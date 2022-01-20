Tyler Nickel scored 36 points and blocked three shots as East Rockingham won its seventh straight with a 66-61 victory over Madison County in Bull Run District boys basketball action in Elkton on Thursday.
The Eagles (11-3, 8-1 Bull Run), who have won eight of their last nine, also got a strong overall outing from point guard Cooper Keyes, who finished with 15 points, five rebounds seven assists and a pair of steals in the victory.
Jayden Hicks added seven points and five rebounds for East Rock while Xavier Butler finished with four points and six rebounds.
Madison County 16 15 14 16 — 61
East Rockingham 11 21 14 20 — 66
MADISON COUNTY (61) — Taylor 6 1-2 15, D. Breeden 4 1-1 10, Jarrell 1 0-0 2, B. Breeden 4 0-0 10, Fox 1 0-0 2, McLearen 0 1-2 1, Dobyns 1 0-0 2, Deane 0 0-0 0, Yates 1 0-0 3, Hall 0 0-0 0, Davidson 1 0-0 2, Fincham 6 1-3 13. Totals 25 4-8 60.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (66) — Baker 0 0-0 0, Austin III 1 0-0 2, Keyes 4 3-3 15, Nickel 10 12-13 36, Butler 2 0-0 4, Shifflett 0 2-3 2, Joyner 0 0-0 0, Hicks 3 1-2 7. Totals 20 18-21 66.
3-Point Goals — Madison County 6 (Taylor 2, B. Breeden 2, D.Breeden, Yates), East Rockingham 8 (Keyes 4, Nickel 4).
In other prep sports Thursday:
Girls Basketball
Madison County 44, East Rockingham 28: Reagan Sipe scored 11 points, but East Rockingham suffered its fifth straight loss with a 44-28 setback at the hands of Bull Run District foe Madison County on the road.
Sarah Smith added six points for the Eagles (2-13, 0-9 Bull Run), who have lost nine of their last 10, while Aspen Jones also chipped in with four points.
East Rockingham 5 3 9 11 — 28
Madison County 10 12 7 15 — 44
EAST ROCKINGHAM (28) — Sipe 5 0-0 11, Kisling 1 0-0 2, Foltz 0 3-4 3, Sa. Smith 2 1-4 6, Jones 2 0-0 4, Herring 0 0-1 0, Su. Smith 0 2-8 2, Custer 0 0-0 0, Morgan 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-17 28.
MADISON COUNTY (44) — Tyler 1 14-23 16, Hermann 1 0-2 2, McLearen 4 2-6 11, McDaniel 3 1-2 8, Cook 0 0-0 0, Smith 2 1-4 5, Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Dodson 0 0-0 0, Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Foster 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 18-37 44.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 2 (Sipe, Sa. Smith), Madison County 2 (McLearen, McDaniel).
