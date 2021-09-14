It may have been just what Eastern Mennonite needed.
The Flames put together a strong all-around performance and earned their first victory of the young season with a thrilling 27-25, 18-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-12 win over Miller School on Tuesday in Blue Ridge Conference volleyball action in front of a raucous crowd at EMS.
It was also the first win in the career of Flames coach Meredith Hall.
“I’m so thrilled with how well the girls played tonight,” Hall said. “They have been working hard the last few weeks and tonight it all came together. Their energy on the court tonight was amazing. I’m just so happy to have our first win under our belt and I’m looking forward to seeing how we continue to grow this season.”
Malia Bauman led Eastern Mennonite (1-3, 1-1 Blue Ridge) with eight kills, 11 digs, and five aces while Brinna Pennybacker finished with nine kills, a pair of blocks and a dig in the victory.
Also chipping in for the Flames was Joelle Blosser with nine digs and three blocks, Bri Showlater with six digs, Rachelle Martin with three aces and a trio of kills and Sidney Rhodes with 20 assists and four digs.
In other prep volleyball action Tuesday:
East Rockingham 3, Strasburg 0: In Elkton, East Rockingham won its sixth straight with a convincing 25-18, 25-12, 25-16 sweep of winless Bull Run District opponent Strasburg.
The Eagles (7-4, 5-0 Bull Run) were led by Margo Fox with eight kills, seven digs and a block while Sarah Smith added 11 digs, Alliyah McNair had eight aces and Madelyn Williams had 19 assists.
Fort Defiance 3, Staunton 0: Baylee Blalock dished out 24 assists and added 20 digs as Fort Defiance swept Staunton 25-21, 25-20, 25-8 in Shenandoah District action at FDHS.
Ellie Cook had a team-high 27 digs for the Indians (7-1, 1-0 Shenandoah) while Caroline Simonetti finished with seven kills, Addison Hammond finished with eight digs and a trio of aces, Lani Goggin added eight kills of her own and Aubrey Puckett chipped in with a total of six kills in the victory.
Wilson Memorial 3, Buffalo Gap 0: Molly Ballew dished out 34 assists as Wilson Memorial opened up Shenandoah District play with a 25-10, 25-13, 25-8 sweep of Buffalo Gap in Swoope.
Allison Sykes scooped up 27 digs for the Green Hornets (5-2, 1-0 Shenandoah) while Brooke Cason had 12 kills, Cierra Cannon added 10 and CiCi Minor finished with eight kills and six blocks.
For the Bison (5-3, 0-1 Shenandoah), Emma Kate Maxwell had 10 assists and 11 digs while Leah Sherrill added 11 digs, six kills and four blocks.
