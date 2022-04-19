East Rockingham stayed on its recent hot streak Tuesday, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back en route to a dominating 6-0 shutout of rival Page County in Bull Run District boys soccer action on a frigid evening in Elkton.
Sophomore Anthony Contreras and senior Angel Cortez scored two goals apiece for the Eagles (5-3-1, 5-3-1 Bull Run), who have now won five of their last six.
Isaac Frye added a goal and an assist while Alejandro Gomez Garcia had an assist and Cortez had a big night passing with four assists of his own.
Zachary Joyner posted his fifth shutout of the season in goal for East Rock.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Boys Soccer
Spotswood 4, Rockbridge County 0: In Lexington, Daniel Romanchuk scored twice as Spotswood downed Valley District opponent Rockbridge County.
Yoel Galeano Molina added a goal and an assist for the Trailblazers (6-2-1, 2-1 Valley) while Daniel Posada Martinez also chipped in with a goal in the win.
Elton Shabani had two assists for Spotswood while Brayan Molina Arevalo had one. Aiden Grefe also posted two saves in goal and William Blackwell had one.
Girls Soccer
East Rockingham 10, Page County 2: Nicole Landes set a new program record with seven goals in East Rockingham’s rout of Bull Run District foe Page County.
Rylan Criscione had a hat trick for the Eagles (2-5-1, 2-5-1 Bull Run) in the home victory while Catherine Funkhouser had a pair of saves in goal.
Spotswood 4, Rockbridge County 0: Riley Thorpe scored all four goals as Spotswood stayed unbeaten in Valley District play with a home shutout of Rockbridge County.
Lily Cresawn and Nicole Syptak added an assist apiece in the victory for the Trailblazers (6-3, 3-0 Valley) while Sadie Mayhew posted six saves in goal.
For the Wildcats (1-7, 0-2 Valley), Sophia Perlozzo had 16 saves.
Strasburg 2, Central 0: In Woodstock, Morgan Mrizek had a goal and an assist in Strasburg’s big Bull Run District shutout of rival Central.
Audrey Kepler also scored for the Rams (7-2, 6-2 Bull Run) while Kenley Smith had 12 saves.
Baseball
East Rockingham 10, Page County 3: William Brown pitched five innings, giving up three runs on two hits and six walks while striking out seven and also went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI as East Rockingham pulled off an upset of Bull Run District rival Page County in Elkton.
Bentley Hensley tossed two scoreless innings in relief for the Eagles (3-9, 3-5 Bull Run), giving up two hits and a walk while striking out three. He also finished 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs at the plate in the victory for East Rockingham.
Also chipping in for ERHS was Ryan Williams and Dylan Hensley with two hits and an RBI apiece.
For the Panthers (5-4, 5-3 Bull Run), Mitchel Gaskins had a trio of hits.
Page County 100 020 0 — 3 4 4
East Rockingham 220 204 x — 10 12 1
C. Cave, S. Cave and Bradley. Brown, B. Hensley and J. Hensley. W — Brown. L — C. Cave.
Boys Tennis
Spotswood 8, Rockbridge County 1: Jackson Fendley, Jackson Knight, Ross Iudica, Cameron Cooley and Nathan Lees all earned singles victories as Spotswood earned a convincing road victory over Rockbridge County.
The Trailblazers (6-3, 3-0 Valley) also swept the doubles matches in the win.
Wilson Memorial 8, Staunton 1: Wilson Memorial remained unbeaten in Shenandoah District play with a win over Staunton at Mary Baldwin.
Conner Miller, Chase Pullin, Jacob Wangler, Jack Reed, Brandon Dewald and TImothy Cole all picked up wins for the Green Hornets (7-1, 6-0 Shenandoah)
Wilson also won the top two doubles matches to complete the win while Mitchell Carr and Matthew Harris won No. 3 doubles for the Storm (7-2, 4-2 Shenandoah).
Girls Tennis
Spotswood 9, Rockbridge County 0: In Penn Laird, Spotswood remained unbeaten to start the season with an efficient rout of Rockbridge County.
Meg Dunaway, Maddie Cooley, Ella Li, Rennie Shaffer, Emerson Knight and Ellee Trout all earned impressive singles victories for the Trailblazers (9-0, 4-0 Valley).
Dunaway/Cooley, Shaffer/Knight and Li/Trout also swept the doubles matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.