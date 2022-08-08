Spotswood senior Ben Edwards carded a two-over-par 74 to guide Spotswood to a win at the first Valley District golf match of the season at Lakeview on Monday.
The Trailblazers shot 316 as a team to cruise past the rest of the field with Rockbridge County (344) finishing in a distant second, followed by Broadway (379) and Turner Ashby (381). Harrisonburg didn't qualify for a team score.
Other impressive performers for Spotswood included Ryan Asfa with a 78, Jackson Baugher with a 79 and Jackson Moyer, who shot an 85 to round out the card.
The Wildcats were led by sophomore Andrew McCoy with a 78 on the day while senior Sofia Vargas and standout freshman Harrison Tanner each shot an 88.
Tanner Fulk (85) and Eli Hall (89) each impressed for Broadway while TA sophomore Ryan Hutchinson continued his strong season with a three-over-par 75.
Harrisonburg senior Toby Corriston also impressed with a 76 on the day.
In other prep sports Monday:
Green Hornets Win Another District Meet
Chase Snyder shot a seven-over-par 79 as Wilson Memorial captured its second Shenandoah District match of the season with a score of 333 at Gypsy Hill Park.
Staunton (339) finished in second in the team standings while Riverheads (342) was third, Fort Defiance (379) finished fourth and Waynesboro (397) was fifth.
Other top individual performers were Gladiators sophomore JP Crawford with an 85, Staunton's John Elam (81) and Mac Carr (95) and Wilson's Grant Wright (82).
