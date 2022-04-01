From start to finish, it was the best outing of the season for East Rockingham.
The Eagles put up a stout performance defensively and were consistent on the offensive end as they earned their first win of the season with a 3-0 shutout of Bull Run District rival Luray in high school boys soccer action in Elkton on Friday.
Senior forward Angel Cortez led the Eagles (1-2-1, 1-2-1 Bull Run) with two goals in the much-needed victory while teammate Ben Harris, a junior, had another.
Harris also dished out two assists while Zachary Joyner had the shutout in goal.
For the Bulldogs (1-3, 1-3 Bull Run), it was the third consecutive district loss.
In other prep sports on Friday:
Boys Soccer
Turner Ashby 4, Wilson Memorial 0: Daniel Hernandez had a hat trick as Turner Ashby made a statement with a non-district shutout of Wilson Memorial at home.
Alex Maust added a goal and an assist for the Knights (4-0-2) while Christian Souders also had an assist and Omar Celestino Calixto added a save in goal.
Harrisonburg 1, William Fleming 1: Tyler Miller had the lone goal as Harrisonburg battled to a non-district draw with William Fleming in Roanoke.
Braeden McGrath had the assist for the Blue Streaks (1-1-3) in the overtime match.
William Monroe 2, Spotswood 0: In Stanardsville, Spotswood suffered its first loss of the year with a shutout at the hands of non-district foe William Monroe.
Aiden Grefe finished with eight saves in the loss for the Trailblazers (3-1-1).
Central 4, Mountain View 0: Michael Williams had two goals and a pair of assists for Central in a Bull Run District victory over Mountain View in Quicksburg.
Gerardo Perez also scored twice for the Falcons (3-1-1, 3-0 Bull Run) while Brandon Gwyn had an assist and Aiden Mercer posted eight saves in the shutout.
Girls Soccer
William Monroe 3, Spotswood 0: William Monroe scored twice in the first half and never looked back en route to a non-district win over Spotswood in Penn Laird.
Dylan Gregory finished with eight saves in the loss for the Trailblazers (3-3).
Mountain View 3, Central 3: Annika Dellinger scored all three goals for Mountain View in a draw with Bull Run District opponent Central in Woodstock.
Hannah Whitaker added two assists for the Generals (1-1-1, 1-1-1 Bull Run).
Baseball
East Rockingham 10, Luray 0: Dylan Hensley went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in East Rockingham’s shutout win over Bull Run District rival Luray in Elkton.
Noah Campbell and William Brown added a single and two RBIs apiece for the Eagles (2-4, 2-2 Bull Run) while three other players had one hit each in the win.
On the mound for ERHS, Ryan Williams tossed 2.2 innings and gave up zero runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five. Landon Bruce then tossed the final 2.1 frame and gave up just one hit and zero walks with six strikeouts.
Luray 000 00 — 0 3 2
East Rockingham 810 01 — 10 7 0
Landon Vile and James Cash each had a hit for the Bulldogs (0-7, 0-4 Bull Run).
Weaver, Mongold and Deeds. Williams, Bruce and J. Hensley. W — Williams. L — Weaver.
Spotswood 3, William Monroe 1: Benjamin Moyer pitched 5.2 innings, giving up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight and Ben Craig pitched 1.1 innings in relief with just two hits allowed, zero walks and a strikeout as Spotswood grinded out a non-district win over William Monroe in Stanardsville.
Andrew Baugher led the Trailblazers (7-0) with a single and two RBIs.
Spotswood 001 200 0 — 3 11
William Monroe 000 001 0 — 1 5 2
Moyer, Craig and Russell. Foster, Cheek and Doshier. W — Moyer. L — Foster. SV — Craig.
Turner Ashby 15, Wilson Memorial 9: Grayson Smith was 4-for-4 with a double, a homer and three RBIs as Turner Ashby earned its first victory of the season with a wild non-district victory over Wilson Memorial at Ray Heatwole Field.
Caden Swartley was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Knights (1-6) while Adam Thomas and Addison Simmons each had two hits and an RBI.
Also chipping in for TA was Micah Matthews and Clay Guyer with a hit apiece.
For the Green Hornets (3-3), Jayden Saunder was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Wilson Memorial 130 040 1 — 9 9 1
Turner Ashby 923 010 x — 15 12 0
McDowell, Podgorski, Wakefield, Rose and Leavell. Hedrick, Hill, Guyer and Swartley. W — Hedrick. L — McDowell. HR — TA: Smith, first inning, two on.
Broadway 14, Petersburg 5: Outfielder Landen Stuhlmiller went 3-for-3 with an RBI triple as Broadway earned a non-district victory over Petersburg at home.
Ryan Anderson, Ben Hutcheson and Noah Hertzler added two hits and a pair of RBIs apiece for the Gobblers (5-1) while Christian Rivera had a three-run double.
In the circle, Stuhlmiller also pitched three shutout innings in relief and gave up just two hits and zero walks while striking out four. Dylan Shifflett earned the victory.
