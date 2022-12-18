In arguably the most anticipated matchup of the third annual Orangetheory Fitness Roger Bergey Classic at Harrisonburg High School on Saturday, it was an impressive by Eastern Mennonite to coast to a 76-52 non-conference boys basketball victory over Wilson Memorial.
Rell Hamilton and Davarion Johnson finished with 22 points apiece to lead the Flames (5-2).
EMS also got 15 points out of Shawn Valentine while Drew Hatter finished with nine.
For the Green Hornets (3-3), Finn Irving led the way with 18 points and Eli Irving had 10.
Eastern Mennonite 23 16 20 17 — 76
Wilson Memorial 18 8 13 13 — 52
EASTERN MENNONITE (76) — Belyea 0 0-0 0, Hamilton 10 1-4 22, Hatter 4 1-3 9, Campbell 2 0-0 6, Johnson 8 2-2 22, Early 0 0-0 0, Samson 0 0-0 0, Mast 0 0-0 0, Valentine 7 1-1 15, Berry 1 0-1 2. Totals 32 5-11 76.
WILSON MEMORIAL (52) — Flesher 0 2-2 2, Snyder 1 0-0 3, Lavender 2 0-0 5, Pittman 0 0-0 0, Podgorski 1 1-2 3, E. Irving 4 0-0 10, Vess 2 2-2 6, F. Irving 7 2-4 18, Schatz 0 0-0 0, Wright 2 1-2 5, Harman 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-12 52.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 7 (Johnson 4, Campbell 2, Hamilton), Wilson Memorial 6 (E. Irving 2, F. Irving 2, Snyder, Lavender).
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Boys Basketball
East Rockingham 58, Strasburg 54: Kain Shifflett continued to light it up with 23 points as East Rockingham pulled off a big Bull Run District road win over Strasburg on Friday.
Xavia Brown finished with nine points for the Eagles (4-3, 2-0 Bull Run) in the victory.
Also chipping in for East Rock, which has won two straight, was Dean Robinson with seven points while Xavier Butler chipped in with six and guard Ryan Williams totaled five.
The Rams (2-1, 1-1 Bull Run) were led by 6-foot-5 standout juniors forward Walker Conrad with a game-high 24 points in the setback while Griffin Carter added 12 of his own.
East Rockingham 18 16 11 13 — 58
Strasburg 19 14 8 13 — 54
EAST ROCKINGHAM (58) — Williams 2 0-0 5, Jones 0 0-2 0, Robinson 2 3-7 7, Yancey 1 0-0 2, Brown 4 1-4 9, Mitchell 1 0-0 3, Butler 3 0-0 6, Shifflett 7 6-17 23, Lawson 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 11-31 58.
STRASBURG (54) — Coates 2 0-1 4, Poe 0 0-0 0, Binnix 1 3-4 5, Holliday 1 0-0 2, Conrad 7 9-12 24, Davis 2 0-0 5, Carter 5 1-4 12, Sanchez 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 13-21 54.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 5 (Shifflett 3, Williams, Mitchell), Strasburg 3 (Conrad, Davis, Carter).
Spotswood 73, Riverbend 46: Camryn Pacheco poured in 26 points as Spotswood rolled to a 73-46 rout of non-district opponent Riverbend at the Roger Bergey Classic on Saturday.
Ja’Corey Shelton added 12 points for the Trailblazers while Rayne Dean finished with 11.
Also coming up big for Spotswood (7-0) was guard Tyler Sprague, who totaled nine points.
Saturday’s win capped a strong weekend for the Trailblazers, who got 17 points from Dean and 14 from Pacheco in a 64-53 non-district victory over Meridian on the road Friday.
Jackson Li had 11 points in that win while Jonathan Harding finished with eight.
Riverbend 7 14 18 7 — 46
Spotswood 16 16 24 17 — 73
RIVERBEND (46) — A. Williams 2 4-8 9, Wilborpe 2 0-1 5, Ford 0 0-0 0, Deslavries 3 1-2 7, Thomas 0 1-2 1, McKnight 0 0-0 0, Smith 3 0-0 7, Taylor 5 0-0 10, B. Williams 3 0-0 7. Totals 18 6-13 46.
SPOTSWOOD (73) — Li 0 2-2 2, Pacheco 8 8-9 26, Graves 1 0-0 2, Sprague 2 4-6 9, Leslie 0 2-2 2, Dean 4 3-4 11, Harding 1 0-0 2, Shelton 5 1-2 12, Barnes 1 1-2 3, Gipson 1 2-2 4, Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 23-29 73.
3-Point Goals — Riverbend 4 (A. Williams, Wilborpe, Smith, B. Williams), Spotswood 4 (Pacheco 2, Sprague, Shelton).
Skyline 76, Broadway 74: In Front Royal on Friday, Broadway struggled with turnovers down the stretch in a tight non-district loss at the hands of Skyline.
Breylon Miller led the Gobblers (5-2) with 19 points while Caleb Barnes added 16.
