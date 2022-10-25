Madelyn Williams had 18 assists and six aces as top-seeded East Rockingham opened up postseason play in impressive fashion Monday, sweeping No. 8 Strasburg 25-16, 25-10, 25-8 in the opening round of the Bull Run District volleyball tournament in Elkton.
The Eagles (18-6), who have now won 15 of their last 16, also got six kills and a pair of aces from Kate Simpkins in the quarterfinal victory while Alliyah McNair had eight kills.
With the victory, East Rock advanced to the semifinal round against No. 4 Luray — a straight-set winner over Rappahannock County — on Tuesday back in Elkton.
In other prep volleyball Monday:
Fort Defiance 3, Staunton 0: In Paul Hatcher Gymnasium, Fort Defiance won its 16th straight with a 25-19, 25-10, 25-11 sweep of Shenandoah District foe Staunton.
Baylee Blalock had another big night for the Indians (21-1, 11-0 Shenandoah) with 35 assists, 13 digs, four kills and a pair of aces while Ellie Cook had nine kills and six digs.
Also chipping in for the well-balanced Fort attack was Carleyanne Ryder with 11 digs, Addison Hammond with 16 digs, Trinity Hedrick with 12 kills and Ella Shreckhise with seven kills. Freshman Maecy Ann Frizzelle also impressed with 10 kills of her own.
Elizabeth Kurtz, meanwhile, had a solid outing for FDHS with seven digs and three aces.
Wilson Memorial 3, Stuarts Draft 0: In Fishersville, Allison Sykes had 12 kills, 13 digs and five aces as Wilson Memorial swept Stuarts Draft 25-12, 25-18, 25-12.
Freshman Katie Lawhorn added eight kills for the Green Hornets (13-6, 9-3 Shenandoah) in the district win while Hope Maddox had a team-high 13 digs.
Another key contributor for Wilson was Cierra Cannon with 12 kills of her own.
For the Cougars (9-10, 6-5 Shenandoah), Zoe Payne had six kills and six digs while McKenzie Tillman finished with 12 digs and six kills and Amelia Bartley added 11 digs and six assists herself. Tillman and Bartley also finished with three kills each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.