jadin Thomas finished with 15 digs and 12 assists.
Carson Griffin continued her strong year for TA with seven kills, five aces and three blocks.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 3, Harrisonburg 0: Maya Waid continued her strong senior campaign with 11 assists, but Harrisonburg suffered a 25-16, 25-16, 25-14 road sweep to Patrick Henry-Roanoke.
Kai Blosser and Ellie Muncy had five kills apiece for the Blue Streaks (2-3) in the non-district loss.
Mountain View 3, Strasburg 1: Annika Dellinger had 13 kills and 14 digs as Mountain View defeated Strasburg 25-22, 25-27, 25-15, 25-18 in Bull Run District action at SHS on Monday.
Emma Saeler added 12 aces and 18 digs for the Generals (2-6, 1-3 Bull Run) in the victory.
Asfa, Trailblazers Cruise Past Streaks
Ryan Asfa’s remarkable junior year continued on Monday as he shot a one-under-par 35 to lead Spotswood (165) to a victory over Harrisonburg (202) in a Valley District nine-hole golf match at Mountain Greens Golf Course at Massanutten Resort in McGaheysville.
Dalton Nicely (39), Andrew Baugher (42) and Ben Edwards (49) all impressed for the Trailblazers.
For the Blue Streaks, Toby Corriston carded a 41 while Dylan Thompson finished with a 49.
Generals Top East Rock At Shenvalee
Mountain View shot 178 as a team to defeat East Rockingham, which fielded just three varsity golfers, in a Bull Run District nine-hole match at Shenvalee Golf Resort in New Market on Monday.
Chase Clem shot an eight-over-par 44 to lead the Eagles while Isaac Kriel was solid with a 45.
Valley Girls Impress At Knights Crossing Invitational
Led by Spotswood sophomore standout Taylor Myers, area cross country runners had a strong showing at the annual Knights Crossing Invitational in Salem on Saturday at Green Hill Park.
Myers (18:47) finished fifth in the girls race while Harrisonburg’s Kate Kiran (10:23) was 14th, Turner Ashby’s Rachel Craun (19:34) was 19th and Broadway’s Taylor Driver (19:37) finished 20th.
Blue Streaks sophomore Annie Poirot (19:51) also medaled after earning a top-25 finish.
In the boys race, Fort’s Ramsey Corbin (16:20) and Spotswood’s Jacob Amberg (16:22) were the only two local runners in the top 25 and finished in 12th and 13th, respectively, overall.
Austin III Captures Gold For First-Place Eagles
East Rockingham senior George Austin III, the 2019 Virginia High School League Class 2 state cross country champion, cruised past the rest of the field with a time of 18:05 to win the boys race and help guide the Eagles (25) to the team title at the Eastern Mennonite Invitational on Saturday.
Luray (68) finished third in the nine-team field while host EMS (157) was in a distant sixth.
Individually, East Rock’s Patrick Stapleton (19:04), Brock Smith (19:35), Eiler Yancey (19:40), Conan O’Neill (20:22) and Alex Dean (20:23) all put up top-15 performances in the winning effort.
Luray’s Davey Johnson (18:52) was second while Conner Janney (19:39) finished in fifth.
The ERHS girls (36) finished second as a team while Luray (73) was a distant third.
LeLe Warrick (24:48) led the Bulldogs with a fourth-place showing while Olivia Simpkins (25:00), Jesela Cooper (25:23), Jade Shull (25:55) and Corinna Peachey (28:14) were key for the Eagles.
Eastern Mennonite junior Paige Hutcheson (26:48) finished in eighth for the host Flames.
