Danner Allen was electric in the circle as she tossed a complete-game no-hitter, giving up just six walks and striking out 16 as Randolph-Henry defeated East Rockingham 7-0 in the Virginia High School League Class 2 softball quarterfinals in small-town Charlotte Court House on Tuesday.
Madison Arbaugh got the start in the season-ending loss for the Eagles (18-8), giving up five earned runs on six hits and five walks with four strikeouts while Kendall Morris tossed a scoreless sixth inning to end it.
East Rockingham 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
Randolph-Henry 010 033 x — 7 6 0
Arbaugh, Morris and Cude. Allen and Dixon. W — Allen. L — Arbaugh.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Softball
Lord Botetourt 5, Turner Ashby 3: Turner Ashby scored three runs in the seventh to try to keep its season alive, but the rally came up short in a loss to Lord Botetourt in the VHSL Class 3 quarterfinals on the road.
Kendall Simmers and Sydney Lyons each doubles for the Knights (19-5).
Also chipping in for TA was Taylor Adams with an RBI single, Katelyn Nazelrod with a two-run single and Reaghan Warner with a single.
In the circle, Haley Lambert got the start and gave up one earned run on six hits and one walk. Lily Moyers then pitched the final three frames, giving up three runs on four hits and zero walks with a strikeout.
Turner Ashby 000 000 3 — 3 5 2
Lord Botetourt 101 300 x — 5 10 1
Lambert, Moyers and Adams. Jones and Evans. W – Jones. L – Lambert.
Buffalo Gap 2, Rappahannock 1: Caroline Alger took a no-hitter into the 11th inning, eventually giving up just one run one one hit and two walks while striking out 15 in Buffalo Gap’s thrilling extra-innings victory over Rappahannock in the VHSL Class 1 quarterfinals in Warsaw.
Paige Fix led the Bison (12-10) at the plate with a pair of hits while Alger also had one and Jasmine Harris and Emily Minter added one apiece.
Gap will play Auburn in the state semifinals on Friday at 10 a.m. in Salem.
Buffalo Gap 000 100 000 01 – 2 5 0
Rappahannock 000 100 000 00 — 1 1 2
Alger and Judy. Cauthorn and Vaughn. W — Alger. L — Cauthorn.
Riverheads 10, Chincoteague 0: Sam Charles was 2-for-3 with a double, a homer and four RBIs as Riverheads rolled to a rout of Chincoteague in five innings in the VHSL Class 1 semifinals at home.
Destiny Good was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and tossed another complete-game shutout in the circle for the Gladiators (17-5).
Olivia Lyszaz, meanwhile, was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for Riverheads.
The Gladiators will face Fort Chiswell in the state semifinals on Friday at 1 p.m. at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.
Baseball
Stuarts Draft 5, Poquoson 3: Colton Harris and Cedrych Miller both had RBI singles as Stuarts Draft scored a pair of runs in the seventh inning to stun Poquoson in the VHSL Class 2 quarterfinals on the road.
Dawson Jones got the start for the Cougars (12-9), pitching four innings and giving up two earned runs on three hits and four walks with five strikeouts before Harris came in and delivered three shutout inning in relief. Harris allowed just one hit and a walk with a pair of strikeouts.
At the plate for Draft, Harris and Trent Coffey had two hits apiece.
Stuarts Draft 000 201 2 — 5 8 1
Poquoson 000 300 0 — 3 2 3
Jones, Harris and Balser. Fritts, Helsel, Bradshaw and Green. W — Harris. L — Helsel.
