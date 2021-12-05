Trey Gillenwater continued a strong start to his senior season on Saturday.
The standout guard scored 18 points to help guide Eastern Mennonite to a 63-37 non-conference boys basketball victory over Broadway in the championship of the Broadway Tip-Off Classic.
Schuyler Harmison added 17 points, including five 3s, for the Flames (2-0), who are in their first season under coach Eli Crawford — a former R.E. Lee and Eastern Mennonite University standout.
Drew Hatter added 13 points for EMS in the victory while Adam Hatter added 10 points of his own.
It was the first loss of the season for the Gobblers (3-1), who were led by Conner Barnes’ 15 points.
Caleb Barnes and Dakota Dove added five points apiece for Broadway in the setback.
Gillenwater, who averaged 22 points in the two games at the tournament, was named the Most Valuable Player. He was joined on the All-Tournament Team by Harmison and Drew Hatter.
Eastern Mennonite 10 25 8 20 — 63
Broadway 7 12 3 14 — 37
EASTERN MENNONITE (63) — Mast 0 0-0 0, Belyea 0 0-1 0, A. Hatter 3 2-2 10, D. Hatter 5 1-2 15, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Gillenwater 7 2-2 18, Johnson 2 1-2 5, Early 0 0-0 0, Yutzy 0 0-0 0, Harmison 5 2-2 17. Totals 22 8-11 63.
BROADWAY (37) — Ca. Barnes 1 3-4 5, Dove 2 0-0 5, Hutcheson 1 0-0 2, Michael 1 0-0 3, Jerichen 0 0-0 0, Hertzler 1 0-0 2, Gonzalez Santiago 1 0-0 3, Witmer 0 0-0 0, Co. Barnes 7 1-8 15, Santiago 0 2-2 2, Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-14 37.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 11 (Harmison 5, A. Hatter 2, D. Hatter 2, Gillenwater 2), Broadway 3 (Dove, Michael, Gonzalez Santiago).
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Boys Basketball
E.C. Glass 65, Spotswood 55: Carmelo Pacheco scored 22 points, but Spotswood suffered its second consecutive non-district loss in a 65-55 setback at the hands of E.C. Glass on Saturday.
Jackson Li added 11 points for the Trailblazers (1-2) while Rayne Dean finished with nine.
Spotswood also got six points from Parker Webb and five points from Ben Bellamy.
Spotswood 15 15 9 16 — 55
E.C. Glass 19 14 12 20 — 65
SPOTSWOOD (55) — Car. Pacheco 7 4-5 22, Bellamy 2 0-0 5, Cam. Pacheco 1 0-0 2, Li 3 3-3 11, Leslie 0 0-0 0, Harding 0 0-0 0, Craig 0 0-0 0, Webb 2 0-0 6, Dean 2 5-6 . Totals 17 12-14 55
E.C. GLASS (65) — D. Harris 1 0-0 3, Conner 1 1-2 4, O. Harris 5 4-6 16, Treacy 6 0-2 12, Hopkins 2 0-0 4, Webber 1 0-0 2, W. Wood 0 0-0 0, R. Wood 5 2-4 16, Dunlop 4 0-0 8. Totals 25 8-14 65.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 9 (Car. Pacheco 4, Li 2, Webb 2, Bellamy), E.C. Glass 7 (R. Wood 3, O. Harris 2, Conner, D. Harris).
Girls Basketball
E.C. Glass 51, Spotswood 44: Spotswood suffered its first loss of the season as its offense struggled to get going in a 51-44 non-district loss to E.C Glass in Lynchburg on Saturday.
The Trailblazers (2-1) were led by Zoli Khalil with 12 points while Brooke Morris added 11.
Spotswood 10 14 14 6 — 44
E.C. Glass 16 15 14 6 — 51
SPOTSWOOD (44) — Doss 2 0-0 4, Joyner 2 0-0 5, Brady 2 0-0 4, Morris 4 0-0 11, Khalil 4 4-4 12, K. Good 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 4-4 44.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 4 (Morris 3, Joyner).
Knights Dominate In Wrestling Season Opener
Bryce Farley (106), Daniel Rogers (132) and Isaac Hiner (170) all went unbeaten in their respective weight classes as Turner Ashby went unbeaten at the Waynesboro Classic on Saturday at WHS.
Freshman Kyle Brown (113), sophomore Jay Bowman (126), sophomore Wyatt Haskell (160), sophomore Aiden Gillette (182), sophomore Ricky Benner (195) and sophomore Emikal Porter (220) all went 4-1 on the day for the Knights, who defeated Culpeper County, Fort Defiance, Randolph-Henry and William Monroe as part of their season-opening, dominating performance.
The Indians’ lone loss on the day came to the Knights as they picked up four other team victories.
Wyatt Fitzgerald (113), Ty Thornton (120), Alec McLaren (145) and Coy Brown 152) all went unbeaten in their five matches while Nate Smoker (160) and Jared Ramsey (182) both went 4-1.
Blazers Open Season At Commonwealth Games
The Spotswood indoor track and field team kicked off the season Saturday at the Virginia Commonwealth Games Indoor Championships at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
The Trailblazers 4x400 was fourth and the 4x800 relay team finished second for the best finishes on the day for the SHS boys while Kasey McClure (1:13.31) was fourth in the 500 and Conner Mackey (5-10) was fourth in the high jump. Jack Parlee (38-05) was fifth in the triple jump for Spotswood.
For the girls, Taylor Myers (11:34.60) was fourth in the 3200, the 4x800 relay team was third, Anna Dabaghyan (4-6) was fourth in the high jump and Ashley Altizer (1:32.27) was fourth in the 500.
Also having strong days for SHS was Marika Dickel (5:48.42) and Ashland Dickel (5:49.08), who finished fifth and sixth in the 1600, and Nicole Syptak (1:36.20), who was eighth in the 500.
Kate Ruebke, meanwhile, was sixth in the 1000.
