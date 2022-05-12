Sarah Drooger had three goals and an assist as top-seeded Eastern Mennonite defeated fourth-seeded New Covenant 6-1 in the Blue Ridge Conference girls soccer semifinals on Thursday in Harrisonburg.
Avery Nussbaum added two goals and an assist for the Flames (11-2-1) while Bri Showalter also had a goal and Martha Wyse added an assist.
In goal for EMS, Vivienne Alleyne was impressive with seven saves.
Several members of the Flames were also honored for their season-long play as Drooger was named the BRC player of the year and was joined on the all-conference first team by teammates Nussbaum and Malia Bauman.
EMS coach Andrew Gascho was selected as the BRC coach of the year.
The Flames will host the conference title game on Saturday afternoon.
In other prep sports Thursday:
Girls Soccer
East Rockingham 4, Page County 2: Sophomore standout Nicole Landes had a hat trick to break the single-season program record for goals as Eastern Mennonite earned a district win over Page County on the road.
Landes now sits at 25 goals on the season for the Eagles (4-8-1, 4-7-1 Bull Run). Sophomore Rylan Criscione also scored in the win for East Rock.
Boys Soccer
East Rockingham 3, Page County 0: In Shenandoah, Anthony Contreras scored twice in East Rockingham’s shutout of rival Page County
Chernoh Jalloh also scored for the Eagles (8-5-2, 6-5-2 Bull Run) in their third straight district win while Riley Ziegler added a pair of assists.
Goalkeeper Hayden Baugher posted the shutout for East Rockingham.
Baseball
Broadway 7, Rappahannock County 2: Hunter Deavers pitched 6.2 innings, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out eight and was also 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs as Broadway won its fourth straight with a non-district win over Rappahannock County at home.
Noah Hertzler added two hits and an RBI for the Gobblers (13-4).
Millbrook 1, Harrisonburg 0: Virginia Commonwealth signee Evan Bert tossed eight innings, giving up no runs on three hits and a walk while striking out 11, but Harrisonburg suffered a nine-inning loss to Millbrook.
Bert, Noel Cano Rocha and James Vance had the lone hits for the Blue Streaks (5-12) while Josh Engle pitched the final frame in relief.
Wilson Memorial 4, Fort Defiance 1: Finn Irving tossed 5.1 innings, giving up one run on six hits and a walk while striking out nine and also went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI at the plate as Wilson Memorial earned a hard-fought district win over Fort Defiance on the road.
Jaden Rose tossed 1.1 innings of one-hit baseball in relief for the Green Hornets (12-5, 9-1 Shenandoah), striking out two, while Nate Connell had a pair of hits and Rose finished with a single and two RBIs in the win.
For the Indians (6-10, 4-4 Shenandoah), Sam Garber struck out 11 over five innings of work on the mound while Sam Tindall had two hits and an RBI.
Mountain View 13, Luray 2: Brayden Smith, Hunter Rinker and Dawson Moomaw finished with three hits and three RBIs apiece as Mountain View coasted past district opponent Luray on the road.
Jaden Click added two hits and a pair of RBIs for the Generals (12-7, 8-7 Bull Run), who pounded out 16 hits as a team and have won three of four.
For the Bulldogs (4-14, 4-10 Bull Run), who had a two-game winning streak snapped, Landon Vile had two hits and Jacob Shenk had an RBI.
Softball
Broadway 9, Rockbridge County 5: Taylor Suters had a homer and four RBIs and Ashlyn Spitzer added a solo shot of her own as Broadway won its second straight with a district home win over Rockbridge County.
Aliza Lokey was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for the Gobblers (5-14, 3-4 Valley) while four other players finished with at least one hit apiece.
In the circle for Broadway Serenity King gave up three earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two. Savannah Jenzen then came in and pitched three no-hit shutout relief innings, walking just one.
For the Wildcats (7-11, 2-4 Valley), who have lost four in a row, Margaret Dudley and Haley McDaniel finished with two hits and two RBIs each.
Page County 3, Rappahannock County 1: The pitching duo of Bailee Gaskins and Karleigh Austin combined to give up just one run on four hits and three walks while striking out seven for Page County, which snapped a two-game losing streak, in a district win at Rappahannock County.
Savannah Shifflett and Adryn Martin had a hit and an RBI apiece for the Panthers (10-7, 9-2 Bull Run) while Marissa Monger, Jocelyne Rinker and Gaskins all finished with one hit apiece to round out the attack at the plate.
Boys Tennis
Central 5, Strasburg 0: Top-seeded Central took care of business with a win over fourth-seeded Strasburg in the Bull Run District semifinals.
Ethan Hoover, Anthony Pulizzi and Ethan George got the three singles wins to earn the victory at home for the Falcons (11-5), who will now host the winner of East Rockingham and Clarke County in the title match.
The Rams (2-12) were forced to forfeit two of the singles matches.
The East Rock-Clarke County match was postponed Thursday due to storms. Those two teams will now play on Monday at 12 p.m. in Elkton.
Flames Win Regular-Season Finale
Schuyler Harmison and Grant Pennybacker each shot an even-par 36 as Eastern Mennonite shot 147 as a team and closed the regular-season with a nine-hole win over St. Anne’s Belfield (191) at Birdwood Golf Course.
Ryan Slonaker (37) and Adam Hatter (38) also impressed for the Flames.
