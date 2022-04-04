Senior Sarah Smith finished 2-for-3 with a monster grand slam as East Rockingham won its second straight with a convincing 13-4 non-district rivalry win over Spotswood in high school softball action in Elkton on Monday.
Madison Arbaugh was strong in the circle again for the Eagles (3-3), pitching a complete game, giving up two earned runs and striking out six for the contest.
As a team, East Rockingham finished with a whopping six total home runs.
Megan Holland had two homers and four total RBIs for the Eagles, Emma Cude was 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, Emily Eppard was 2-for-3 with a solo shot and Bria Berriochoa finished 2-for-3 with a solo home run of her own.
For the Trailblazers (6-2), who dropped their second straight, Taelor Ware finished 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs while Brooke Morris had a double and an RBI.
Abby Claytor had an RBI single for Spotswood while Aerianna Rodriguez had a hit.
Rodriguez, Ware and Bentley. Arbaugh and Cude. W — Arbaugh. L — Rodriguez. HR — ER: Holland, second inning, none on. Eppard, second inning, none on. Smith, third inning, bases loaded. Cude, fourth inning, two on. Holland, fourth inning, two on.
In other prep sports Monday:
Softball
Harrisonburg 22, John Handley 4: Julia Byler had an inside-the-park homer as Harrisonburg cruised past non-district foe John Handley on the road.
Camryn Johnson pitched a complete game, striking out five for the Blue Streaks (3-3) while McKenna Dayton had three hits and Byler finished with two.
Buffalo Gap 12, Mountain View 2: Caroline Alger pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out a season-high 12 as Buffalo Gap earned a season sweep of non-district foe Mountain View in Swoope.
Paige Fix was 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the Bison (2-2) while Alger also went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs and Sadie Patterson and Tea Judy finished with two hits apiece. Judy had a double, a triple and two RBIs in the victory.
Lexi Miller, Abby Michael and Jasmine Harris added a single and an RBI each.
For the Generals (0-6), Bree Franklin finished with a single and an RBI.
Mountain View 200 00 — 2 2 0
Buffalo Gap 140 07 — 12 14 1
Sullivan and Saeler. Alger and Michael. W — Alger. L — Sullivan.
Central 3, Skyline 1: In Woodstock, Keriana Stottlemyer pitched three one-hit innings, giving up six walks and striking out two before Trynda Mantz came in to pitch the next four and allowed just two hits and three walks while striking out six as Central defeated non-district opponent Skyline in a low-scoring affair.
Freshman Kristen Hockman finished 2-for-3 with a double for the Falcons (5-3).
Skyline 000 001 0 — 1 3 0
Central 002 100 x — 3 5 3
Baseball
Harrisonburg 15, John Handley 7: In Winchester, Virginia Commonwealth signee Evan Bert was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as Harrisonburg moved back to .500 on the season with a lopsided non-district win over John Handley.
James Vance was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Blue Streaks (2-2) while Miguel Fajardo-Luis had two hits and an RBI and Glenn Vance and Noel Cano Rocha added a single and a pair of RBIs apiece in the impressive victory.
Harrisonburg 300 046 2 — 15 11 8
John Handley 220 003 0 — 7 7 2
Burnette, Vance, Hook and Vargas. Hott, Stickles, Mammano, Thome and Curtis. W — Burnette. L —Hott.
Mountain View 6, Buffalo Gap 4: In Swoope, Jaden Click tossed six innings, giving up just two earned runs on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts as Mountain View earned a hard-fought non-district victory over Buffalo Gap.
Dawson Moomaw tossed the final frame, striking out three for the Generals (3-3).
At the plate for Mountain View, Click was 2-for-3 while Moomaw had a two-run double, Lance Rhodes had an RBI single and Joey McNamara had two hits.
Hunter Showalter finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Bison (6-2).
Mountain View 021 210 0 — 6 8 2
Buffalo Gap 002 002 0 — 4 8 2
Click, D. Moomaw and McNamara. Argenbright, Ingram, Canterbury and Canterbury, Bright. W — Click. L — Canterbury. SV — D. Moomaw.
Skyline 8, Central 4: Caleb Daugherty was 3-for-4 with a triple, but Central suffered a non-district setback at the hands of Skyline in Woodstock.
Tyler Rice pitched a complete game for the Falcons (4-4), striking out six.
Skyline 420 000 2 — 8 7 2
Central 000 400 0 — 4 6 3
Matthews, Cam Morris, Cay Morris and Dunlap, Talbott. Rice and Brill. W — Matthews. L — Rice.
James River 11, Rockbridge County 10: In Lexington, Austin Higgins was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, but Rockbridge County fell to non-district opponent James River.
Clay Irvine added a two-run single for the Wildcats (4-4) while Turner Cook had a double and Keswick Owens and Will Murdock finished with an RBI apiece.
James River 201 170 0 — 11 9 4
Rockbridge County 200 111 5 — 10 6 5
Campbell, Wilkes, Wilson, Hall, Andrews, Parker and Hammon. Owens, Entsminger, McAloon and Golladay. W — Wilson. L — Entsminger.
Boys Soccer
Harrisonburg 1, Warren County 0: Freshman Izaack Cruz Gonzalez had the lone goal as Harrisonburg defeated non-district foe Warren County on the road.
Caleb Garcia finished with nine big saves for the Blue Streaks (2-1-3).
Broadway 5, Skyline 0: Brayan Cruz had two goals and two assists as Broadway won its second straight with a non-district shutout of Skyline at home.
Tristan Yoder, Leyden Mongold and Marco Murillo added a goal each for the Gobblers (3-4) while Oscar Cruz Garcia finished with an assist in the victory.
East Rockingham 8, Rappahannock County 0: Angel Cortez scored five goals as East Rockingham earned a Bull Run District win over Rappahannock County.
Christian Nicholson added two goals for the Eagles (2-2-1, 2-2-1 Bull Run).
Alejandro Gomez Garcia added another goal for East Rock while Ben Harris had three assists and Nicholson, Angel Cortez and Jose Cortez added an assist each.
Boys Tennis
Central 8, East Rockingham 1: In Woodstock, Central got back on a winning track with a dominating Bull Run District victory over East Rockingham.
Elias Sorto Lopez, Ethan George, Ethan Hoover, Anthony Pulizzi and Bruce all earned singles wins for the Falcons (3-3, 1-0 Bull Run), who swept doubles.
Colt Hatton, a senior, earned the lone win for the Eagles (0-3, 0-2 Bull Run).
Stuarts Draft 9, Fort Defiance 0: Aiden Maddox, Hayden Frame, Devyn Riley, Devin Brydge, Levi Willis and Isaac Wood all earned singles victories as Stuarts Draft stayed hot with a Shenandoah District win at winless Fort Defiance.
The Cougars (3-2, 2-1 Shenandoah) also swept the doubles matches.
Girls Tennis
East Rockingham 5, Central 4: Jamison Meadows, Ellen Waag, Loren Dinkel and Dannia Gomez all earned big-time singles victories as East Rockingham edged Central in a thrilling Bull Run District battle of unbeatens in Elkton.
Meadows/Waag’s doubles win was the winner for the Eagles (2-0, 1-0 Bull Run).
Central (2-1, 0-1 Bull Run) got singles wins from Lydia Scibelli and Hannah Borden
Fort Defiance 9, Stuarts Draft 0: Krisalyn Mooney, Hency Correa, Logan Braun, Emma Ruth Hua, Sara Wine and Olivia Schuhmann all earned singles victories as Fort Defiance cruised past winless Stuarts Draft in Shenandoah District action.
The Indians (3-0, 2-0) also swept the doubles matches in the road victory.
