Junior Bria Berriochoa and senior Emily Eppard both had three hits and two RBIs as East Rockingham stayed hot with a convincing 13-4 win over Rappahannock County in Bull Run District softball action on Wednesday in Elkton.
Jayla Whetzel added two hits and three RBIs for the Eagles (4-3, 2-1 Bull Run).
East Rock also got two hits and two RBIs from Emma Cude while Megan Holland connected on a solo homer — her third in two games — and Madison Arbaugh and Ashlyn Herring both contributed as well with a hit and an RBI apiece.
Arbaugh also tossed a complete game and struck out four for the Eagles.
Rappahannock County 110 002 0 — 4 5 4
East Rockingham 114 304 x — 13 14 0
Keyser, Brown and Jenkins. Arbaugh and Cude. W — Arbaugh. L — Keyser. HR — RC: Ellis, second inning, none on. Williams, sixth inning, one on. ER: Holland, second inning, none on.
In other prep sports:
Softball
Clarke County 9, Page County 1: Abigail Peace pitched a complete game, giving up one run on three hits and four walks while striking out five and also was 3-for-4 with two RBIs as Clarke County made a statement with a dominating win over Page County in a big-time Bull Run District clash in Berryville on Tuesday.
Anna Hornbaker was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Eagles (8-0, 4-0 Bull Run) while Kacie Turner was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Madison Edwards had two hits.
The Panthers (3-3, 3-1 Bull Run) were led by Jocelyne Rinker with a pair of hits.
Page County 000 100 0 — 1 3 4
Clarke County 011 034 x — 9 9 2
Gaskins, Austin, Comer and Hensley. Peace, Hornbaker and Farmer. W — Peace. L — Gaskins.
Baseball
Staunton 4, Fort Defiance 3: Job Harrell pitched five shutout innings, striking out eight as Staunton earned its first win over Shenandoah District foe Fort Defiance.
Reece Levin had an RBI double for the Storm while Troy Tovar and Landyn Coggins each had RBI singles and Haiden Engleman delivered the save.
Staunton (1-4, 1-0 Shenanandoah) held off a late two-out rally from the Indians.
Stuarts Draft 8, Waynesboro 5: Symeon Balser had three hits and an RBI and Nate Wayne and Cedrych Miller added two hits apiece as Stuarts Draft earned a Shenandoah District win over Waynesboro at Kate Collins Field on Wednesday.
Balser also pitched 4.1 innings and struck out five while Brayden Varner tossed the final two, giving up no runs on two hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
Colton Harris had a single and an RBI for the Cougars (3-4, 1-0 Shenandoah).
For the Little Giants, Zach Rankin was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and also tossed four innings in relief, giving up two runs and striking out five.
Dylan Beverly and Sam Balsamo added two hits and an RBI apiece for the Little Giants (2-5, 0-1 Valley) while Jake Barker also chipped in with a triple.
Stuarts Draft 300 401 0 — 8 8 0
Waynesboro 000 050 0 — 5 7 5
Balser, Miller, Varner and Hoke, Balser. Barker, Rankin, Sherman and Aleshire. W — Varner. L — Rankin.
Clarke County 7, Page County 6: Luke Lyman scored on a wild pitch to cap a wild, four-run seventh inning from Clarke County that gave the Eagles a thrilling victory over Bull Run District opponent Page County in Berryville on Tuesday.
Lyman also pitched four innings as the starting pitcher for the Eagles (4-2, 4-2 Bull Run), giving up three runs on six hits and a walk while racking up eight strikeouts.
In relief, Jacob Plotner gave up three runs — none of which were earned — on four hits and a walk with a pair of strikeouts across three innings of work for CCHS.
At the plate for Clarke, Cordell Broy was 3-for-4 with a trio of RBIs in the victory.
For the Panthers (3-2, 3-2 Bull Run), Mitchel Gaskins was 3-for-4 with three RBIs while Hagan Bradley was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Caden Lucas had an RBI single.
Colby Cave pitched six innings for Page, giving up just two earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three before being pulled in the final frame.
Page County 201 002 1 — 6 10 4
Clarke County 000 030 4 — 7 4 3
Cave, Foster and Bradley. Lyman, Plotner and Taylor W — Plotner. L — Cave.
Mountain View 11, Strasburg 1: In Quicksburg, Brayden Smith pitched a complete game, giving up one run on four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in Mountain View’s Bull Run District rout of Strasburg on Wednesday.
