Playoff time is quickly approaching for area high school football teams.
The Virginia High School League released its first football power ratings of the season Tuesday and there are a number of area squads in position to reach the postseason.
Sitting at a perfect 5-0 at the midway point and fresh off a 49-0 beating of Stuarts Draft last week, Luray (25.20) sits comfortably atop Region 2B but has another big showdown this week on the road against unbeaten Central (22.33), which is in the No. 2 spot.
Behind the Bulldogs and Falcons sits Strasburg (20.83) while Clarke County (20.20) and Buckingham County are tied for fourth and Draft (19.40) sits at sixth.
Madison County (19.20) and East Rockingham (16.17) sit in the seventh and eighth positions currently while Page County (14.67) is in the No. 9 spot. Coincidentally, with the top eight teams reaching the postseason, the Eagles and Panthers will now face off in what appears to be a battle for the final playoff spot this Friday at 7 p.m. in Elkton.
Over in Region 3C, a trio of Seminole District teams — Liberty Christian Academy (27.60), Heritage-Lynchburg (24.60) and Brookville (23.80) — sit at the top.
Behind those three, though, Staunton (22.40), Spotswood (21.80), Wilson Memorial (20.80) and Turner Ashby (19.20) follow while Rustburg (18.20) is in the eighth spot.
Rockbridge County (17.20), Fort Defiance (16.60) and Broadway (13.40) currently find themselves on the outside looking in of the postseason picture at ninth, 10th and 11th.
Waynesboro (11.83), meanwhile, sits in 15th in Region 3C with a surprising 0-6 record.
In Region 1B, Buffalo Gap currently is second with 19.00 points, just ahead of rival Riverheads (18.50), who is third. Those two teams will play this Friday at 7 p.m.
As for winless Harrisonburg (15.33), it remains last in Region 5D with an 0-6 mark.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Volleyball
East Rockingham 3, Page County 0: Bria Berriochoa had 27 digs and Madelyn Williams dished out 26 assists as East Rockingham stayed hot with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-17 sweep of Bull Run District opponent Page County in Elkton.
Kate Simpkins added eight kills and six digs for the Eagles (13-5, 10-1 Bull Run).
Also chipping in for East Rock was Alliyah McNair with 12 kills, four aces and a block.
Fort Defiance 3, Buffalo Gap 0: In Swoope, Maecy Ann Frizzelle slapped down nine kills and served up three aces as Fort Defiance remained unbeaten in Shenandoah District play with a 25-21, 25-7, 25-15 sweep of Augusta County rival Buffalo Gap.
Baylee Blalock had 25 assists, 12 digs and a trio of aces for the Indians (16-1, 6-0 Shenandoah) while Addison Hammond finished with seven digs and a pair of aces.
Also chipping in for Fort was Carleyanne Ryder with seven digs and five aces, Ellie Cook with six kills and five digs and Trinity Hedrick, who slapped down nine kills of her own.
Covenant 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Makayla Darcus had eight digs and four kills for Eastern Mennonite in a 20-25, 11-25, 20-25 loss to Covenant in Harrisonburg.
Rachelle Martin finished with eight digs, three kills and an ace for the Flames (5-7, 3-4 Blue Ridge) in the conference loss while Augusta Seibert had three kills and three aces.
Waynesboro 3, Staunton 0: In Paul Hatcher Gym, Amber Witry had 10 kills and 24 digs as Waynesboro swept Shenandoah District foe Staunton 25-21, 25-20, 25-15.
Kaitlyn Hull added six kills and 23 digs for the Little Giants while Morgan Sites had 10 kills and six digs, Aaliyah Diggs added 11 digs and Heather Morris had 10.
Also chipping in for Waynesboro (5-11, 2-3 Shenandoah) was Hull with 17 assists and Sites with 12. Lilly Pietrowski also impressed with eight digs in the victory.
Riverheads 3, Stuarts Draft 0: Despite 14 digs and six kills from Zoe Payne, Stuarts Draft fell 11-25, 18-25, 22-25 to Shenandoah District rival Riverheads in Greenville.
Gabby Eutsler added 13 digs for the Cougars (6-6, 3-3 Shenandoah) while McKenzie Tillman finished with nine digs and three kills and Amelia Bartley added six digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.