Also coming up big for Broadway was Jowell Gonzalez Santiago with 12 points while Conner Michael also reached double digits with 10 and Tristan Yoder chipped in with nine.
Broadway 15 19 19 21 — 74
Skyline 21 15 17 23 — 76
BROADWAY (74) — Santiago 5 0-1 12, Barnes 5 5-6 16, Post 0 0-0 0, Jerichen 0 1-2 1, Familia 1 0-0 2, Miller 7 3-5 19, Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Michael 2 6-6 10, Yoder 2 4-4 9, Burkhalter 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 19-24 74.
SKYLINE (76) — Diggs 7 4-4 20, Carter 3 1-2 7, Wood 1 0-0 3, Cabness 6 6-8 18, Vaught 2 0-0 5, Tucker 2 1-2 5, Thorne 0 0-0 0, Banks 0 2-2 2 Doberer 1 0-0 2, Mayberry 5 4-4 14. Totals 27 18-22 76.
3-Point Goals — Broadway 7 (Santiago 2, Barnes 2, Miller 2, Yoder), Skyline 4 (Diggs 2, Wood, Vaught).
William Fleming 63, Harrisonburg 54: Jadon Burgess had 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists but Harrisonburg’s struggles continued in a loss to William Fleming on Friday.
Tiberius Fields had one of his best games as he finished with 16 points for the winless and shorthanded Blue Streaks (0-5) in the non-district road loss while Latham Fields had five.
Harrisonburg 12 10 12 20 — 54
William Fleming 19 14 14 16 — 63
HARRISONBURG (54) — Burgess 7 4-6 20, T. Fields 8 0-0 16, Hernandez 1 0-0 3, L. Fields 1 3-5 5, Madden 0 2-4 2, Kuangu 0 0-0 0, Lopez 0 0-0 0, Alhajana 0 2-2 2, Haverty 1 0-0 2, Andrawas 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 11-17 54.
WILLIAM FLEMING (63) — Wilson 0 0-0 0, Rawlesy 0 0-0 0, Enyiish 4 3-10 12, Peterkin 0 0-0 0, Beck 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-2 2, Dillard 0 0-0 0, Wise 6 3-5 15, Walton 0 0-0 0, Higgs 7 4-6 18, Jorias 1 0-0 2, Venubrito 4 0-0 12. Totals 26 10-23 63.
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 3 (Burgess 2, Hernandez), William Fleming 5 (Venubrito 4, English).
Buffalo Gap 59, Mountain View 44: In Swoope, a well-balanced effort from Buffalo Gap led it to a convincing non-district victory over Mountain View on Saturday.
Standout guard Bennett Bowers continued his hot start to the season with 13 points for the Bison (6-1) while Donald Strother and Tyler Hohenstein added 10 points apiece.
Also coming up with solid efforts in the victory for Gap was Jackson LaPorte with eight points while Micah Canterbury finished with six and Blake Robertson totaled four.
For the Generals (0-4), Michael Spaur scored 19 points while Johnny Hasley had 14.
Mountain View 4 12 14 14 — 44
Buffalo Gap 16 23 13 7 — 59
MOUNTAIN VIEW (44) — Goodwyn 0 0-0 0, Eaton 0 0-0 0, Potel 0 4-4 4, Reynard 0 0-0 0, Fields 2 0-0 4, Jones 0 0-0 0, Estep 1 0-0 2, Spaur 7 2-3 19, Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Halterm 0 0-0 0, Hasley 5 2-2 14. Totals 15 9-9 44.
BUFFALO GAP (59) — Cline 0 0-0 0, Strother 4 1-5 10, Bowers 5 0-0 13, Simmers 1 0-0 2, Fitzgerald 1 0-0 2, Hewitt 1 0-0 3, Gray 0 0-0, Robertson 2 0-0 4, Canterbury 1 4-6 6, LaPorte 3 1-2 8, Hohenstein 4 2-4 10. Totals 22 8-17 59.
3-Point Goals — Mountain View 5 (Spaur 3, Hasley 2), Buffalo Gap 6 (Bowers 3, Strother, Hewitt, LaPorte),
Clarke County 73, Page County 60: In Berryville on Friday, Clarke County used a big third quarter to pull away after half and earn a Bull Run District win over Page County.
The Eagles (3-2, 1-0 Bull Run) were led by Will Booker with a game-high 23 points.
Jacob Williams, meanwhile, led the Panthers (2-2, 0-2 Bull Run) with 20 points of his own while Noah Lucas finished with nine, Chase Combs had eight and Seth Cloude added seven.
Girls Basketball
Strasburg 44, East Rockingham 43: In Elkton, Jayden Stinnette’s 3 with eight seconds left gave Strasburg a thrilling Bull Run District victory over East Rockingham on Friday.
Macy Smith led the Rams (4-1, 2-0 Bull Run) with 21 points while Jada Hill had 10.