Jordan Polk was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Generals (4-3, 2-3 Bull Run) while Dawson Moomaw, Hunter Rinker and Ethan Bly had two hits and an RBI apiece and Adrian Chaparro-Vann and Joey McNamara had two-run singles.
For the Rams (5-1, 3-1 Bull Run), Walker Conrad finished with an RBI double.
Strasburg 000 001 — 1 4 3
Mountain View 300 125 — 11 13 1
Fravel, Goldsmith, Godfrey, Hollar and Neary. Smith and McNamara. W — Smith. L — Fravel.
Madison County 3, Central 2: Senior Trey Deane pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk while racking up 16 strikeouts and also had a pivotal two-run single at the plate as Madison County took down Bull Run district opponent Central in a thrilling contest on Wednesday at home.
William Dickey and Corey Helmick had a hit each for Madison (3-2, 3-1 Bull Run).
Despite the loss, Calvin Bernard was impressive on the mound for the Falcons (4-5, 2-3 Bull Run) with three runs given up on three hits and a pair of walks while also striking out four batters over six innings of work in the district road loss.
Allen Brill was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI at the plate for Central while Parker Sheetz had an RBI single and three other players finished with one hit apiece.
Central 000 200 0 — 2 6 1
Madison County 200 010 x — 3 3 1
Bernard and Rice. Deane and Helmick. W — Deane. L — Bernard
Boys Soccer
Spotswood 3, Waynesboro 0: Mahamat Atom had a hat trick as Spotswood rolled to a non-district win over former rival Waynesboro in Penn Laird.
Yafet Klom, Brayan Molina Arevalo and Kyle Dutt had an assist each for the Trailblazers (4-1-1) in the victory. The Little Giants fell to 0-5 to start the year.
Girls Soccer
Fort Defiance 9, Staunton 3: Ellie Cook, a James Madison commit, had seven goals and an assist as unbeaten Fort Defiance opened its Shenandoah District slate with a dominating rout of rival Staunton at Alumni Field on Wednesday.
Adriana Shields added two goals and six assists for the Indians (4-0, 1-0 Shenandoah) while Ella Shreckhise and Bethany Lang had an assist each.
For the Storm (1-4, 0-1 Shenandoah), Emma Shuey had all three goals.
Strasburg 5, Mountain View 1: Sophomore Lily Bowman had a hat trick as Strasburg earned a big Bull Run District win at Mountain View on Tuesday.
Morgan Mrizek added a goal and two assists for the Rams (3-1, 2-1 Bull Run) while Hannah Kepler also scored and Jenna Bowman and Nyla Sperry had an assist each. Kenley Smith (six) and Hannah Kepler) combined for 10 saves.
Boys Tennis
Harrisonburg 8, Broadway 1: In a battle of early-season unbeatens, Harrisonburg opened Valley District play with a win over Broadway on Wednesday.
Corey Beshoar, Keenan Glago, Adam Osinkosky, Julien Steins and Matthew Schaeffer earned the five singles victories for the Blue Streaks (4-0, 1-0 Valley).
The Gobblers (3-1, 0-1 Valley) got a win at No. 5 singles from Tanner Fulk.
Riverheads 5, Alleghany County 4: Adam Higgins, Colby Cash, Mason Mays and Randy Cash all earned singles wins to help guide Riverheads in a close non-district victory at winless Alleghany County on Wednesday.
Colby Cash/Ethan Eppard and Mays/Randy Cash also won a pair of doubles matches for the Gladiators (3-1) in the impressive victory on the road.
Girls Tennis
Spotswood 8, John Handley 1: In Penn Laird, Spotswood remained unbeaten on the season with a dominating non-district win over John Handley on Wednesday.
Meg Dunaway, Raygan Wade, Rennie Shaffer, Ella Li and Madison Knight all won their singles matches for the Trailblazers (5-0), who also swept the doubles.
Riverheads 9, Alleghany County 0: In Greenville, Claran Massie, Adasyn Hollinger, Mackenzie Sacra, Ailena Kweiciniski, Brenna Collins and Makarah Hollinger all earned singles victories in a rout of Alleghany County on Wednesday.
The Gladiators (2-0) also swept the three doubles matches in the win.
Central 9, Warren County 0: Erika Hutton, Mallory Hutton, Lydia Scibelli, Hannah Borden, Grace May and Madison Martson all earned singles victories as Central cruised to a non-district victory over Warren County in Woodstock on Wednesday.
The Falcons (3-1) also swept the three doubles matches to finish off the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.