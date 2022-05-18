In a back-and-forth affair, second-seeded East Rockingham ultimately pulled out a thrilling 5-4 win over third-seeded Clarke County in the Bull Run District boys tennis semifinals on Wednesday in Elkton.
East Rock impressed in the singles matches with Clarke as Colt Hatton and Cameron Allison won the top two spots and William Lucas won No. 4.
Caden Massa, a sophomore, then won No. 5 singles as well for ERHS.
In the doubles matches, Hatton/Allison got a win to seal the victory.
East Rock (6-5), which has won two in a row and six of seven, will now travel to top-seeded Central today for the district championship at 2 p.m.
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Boys Tennis
Harrisonburg 5, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 1: Harrisonburg opened up postseason play with an impressive start-to-finish victory over Patrick Henry-Roanoke in a Region 5D Sub-Regional played at home Wednesday.
Keenan Glago, Owen Tompkins, Adam Osinkosky, Matt Schaeffer and Joel Snuffer all earned singles wins for the Blue Streaks (12-2) in the victory.
Harrisonburg will now play at Albemarle at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Baseball
Wilson Memorial 10, Fort Defiance 0: Mason McDowell pitched all five innings, giving up just one hit and a walk while striking out seven in Wilson Memorial’s victory over district opponent Fort Defiance at home.
Jalen Rowzie was 3-for-3 with three RBIs for the Green Hornets (14-5, 11-1 Shenandoah), who have won five in a row, while Jaden Rose was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and Jacob Leavell finished with a double and two RBIs.
Sam Garber had the lone hit for the Indians (7-11, 5-5 Shenandoah).
Fort Defiance 000 00 — 0 1 0
Wilson Memorial 501 31 — 10 12 0
Cole and Mayhew. McDowell and Leavell. W — McDowell. L — Cole.
Softball
Fort Defiance 17, Wilson Memorial 2: In Fishersville, Brooke Atkins was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs and Lindsay Atkins was 3-for-4 with a double and two more RBIs as Fort Defiance remained unbeaten with a five-inning rout of district foe Wilson Memorial.
Lilian Berry was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs for the Indians (18-0, 10-0 Shenandoah) and also pitched two shutout innings to start the game.
Kiersten Ransome and Courtney Begoon added two hits and an RBI apiece for Fort while Abigail Campbell tossed the final three innings in relief.
For the Green Hornets (8-11, 7-5 Shenandoah), who had a four-game winning streak snapped, Rachel Baucom led the way with three hits.
Also chipping in for Wilson was Ashlynn Ross with two hits and two RBIs while Kendall Eavey was the only other player on the roster to get a hit.
Fort Defiance (11)30 03 — 17 15 3
Wilson Memorial 000 02 — 2 6 3
Berry, Campbell and B. Atkins. Frazier, Stevens and Eavey. W — Berry. L — Frazier. HR — FD: Berry, second inning, two on.
Buffalo Gap 12, Stuarts Draft 1: Caroline Alger pitched a complete-game one-hitter, striking out 12 and also went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs in Buffalo Gap’s rout of Stuarts Draft at home.
Jasmine Harris was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs as well for the Bison (9-9, 6-6 Shenandoah) while Emily Minter had two hits and an RBI.
For the Cougars (10-7, 6-5 Shenandoah), Gracie Martin had the lone hit.
Stuarts Draft 000 01 — 1 1 7
Buffalo Gap 101 73 — 12 8 1
Tillman and Martin. Alger and Judy. W — Alger. L — Tillman. HR — BG: Alger, fourth inning, two on. Harris, fifth inning, two on.
Boys Soccer
Central 4, Madison County 1: The impressive tandem of Brandon Gwyn and Luc Retrosi each scored twice and had an assist as Central cruised to a Bull Run District win over Madison County on the road.
Aiden Mercer had 12 saves in goal for the Falcons (11-3-2, 11-2 Bull Run).
Girls Soccer
Wilson Memorial 2, Fort Defiance 0: At Alumni Field, Grace Durso and Adelie Condra each scored a goal as Wilson Memorial won its fifth straight game with a shutout of district opponent Fort Defiance.
Asia Knight had two assists for the Green Hornets (11-3-1, 8-2 Shenandoah), who have now won 9 of their last 10 overall.
