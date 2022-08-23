Sophomore Alex Cline stayed busy defensively, posting five saves in goal as Eastern Mennonite battled to a 1-1 non-conference draw against Grace Christian in boys soccer action at home Tuesday.
Josh Early, a senior, scored the lone goal for the Flames (0-0-1) off an assist from junior Logan Weaver.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Volleyball
Fort Defiance 3, Turner Ashby 0: In Don Landes Gymnasium, Baylee Blalock dished out 25 assists, scooped up 13 digs and slapped down four kills as Fort Defiance opened its season with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 sweep of Turner Ashby.
Addison Hammond had 13 digs and a pair of aces for the Indians (1-0) while freshman Macy Ann Frizzelle had nine kills.
Ella Shreckhise added seven kills for Fort and Trinity Hedrick added six while Ellie Cook finished with 13 digs and five kills.
Luray 3, Stuarts Draft 0: Jaidyn McClung had 10 kills, 12 digs and an ace as Luray got its season started strong with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-18 non-district sweep of Stuarts Draft on the road.
Caydence Cave dished out 21 assists and had seven digs for the Bulldogs (1-0) while Lindsay Bly filled up the stat sheet with 11 digs, five blocks, a trio of aces and three kills on the evening.
Gracie Embry added nine digs, six kills and a block in the Luray victory while Summer Forder had five aces and a trio of digs.
For the Cougars (0-1), who were more impressive than the final score indicated, Amelia Bartley led the way with five kills.
Waynesboro 3, Broadway 1: Morgan Sites slapped down seven kills, dished out seven assists and had five digs in Waynesboro’s 25-9, 12-25, 25-23, 25-16 non-district home win over Broadway.
Kaitlyn Hull had 11 digs and four kills for the Little Giants (1-0) while Lilly Pietrowski also was big defensively with 11 digs.
Amber Witry added seven digs and five kills for Waynesboro.
For the Gobblers (0-1), Ashlyn Spitzer led the way with 17 digs.
Also chipping in for Broadway was freshman Clara Denman with two blocks and four aces while Taylor Suters also had four aces and senior Lindsey Wimer finished with a team-high seven kills.
Clarke County 3, Skyline 0: In Front Royal, Natalia Rodriguez scooped up 17 digs and Allie Lynch had 17 assists and six aces as Clarke County earned a 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 sweep of Skyline.
Karly Erickson had six kills for the Eagles (1-0) in the non-district victory while Keira Rohrbach also impressed with six blocks.
Laase Named Broadway Baseball Coach
George Laase, a longtime area baseball coach who most recently coached at the high school level at Staunton, has officially been announced as the new head baseball coach at Broadway.
Laase spent two separate stints as the head coach for the Storm from 2011-2013 and again from 2016-2022 and also has spent the past two summers as the manager for the Strasburg Express.
His Valley Baseball League experience also includes a time as the Staunton Braves manager and as a recent assistant for the Harrisonburg Turks and he also played in the league in 2003.
Before coming to Virginia, Laase spent four seasons as a head varsity baseball coach in Ohio and played at Fairmont State.
“We had an extremely deep candidate pool for this position,” Gobblers athletic director Ryan Ritter said through a statement released by the school. “With that being said, George is the right fit for our program. He will keep the program going in the right direction while adding his own initiatives. After meeting with George and speaking to references. including former supervisors, co-workers and players, we are happy that George is not only our baseball coach but working in our building. He is a high-character guy and our student-athletes will be blessed to call him coach.”
