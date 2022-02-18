East Rockingham senior William St. John won his second state title and broke a Virginia High School League Class 2 meet record with a time of 59.60 to win the state championship in the boys 100-yard breaststroke Thursday at Swim RVA in Richmond.
St. John also finished fourth in the 200 individual medley while East Rock’s Rachael Bing, a freshman was second in the girls 100 breaststroke and sixth in the 200 IM.
Margo Fox, the defending state champion, finished second in the girls diving competition for the Eagles while teammate Celeste Bonduelle came in third.
Clarke County’s Kayla Sprincis won the girls 500 freestyle and was second in the 200 freestyle. Noelle Whalen, meanwhile, finished sixth in the 100 butterfly for CCHS.
For the Clarke County boys, Liam Whalen was fourth in the 200 freestyle and Jefferson Fairbanks finished sixth in the 50 freestyle. Central’s Eddie Klinko, meanwhile, finished third in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 100 butterfly.
Strasburg’s boys 200-yard medley relay team finished second and the 200 freestyle relay team was third. Sebastian Keefe was fifth in the 100 butterfly while Nathan Cadle was third in the 100 breaststroke. The girls were led by Abbi Kawatsky, who finished third in the 200 IM, while Claire Keefe was fifth in the 50 freestyle.
Bruton won the girls team title while Radford won the boys. East Rockingham was 13th in the girls competition while the Eagles finished 20th overall in the boys.
Strasburg’s boys were fifth and the girls were sixth while Clarke County was sixth on the boys side and eighth on the girls. Central placed 18th in girls and eighth in boys.
In other prep sports:
Girls Basketball
Harrisonburg 55, Albemarle 53: Jay Garcia had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds and Mariah Cain poured in a team-high 18 points as Harrisonburg defeated Albemarle 55-53 in overtime in the Region 5D play-in game on the road.
Ellie Muncy added 13 points for the Blue Streaks (13-9), who are playing their best basketball of the season lately, while Maya Waid chipped in with four points.
Harrisonburg will now play at Patrick Henry-Roanoke on Monday at 6 p.m in the regional quarterfinals. The Blue Streaks lost both regular-season games at PHHS.
Harrisonburg 10 7 13 18 7 — 55
Albemarle 5 12 15 16 5 — 53
Luray 62, Clarke County 48: Senior guard Emilee Weakley had 36 points, 13 rebounds and three steals as top-seeded Luray had little trouble in defeating third-seeded Clarke County 62-48 in the Bull Run District championship at LHS.
Jaidyn McClung added 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (22-2) while Maggie Foltz finished with seven points and Averie Alger dished out eight assists.
Clarke County 8 9 12 19 — 48
Luray 9 17 9 27 — 62
Wilson Memorial 69, Staunton 54: Laci Norman had 19 points and Brooke Cason added 15 points as Wilson Memorial defeated Shenandoah District opponent Staunton 69-54 in the opening round of the Region 3C playoffs in Fishersville.
CC Robinson had a monster double-double of 17 points and 15 boards for the Green Hornets (14-8) while Reagan Frazier finished with nine points and 17 boards.
Wilson will travel to No. 2 Liberty Christian Academy on Tuesday for the quarterfinals.
Staunton 9 17 12 16 — 54
Wilson Memorial 18 10 18 23 — 69
Boys Basketball
East Rockingham 68, Central 59: Tyler Nickel scored 33 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists as top-seeded East Rockingham defeated second-seeded Central 68-59 in a thrilling Bull Run District championship game.
Nickel, who will play at North Carolina next season, now sits at 2,767 points for his career and is 35 shy of breaking the Virginia High School League’s career scoring record set by former Gate City star Mac McClung,who finished with 2,801 pointswith the Blue Devils and now plays in the NBA’s G League for the South Bay Lakers.
Cooper Keyes had another big night with 10 points and five assists for the Eagles.
Also chipping in for East Rockingham (21-4) was Zachary Joyner with seven points, Ryan Williams with six and Kain Shifflett and George Austin III with five apiece.
Xavier Butler, meanwhile, continued to play a key role with five rebounds in the win.
For the Falcons (18-7), Ashton Baker finished with 18 points while Parker Sheetz had 16. Jacob Walters also chipped in for Central in the loss with 10 points.
Central 17 9 18 15 — 59
East Rockingham 11 23 12 22 — 68
CENTRAL (59) — Baker 6 2-2 18, Nichols 0 0-0 0, Daugherty 3 0-0 6, Sheetz 5 6-9 16, J. Walters 4 0-0 10, Barr 2 2-4 6, Dyer 0 0-0 0, Cooper 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 10-15 59.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (68) — Williams 2 1-1 6, Austin III 2 0-0 5, Keyes 3 2-2 10, Nickel 9 12-15 33, Shifflett 2 0-0 5, Joyner 3 1-3 7, Hicks 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 16-23 68.
3-Point Goals — Central 6 (Baker 4, J. Walters 2), East Rockingham 8 (Nickel 3, Keyes 2, Williams, Austin III, Shifflett).
Albemarle 57, Harrisonburg 49: Junior guard Jadon Burgess had nine points, eight rebounds and four assists, but Harrisonburg’s season came to an end with a hard-fought 57-49 loss to Albemarle in the Region 5D play-in game in Charlottesville.
Kayden Hottle-Madden led the young Blue Streaks (6-16), who lost seven straight to close out the season, with 10 points in the setback while Keith Brown had nine.
