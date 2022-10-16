Rachelle Martin filled up the stat sheet with 11 assists, four kills, four aces and seven digs as Eastern Mennonite earned an impressive 21-9, 26-24, 25-18 sweep of King Abdullah in local high school volleyball action in Harrisonburg on Saturday.
Also impressing in several statistical categories for the Flames was eighth-grade standout Augusta Seibert with seven assists, five aces, four digs and four kills.
Lili Lehman added five kills and served up four aces for Eastern Mennonite (6-9) in the non-conference victory while Makayla Darcus finished with four kills and four digs.
In other prep sports Saturday:
Myers, Kramer Shine At Battle Invitational
Spotswood junior Taylor Myers finished in a time of 18:44.70 to place 12th overall in the girls race and SHS senior Russell Kramer (16:15.40) was 19th in the boys to lead the way for local runners at the Third Battle Invitational in Winchester.
Ashland Dickel (19:59.40) and Marika Dickel (19:59.50) placed 41st and 42nd for the Trailblazers in the girls race while Peyton Kenee (17:17.50) was 69th in the boys.
Broadway’s Tristan Yoder (16:44.80) placed 36th in the boys race to lead his team.
Groves Wins Grace Christian Invitational
With an impressive time of 17:09.23, Waynesboro senior Adam Groves earned first place in the boys race at the Grace Christian Invitational at Coyner Springs Park.
Groves’ teammates, Miles Jolin (18:30.44) and Grayson Norris (18:44.94), placed fifth and sixth in the boys race, while Dylan Colander (19:30.30) finished 14th.
Grace Christian’s Jed Derrick (19:06.68) and Nate Reid (19:22.31) finished 11th and 12th in the boys race while East Rockingham’s Cade Yancey (19:34.28) finished 15th.
In the girls race, the host Warriors placed four in the top 15 with Georgia Babish (23:00.04) and Jessica Dryer (23:01.11) finishing fifth and sixth, Maddie Harper (23:08.20) earning eighth and Kaitlyn Harper (24:41.35) placing 15th overall.
Waynesboro’s Lydia Kimmell (23:01.63) earned a seventh-place finish while East Rockingham’s Katelyn Martin (23:23.01) was ninth and ERHS teammate Jesela Cooper (24:13.29) rounded out the locals in the top 15 with an 11th-place effort.
Luray’s Johnson Puts Up Fifth-Place Effort
Luray standout runner Davey Johnson placed fifth overall with a time of 16:57.00 in the boys race at the MileStat.com Cross Country Invitational at Pole Green Park.
Luray’s Carolina Wood (21:51.00) was the top finisher in the girls race at 27th.
Clarke County was the only other local team running with Teya Starley (19:39.00) placing seventh in the girls and Jackson Ellis (17:19.00) placing 55th in the boys.
Mongold Named Spotswood Softball Coach
Spotswood has announced the hiring of Scott Mongold as the school's new head softball coach.
Mongold has a lengthy resume as an area sports coach, including 14 years on the local softball scene.
At the high school level, Mongold previously served as the head coach of Central for four years.
"Spotswood is excited for Coach Mongold to help continue to grow Spotswood softball into one of the best programs in the area and the state," Trailblazers athletic director Tim Leach said through a statement. "He has a ton of enthusiasm, and he’s ready to get to work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.