For the Eagles (4-4, 0-2 Bull Run), Haley Lucas had 21 points and Reagan Sipe scored 11.
Strasburg 13 4 12 15 — 44
East Rockingham 7 15 8 13 — 43
STRASBURG (44) — Stinnette 2 0-0 6, Crabill 1 0-0 3, Hill 5 0-0 10, Smith 9 2-3 21, Hoover 1 2-2 4. Totals 18 4-5 44.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (43) — Sipe 3 2-2 11, Foltz 1 2-2 4, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Custer 0 0-0 0, Lucas 10 1-4 21, Townsend 2 0-0 5, Monger 0 1-2 1, Funkhouser 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 7-12 43.
3-Point Goals — Strasburg 4 (Stinnette 2, Crabill, Smith), East Rockingham 4 (Sipe 3, Townsend).
Spotswood 72, Meridian 53: In Penn Laird on Friday, Zoli Khalil erupted for 28 points, 17 rebounds and four assists as Spotswood earned a big-time statement-making victory over Meridian in a non-conference battle of two of the state’s top Class 3 teams.
Madison Doss finished with nine points and 10 assists for the Trailblazers (6-1) in the win.
Fellow sophomore Riley Joyner hit four 3s to total 12 points as well for Spotswood while Alana Taylor continued to impress with nine points and Molly Grefe finished with six.
Meridian 15 9 9 20 — 53
Spotswood 20 18 18 16 — 72
MERIDIAN (53) — Papadopulus 0 2-2 2, Smith 0 2-6 2, Nguyen 2 1-2 5, Evans 1 1-4 3, Gale 1 3-5 5, Zullo 0 0-0 0, Jones 4 3-4 12, Baroody 0 0-2 0, Friesen 1 0-0 3, Stufft 5 1-2 11, Kummer 0 0-0 0, Creed 3 2-3 10. Totals 17 15-30 53.
SPOTSWOOD (72) — Jones 0 0-0 0, Doss 4 1-1 9, Joyner 4 0-0 12, Khalil 9 10-12 28, Jones 1 2-3 4, Taylor 1 6-8 9, Mayhew 1 0-0 2, Fisher 0 0-0 0, Morris 0 0-0 0, Moats 1 0-0 2, Grefe 2 2-2. Totals 23 21 26 72.
3-Point Goals — Meridian 4 (Creed 2, Jones, Friesen), Spotswood 5 (Joyner 4, Taylor).
Luray 46, Mountain View 24: Jillian Parlett drilled five 3s to finish with 15 points and added seven boards in Luray’s win over Bull Run District foe Mountain View on Friday.
Jaidyn McClung added a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-1, 2-0 Bull Run) while Lindsay Bly and Emily Donovan finished with six points apiece.
For the Generals (2-4, 0-3 Bull Run), Bre Franklin had 12 points and eight rebounds while Ava Pittington posted six points and seven boards and Mya Councill had four points, four rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals in another impressive performance.
Mountain View 3 8 8 5 — 24
Luray 7 16 8 15 — 46
MOUNTAIN VIEW (24) — K. Stanley 0 0-0 0, Councill 1 2-3 4, M. Stanley 0 0-0 0, Franklin 4 0-0 12, Disdier 1 0-0 2, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, Stroop 0 0-0 0, Pittington 3 0-4 6. Totals 9 2-7 24.
LURAY (46) — Ancell 0 0-0 0, Dudley 0 0-0 0, McClung 4 6-10 15, Owens 0 0-0 0, Bly 2 2-3 6, Forder 0 4-4 4, Donovan 1 3-8 6, Parlett 5 0-0 15. Totals 12 15-25 46.
3-Point Goals — Mountain View 4 (Franklin), Luray 7 (Parlett 5, McClung, Donovan).
Broadway 55, Skyline 37: Freshman April Gingerich dropped 14 points as Broadway won its fourth straight with a non-district blowout win over Skyline at home on Friday.
Maya Bacon finished with 10 points for the balanced Gobblers (5-2) while Lily Gatesman, Wren Wheeler and Lexi Dingus all finished with eight points each in the victory.
Skyline 10 8 5 14 — 37
Broadway 12 15 13 15 — 55
SKYLINE (37) — Payne 1 0-0 2, Seriva 2 0-0 5, McGuire 3 0-0 8, LaCombe 1 1-2 3, Kaufman 1 1-1 3, Robinson 1 0-1 2, Gibson 0 0-1 0, Kelly 5 3-6 14. Totals 14 5-11 37.
BROADWAY (55) — Bacon 2 6-8 10, Gatesman 3 2-4 8, Wheeler 2 4-9 8, Runion 1 3-4 5, Tinnell 0 0-0 0, Gingerich 5 3-3 14, Billmeyer 0 2-2 2, Dingus 4 0-0 8. Totals 17 20-30 55.
3-Point Goals — Skyline 4 (McGuire 2, Seriva, Kelly), Broadaway 1 (Gingerich).
