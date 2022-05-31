Top-seeded Central continued its strong season by defeating third-seeded Mountain View for the Region 2B girls tennis championship on Tuesday.
The Falcons (16-2), who also won the Bull Run District championship defeated the Generals for the fourth time this season on a hot day at W.O. Riley Park in Woodstock to win their second regional title in four seasons.
Central will host a Virginia High School League Class 2 quarterfinal Friday.
In other prep sports:
Baseball
Buffalo Gap 8, Riverheads 5: In Greenville, Micah Canterbury was 2-for-3 with a grand slam and a total of five RBIs as third-seeded Buffalo Gap defeated second-seeded Riverheads in the Region 1B semifinals.
With the victory, the Bison clinched a berth in the VHSL Class 1 state tournament and will now host fifth-seeded Rappahannock County in the regional championship game on Friday at 6 p.m. in Swoope.
Jackson Ingram pitched 3.2 strong innings in relief for the Bison (13-8), giving up zero runs on just one hit and a walk while striking out three.
Ingram also had an RBI single for Gap while Kody Bright was 3-for-5 to lead the way and Blake Robertson was 2-for-3 with a double.
For the Gladiators (15-6), Logan Austin was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Buffalo Gap 100 511 0 — 8 10 1
Riverheads 013 000 1 — 5 9 2
Toler, Ingram, Canterbury and Bright. Miller, C. Kwiecinski, Farris, Dunlap and Farris, Huffer. W — Ingram. L — Farris. HR — BG: Canterbury, fourth inning, bases loaded.
Softball
Buffalo Gap 6, Rappahannock County 3: Caroline Alger pitched a complete game, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 10 as third-seeded Buffalo Gap went on the road and defeated second-seeded Rappahannock County in the Region 1B semifinals.
Madeline Miller was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Bison (11-9) while Alger had a double and three RBIs and Abby Michael also finished with a double.
Gap will travel to top-seeded Riverheads for the regional championship on Friday and has already clinched a berth in the VHSL Class 1 tournament.
Buffalo Gap 000 051 0 — 6 7 0
Rappahannock County 100 002 0 — 3 5 3
Alger and Judy. Keyser and Atkins. W — Alger. L — Keyser.
Riverheads 10, Central-Lunenburg 6: In Greenville, top-seeded Riverheads defeated fourth-seeded Central-Lunenburg in the Region 1B semifinals and clinched a berth in the VHSL Class 1 state tournament.
Sam Charles and Cheyenne Deming each doubled to help the Gladiators (15-6) jump out a three-run lead in the opening inning, but it wasn’t until Maggie Robert’s RBI triple to break a 6-6 tie that they led for good.
From there, Charles, Pearl Bass and Destiny Good all had RBI knocks.
Good also pitched a complete game for Riverheads, striking out seven.
The Gladiators will host No. 3 Buffalo Gap in the regional title game Friday.