Petersburg 030 200 0 — 5 8 1
Broadway 652 100 x — 14 11 1
Mallow, Travis, Tyler and Rohrbaugh, VanMeter. Shifflett, Stuhlmiller and Crider. W — Shifflett. L — Mallow.
Page County 13, Madison County 10: Caden Good, Sean Cave and Caden Lucas all finished with two hits and a pair of RBIs apiece as Page County got back on track with a Bull Run District win over Madison County in Shenandoah.
Cave also pitched four innings in relief for the Panthers (3-1, 3-1 Bull Run) and had a strong outing, giving up no runs on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Other contributors for Page included Dylan Hensley, Hayden Plum, Mitchel Gaskins and Chase Parlett, who all finished with a hit and an RBI apiece.
The Mountaineers (2-2, 2-1 Bull Run) were led by William Dickey with three hits.
Madison County 440 000 2 — 10 14 1
Page County 025 204 x — 13 10 4
Dobyns, Davidson, Dickey and Helmick. Knighton, S. Cave, Foster, C. Cave and Bradley. W — S. Cave. L — Dobyns.
Central 4, Mountain View 2: In Woodstock, Jacob Walters pitched a complete game, giving up two runs — only one of which was earned — on three hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts in Central’s win over district foe Mountain View.
Caleb Daugherty and Tyler Rice had two hits apiece for the Falcons (4-3, 2-2 Bull Run) while Allen Brill also chipped in with a single and an RBI in the victory.
For the Generals (2-3, 1-3 Bull Run), Seth Moomaw had an RBI single while Brayden Smith pitched 3.1 solid innings in relief, striking out five in the process.
Mountain View 000 000 2 — 2 3 3
Central 110 002 x — 4 8 2
D. Moomaw, Smith and Rhodes. Walters and Rice. W — Walters. L — D. Moomaw.
Riverheads 11, Glenvar 3: Aidan Miller went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs as Riverheads remained unbeaten with a non-district win over Glenvar in Greenville.
Logan Austin, Bennett Dunlap and Trevor Lilly had two RBIs apiece for the Gladiators (7-0) while Colton Kwiecinski struck out six in three innings of work.
Glenvar 100 110 0 — 3 4 4
Riverheads 541 001 x — 11 6 2
Anderson, Meadows and Wayne. Kwiecinski, Edwards, Dunlap and Farris. W — Kwiecinski. L — Meadows. HR — G: Blout, fifth inning, none on. R: Miller, sixth inning, none on.
Monticello 11, Harrisonburg 10: Josh Engle was 2-for-3 with four RBIs, but Harrisonburg fell to non-district foe Monticello in Charlottesville.
The Blue Streaks fell to 1-2 on the season with the loss.
Softball
Turner Ashby 16, Wilson Memorial 4: Harleigh Propst’s grand slam highlighted a five-homer day for Turner Ashby in a non-district home win over Wilson Memorial.
Sydney Lyons went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs for the Knights (5-1) while Kensall Simmers and Molly Griffin each connected on long balls of their own.
Mackenzie Cyzick and Lily Moyers also finished with two hits apiece for TA.
For the Green Hornets (1-5), Kendall Eavey was 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs in the loss while Reagan Frazier finished 2-for-3 with a two-run bomb.
Wilson Memorial 202 00 — 4 10 2
Turner Ashby 315 25 — 16 12 0
Frazier, Stevens and . Nazelrod, Cyzick and Rogers. W — Nazelrod. L — Frazier. HR — WM: Frazier, first inning, one on. Eavey, third inning, one on. Lyons, third inning, none on, Propst, third inning, bases loaded. Lyons, fourth inning, none on. Simmers, fifth inning, none on. Griffin, fifth inning, two on.
Page County 7, Madison County 5: Adryn Martin’s RBI single proved to be the game-winning run in Page County’s win over Madison County in Shenandoah.
Jocelyne Rinker had a three-run homer for the Panthers (3-2, 3-0 Bull Run) in the district victory while Bailee Gaskins also connected on a two-run shot of her own.
Eight different players finished the contest with one hit apiece for Page County.
In the circle, Gaskins pitched 5.2 innings, giving up five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out nine. Karleigh Austin then pitched the final 1.1 frames.
For the Mountaineers (1-3, 1-2 Bull Run), Hailey Danuser finished with three RBIs.
Dean and Carber. Gaskins, Austin and Hensley. W — Austin. L — Dean. HR — PC: Rinker, first inning, two on. Gaskins, fourth inning, one on.
William Monroe 2, Spotswood 0: Taelor Ware tossed a complete game, giving up just one earned run on seven hits while striking out 10, but shorthanded Spotswood suffered its first loss with a shutout at the hands of William Monroe.
Cierra Rodriguez, Riley Joyner, Charley Bentley and Kailee Good all finished with one hit apiece for the Trailblazers (6-1), who were without catcher Elizabeth Blatz.
