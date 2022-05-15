In a back-and-forth game that saw both teams have quality opportunities, Eastern Mennonite fell short with a 2-1 loss to North Cross in the Blue Ridge Conference girls soccer championship on Saturday in Harrisonburg.
The Flames fell behind early, but responded with high energy and drew a foul outside the 18-yard box to set up an Avery Nussbaum free kick midway through the opening half.
Nussbaum’s kick sailed into the goal to even the game up and the back-and-forth affair continued from there throughout the half.
Just before intermission, however, North Cross scored again to take the lead.
Despite several second-half opportunities, Eastern Mennonite was unable to get on the board again and the 2-1 halftime score held until the final whistle.
Vivienne Alleyne impressed in goal for the Flames (11-3-2) with 14 saves.
"We talk each day about giving our all, for the good of the team,” longtime Eastern Mennonite coach Andrew Gascho said when reflecting after the contest. “We did that today. It is never easy to come out of a tight game on the wrong side of the score line, but when your team gives their all, that is all a coach can hope for. I'm so proud of each member of our team and how they are committed to going through the ups and downs, together."
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Baseball
Wilson Memorial 2, Alleghany County 0: Aiden Podgorski tossed six innings of shutout baseball, giving up three hits and a walk while striking out three in Wilson Memorial’s shutout of Alleghany County on Saturday.
Jaden Rose tossed a perfect 12-pitch seventh inning to earn the save for the Green Hornets (12-5) while Kyle Wingfield finished with an RBI single.
Nate Connell led Wilson at the plate with a pair of hits in the home victory.
Alleghany County 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
Wilson Memorial 002 000 x — 2 4 0
Webb and McPeek. Podgorski, Rose and Wakefield. W — Podgorski. L — Webb.
Flames Finish Second At VIC Meet
Led by wins from Jedrek Sneary in the 800 (4:42.96) and Christian Meixner in the shot put (37-09.50), the Eastern Mennonite boys finished second at the annual Virginia Independent Conference outdoor track and field championships at Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg.
Meixner also finished third in the discus (93-07.50) for the Flames while Jakob Gerlach was second in the 1600 (4:42.96) and the 3200 (10:44.33).
Theo Mott was second in the boys discus (95.05.50) for EMS while Carter Lawson was second in 110 hurdles (22.05) and sixth in 300 hurdles (1:04.32). Eli Stoll, meanwhile, finished fourth in the 3200 (11:11.57).
Also adding to the strong day for the Flames was Joseph Yutzy, who was third in 110 hurdles (23.09) and sixth in long jump (14-10.75) while Nolan Beach was fourth in 110 hurdles (23.13) and third in 300 hurdles (55.91).
For the EMS girls, who finished fifth as a team in the Blue Ridge Conference championships, Erik Loker was second in the 1600 (5:59.87) and 3200 (13:17.06) while Eliza Warren was second in the 400 (1:08.75).
Aurora Burner was third in the girls 100 (14.08) for the Flames and sixth in the 200 (29.92), Marley McLaughlin was sixth in the 100 (14.85), Emily Rogers was third in the 400 (1:09.26) and Emelia Ritchie finished fourth overall in the 100 hurdles with a time of 20.14 to finish things off for EMS.
TA Competes At Glen Allen Invitational
Senior standout Avrie Shifflett finished fourth in the long jump (16-00.25) and seventh in the 100 (13.13) for the Turner Ashby girls outdoor track and field team at the Glen Allen Invitational at GAHS on Saturday.
Raevin Washington was runner-up in the girls high jump (5-02.00) for the Knights while Rachel Craun was fourth in the 3200-meter run (11:47.18).
Katie Miller, meanwhile, finished seventh in the shot put (29-07.50) for the TA girls while placing eighth overall in the discus throw (82-00.00).
As for the boys, Austin Casarrubius was sixth in the pole vault (11-00.00) while Joey Amlacher finished eighth in the 110 hurdles (17.66) and Jalin Quintanilla was impressed with an eighth-place finish in the 100 (11.37).
The Knights’ boys 4x100 relay team also earned third place(43.99).
Area Athletes Shine at JJ Updike Invitational
It was a strong evening for area outdoor track and field athletes at the JJ Updike Last Chance Invitational at Harrisonburg High School on Friday.
Broadway’s Jowell Gonzalez Santiago was the highlight of the day, bringing home wins in the boys 100 (11.40), 200 (22.73) and long jump (20.03.00).
Harrisonburg’s Shan Auguste won the triple jump (40.00) while Spotswood senior Conner Mackey earned first in the high jump (5-10.00).
For the girls, Spotswood’s Madison Doss won the 200 (27.37) and the long jump (16-05.50) while Marika Dickel won the 1600-meter run (5:38.11).
Harrisonburg’s Sophia Yoder won the girls 400 (1:01.06) and the triple jump (32-07.75) while senior Kate Kirwan won the 800 (2:27.67).
Also for the Blue Streaks, Jadyn Carter continued her breakout season and brought home gold in both the girls 100 hurdles (18.11) and 300 hurdles (55.25) and teammate Eleanor Carter won the 3200 (13:34.49).
Broadway’s Ella Somers won the girls high jump (5-03.00) while Nevaeh Strother also brought home a win in the girls 100 (13.03) for Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.