Tyler Nickel was limited to 15 points, but it didn’t matter as top-seeded East Rockingham still did enough to defeat fifth-seeded Madison County 57-44 in the Bull Run District boys basketball semifinals in Elkton on Wednesday.
Nickel, a North Carolina signee, now sits at 2,734 points for his career and is just 68 shy of breaking the Virginia High School League’s career scoring record set by former Gate City star Mac McClung, who finished with 2,801 points in his decorated tenure with the Blue Devils and now plays in the NBA’s G League for the South Bay Lakers.
Nickel also had eight rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Eagles while Cooper Keyes stepped up with 15 points and four assists of his own in the win.
Ryan Williams continued to emerge as a solid scoring option for East Rock with seven points and five rebounds while Jayden Hicks finished with eight points.
Madison (12-12) was led by Taylor Fincham with 14 points while Jackson Taylor finished with nine and Dean Breeden chipped in with eight.
Despite the Mountaineers holding Nickel in check — at least better than most opponents this season — it appears inevitable that Nickel will break the mark with at least two games remaining on the schedule. East Rock, which has now won nine a row, will host the district title game against Central on Friday and then turn around and begin play in the Region 2B tournament on Tuesday.
The Eagles (20-4) are, once again, considered one of the favorites to contend for a VHSL Class 2 state title this season after falling to Union in last year’s championship.
Madison County 8 11 11 14 — 44
East Rockingham 13 15 12 17 — 57
MADISON COUNTY (44) — Taylor 3 2-3 9, D. Breeden 3 0-0 8, Jarrell 1 0-0 2, B. Breeden 1 0-0 2, Fox 1 0-0 2, McLearen 0 0-0 0, Dobyns 1 0-0 2, Deane III 0 0-0 0, Yates 2 0-0 5, Fincham 6 2-6 14. Totals 18 4-9 44.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (57) — Williams 2 1-2 7, Austin III 2 0-0 4, Keyes 4 3-3 15, Nickel 1 13-14 15, Butler 1 1-4 3, Shifflett 1 0-0 3, Joyner 1 0-0 2, Hicks 3 1-3 8. Totals 15 19-26 57.
3-Point Goals — Madison County 4 (D. Breeden 2, Taylor, Yates), East Rockingham 8 (Keyes 4, Williams 2, Shifflett, Hicks).
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Boys Basketball
Central 68 Rappahannock County 55: In Woodstock, Parker Sheetz poured in 30 points as second-seeded Central earned a 68-55 win over third-seeded Rappahannock County in the Bull Run District semifinals.
Ashton Baker finished with 16 points for the Falcons (18-6) in the fifth straight victory while Jacob Walters added nine and Caleb Daugherty and Ryan Barr had five apiece.
Central will travel to top-seeded East Rockingham for the district title game Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County 9 13 18 15 — 55
Central 16 12 18 22 — 68
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY (55) — Pullen 1 0-0 2, Mullins 0 0-0 0, Scheulen 3 1-2, Martz 2 1-1 6, Jones 0 0-0 0, Lillard 4 2-4 11, Deal 2 4-4 9, Ramey 8 1-2 17, Prince 1 0-2 2. Totals 21 9-15 55.
CENTRAL (68) — Baker 5 2-2 16, Nichols 0 0-0 0, Daugherty 2 1-2 5, Sheetz 11 8-10 30, J. Walters 3 2-2 9, Barr 2 0-0 5, Dyer 0 0-0 0, Cooper 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 13-16 68.
3-Point Goals — Rappahannock County 4 (Scheulen, Martz, Lillard, Deal), Central 7 (Baker 4, J. Walters, Barr, Cooper).
Girls Basketball
Luray 68, Central 44: Emilee Weakley scored 31 points as top-seeded Luray won its 13th straight with a 68-44 rout of fourth-seeded Central in the Bull Run District semifinals at LHS.
Amber Tharpe added 12 points for the Bulldogs (21-2) while Jaidyn McClung finished with 11 and Lexie Vile chipped in with six.
The Falcons (15-9) were led by Emma Eberly with 16 points while Makenna Painter added seven, Chloe Helsley had six and Kara Stephens added five.
Central 10 12 8 14 — 44
Luray 14 20 28 6 — 68
Fort Defiance 84, Staunton 63: In Paul Hatcher Gymnasium, Kiersten Ransome scored 25 points as Fort Defiance capped a perfect season in Shenandoah District play with a convincing 84-63 thumping of rival Staunton.
Marissa Hansbrough finished with 14 points for the Indians (18-3, 12-0 Shenandoah), who have won six in a row, while Trinity Hedrick had 13.
Also chipping in for Fort was Mia Alexander and Lilian Berry with six points apiece.
For the Storm (10-11, 6-6 Shenandoah), Emma Witt had a game-high 33 points.
Fort Defiance 13 29 30 12 — 84
Staunton 21 17 12 13 — 63
