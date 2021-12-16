It’s been a slow start to the season for East Rock as the team deals with major offensive struggles.
That disturbing trend continued on Thursday as the Eagles suffered a frustrating 54-23 blowout loss at the hands of Madison County in Bull Run District girls basketball action in Elkton.
Reagan Sipe was the leading scorer for East Rock with five points in the setback.
Haley Lucas and Bre Dofflemyer added four points apiece for ERHS (1-6, 0-2 Bull Run) while Ashlyn Herring and Sarah Smith added three points each. Two other players each scored one point.
The Eagles opened the season with four straight losses and although there were two lopsided losses to rival Spotswood in there, a pair of single-digit setbacks gave the team some hope.
East Rock’s lone win this season came in a 52-46 victory over Stuarts Draft on Dec. 13, but they’ve now lost back-to-back games to Madison and Mountain View to open up Bull Run District play.
Madison County 15 19 15 5 — 54
East Rockingham 5 9 5 4 — 23
MADISON COUNTY (54) — Tyler 6 6-8 19, Herman 0 2-4 2, McLearen 2 0-2 4, McDaniel 4 1-2 9, Cook 1 0-0 3, Smith 0 0-0 0, Jenkins 3 0-0 6, Swink 1 0-0 3, Dodson 1 0-0 2, Hettinger 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 9-16 54.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (23) — Sipe 2 0-0 5, Kisling 0 0-0 0, Foltz 0 1-2 1, Sa. Smith 1 0-0 3 Jones 0 0-0 0, Lucas 2 0-0 4, Townsend 0 1-2 1, Herring 1 1-2 3, Su. Smith 0 0-0 0, Custer 1 0-0 2, Dofflemyer 2 0-0 4, Monger 0 0-0 0, Morgan 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-8 23.
3-Point Goals —Madison County 3 (Tyler, Cook, Swink), East Rockingham 2 (Sipe, Sa. Smith).
In other prep sports Thursday:
Boys Basketball
East Rockingham 52, Madison County 50: East Rockingham did just enough to hold on for a hard-fought 52-50 victory over Bull Run District opponent Madison County on the road.
Tyler Nickel, a North Carolina signee, led the way for the Eagles (3-1, 2-0 Bull Run) with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists while George Austin III added 11 points of his own.
Also chipping in for East Rock was Cooper Keyes with eight points and seven assists while Jayden Hicks added six points and six rebounds and Xavier Butler had a team-high nine boards.
East Rockingham 13 11 17 11 — 52
Madison County 12 17 13 8 — 50
EAST ROCKINGHAM (52) — Baker 0 0-0 0, Austin III 4 2-2 11, Keyes 2 2-2 8, Nickel 7 4-4 21, Butler 2 0-0 4, Shifflett 1 0-0 2, Landes 0 0-0 0, Hicks 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 6-8 52.
MADISON COUNTY (50) — Taylor 1 1-2 5, D. Breeden 8 0-0 17, Jarrell 1 0-0 3, B. Breeden 4 0-0 9, Fox 3 0-0 6, McLearen 1 0-0 3, Deane III 1 0-0 3, Davidson 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 0-2 50.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 6 (Nickel 3, Keyes 2, Austin III), Madison County 6 (Taylor, D.Breeden, Jarrell, B. Breeden, McLearen, Deane III).
Skyline 78, Central 57: In Front Royal, Ryan Barr dropped a season-high 27 points but Central suffered its first loss of the season in a 78-57 setback at the hands of non-district foe Skyline.
Parker Sheetz added 16 points for the Falcons (3-1) while Jacob Walter chipped in with five.
Central 12 15 14 16 — 57
Skyline 25 15 17 21 — 78
CENTRAL (57) — B. Walters 0 0-0 0, Hammond 1 0-0 2, Baker 2 0-0 4, Nichols 1 0-0 3, Daugherty 0 0-0 0, Bryce 0 0-0 0, Sheetz 7 2-5 16, J. Walters 2 0-0 5, Barr 10 3-4 27, Rice 0 0-0 0, Merit 0 0-0 0, Dyer 0 0-0 0, Cooper 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-9 57.
SKYLINE (78) — Diggs 8 1-2 17, Carter 5 0-1 12, Caperton 3 0-0 7, Cadness 3 0-0 7, Sibert 1 0-0 2, Lawrence 2 0-0 5, Sperry 1 1-1 3, Litwin 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Jackson 7 5-9 19, Lambert 0 0-0 0, Caison 1 0-0 2, Schmitz 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 10-17 78.
3-Point Goals — Central 6 (Barr 4, Nichols, J. Walters), Skyline 6 (Carter 2, Caperton 2, Cadness, Lawrence).
Riverheads 61, Bath County 26: Bennett Dunlap scored 21 points as Riverheads finally opened its season with a convincing 61-26 rout of non-district opponent Bath County in Greenville.
Ryan Farris had 12 points for the Gladiators (1-0), who put nine players in the scoring column, while Levi Byer and Noah Williams had eight points apiece and Chris Brooks chipped in with five.
Bath County 7 11 6 2 — 26
Riverheads 14 13 23 11 – 61
BATH COUNTY (26) — Gordon 1 3-5 5, Hyler 2 0-0 4, Tucker 0 0-0 0, Turner 1 2-4 4, Long 1 2-2 4, Reed 0 0-0 0, Laudermill 1 0-1 3, Gwin 1 0-0 2, Jackson 0 0-0 0, Waldeck 0 0-0 0, Gardzinski 1 2-2 4, Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 9-14 26.
RIVERHEADS (61) — Byer 3 2-4 8, Ferraris 5 2-4 12, Milo 0 1-2 1, Mooneyham 0 1-2 1, Lightner 0 3-4 3, Brooks 1 2-2 5, Barger 1 0-0 2, Slack 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 8 2-2 21, Williams 4 0-1 8. Totals 22 13-21 61.
3-Point Goals — Bath County 1 (Laudermill), Riverheads 4 (Dunlap 3, Brooks).
Pair Of Knights Sign With D-III Programs
Turner Ashby seniors Avrie Shifflett and Landon Spotts announced their college decisions Thursday.
Shifflett, who ranks in the top 15 in school history in the 100 and 200, will head to nearby Eastern Mennonite University to continue her track and field career at the collegiate level next year.
As for Spotts, she’ll play volleyball at Lynchburg College next season.
