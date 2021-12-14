There were several milestones surpassed inside Don Landes Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Fort Defiance hit 17 3s, which tied a Virginia High School League girls basketball single-game record, and defeated Broadway 75-36 for the second time this year in non-district action at FDHS.
Not only did the Indians make history as a team, but standout senior guard Kiersten Ransome finished with a team-high 23 points, which put her over the 1,000-point mark for her career.
Also chipping in for Fort (3-1) was Trinity Hedrick with 14 points and Taliyah Hostetter with nine.
Ellie Cook, who recently committed to play college soccer at nearby James Madison, had nine points for the Indians while Marissa Hansbrough finished with five points. Nine FDHS players scored.
For the Gobblers (4-3), Wren Wheeler had 15 points while Emma Bacon finished with eight.
Fort Defiance 17 28 17 13 — 75
Broadway 9 8 11 8 — 36
BROADWAY (36) — Wheeler 4 7-7 15, Wimer 1 1-2 3, Gatesman 1 0-0 2, Hardy 2 0-0 4, Copenhaver 0 1-4 1, E. Bacon 4 0-0 8, M. Bacon 0 1-1 1, Suters 0 2-2 2. Totals 12 12-16 36.
FORT DEFIANCE (66) — Ransome 7 5-6 23, Alexander 1 0-2 2, Hedrick 4 3-8 14, Hansbrough 2 0-0 5, Ryder 1 0-0 3, Ryder 1 0-0 3, Shields 2 0-0 4, K. Hostetter 0 0-0 0, T. Hostetter 4 0-0 12, Wine 1 0-0 3, Cook 3 0-2 9. Totals 26 8-18 75.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 17 (Ransome 4, T. Hostetter 4, Hedrick 3, Cook 3, Hansbrough, Ryder, Wine).
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Girls Basketball
Turner Ashby 56, Wilson Memorial 29: In Bridgewater, Brynne Gerber scored 15 points and Kendall Simmers added 13 as Turner Ashby defeated non-district opponent Wilson Memorial 56-29.
Raevin Washington added 11 points and 14 boards for the Knights (5-1) in the victory.
For the Green Hornets (3-3), Laci Norman had nine points and Brooke Cason and CC Robinson finished with five points apiece. There were seven different Wilson players who scored.
Wilson Memorial 11 3 6 9 — 29
Turner Ashby 10 16 12 18 — 56
WILSON MEMORIAL (29) — Norman 4 0-0 9, Bradley 0 0-0 0, Bess 1 0-0 2, Pierce 0 0-0 0, Hoover 1 0-0 2, Cason 2 1-2 5, Cole 0 0-0 0, Bennett 0 0-0 0, Robinson 2 1-2 5, Taylor 1 1-2 3, Frazier 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 4-8 29.
TURNER ASHBY (56) — Sajko 2 2-4 6, Simmers 6 1-2 13, Gerber 7 0-0 15, Bowen 1 0-0 2, Kiracofe 1 0-0 2, Whetzel 0 2-2 2, Smith 0 0-0 0, Fox 1 1-3 3, Glendye 0 0-0 0, Lam 0 0-0 0, Washington 5 1-2 11, Krone 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-13 56.
3-Point Goals — Wilson Memorial 1 (Norman), Turner Ashby 1 (Gerber).
Mountain View 48, East Rockingham 35: Maddison Hoover scored 13 points as Mountain View earned a 48-35 victory over Bull Run District opponent East Rockingham in Quicksburg.
Mya Councill finished with nine points for the Generals (2-4, 1-2 Bull Run) while Annika Dellinger and Alicia Bare added eight points apiece, Bre Franklin had six and Ava Pittington chipped in with four.
Freshman Haley Lucas had 11 points for the Eagles (1-5, 0-1 Bull Run), who were coming off their first win, while Kaicey Foltz had six and LT Townsend and Ashlyn Herring added four points apiece.
East Rockingham 11 7 7 10 — 35
Mountain View 15 11 6 16 — 48
EAST ROCKINGHAM (35) — Sipe 2 1-4 5, Kisling 0 0-0 0, Foltz 3 0-4 6, Sa. Smith 1 0-0 3, Lucas 5 1-2 11, Townsend 2 0-0 4, Herring 2 0-1 4, Su. Smith 0 0-0 0, Custer 0 0-0 0, Monger 0 2-4 2. Totals 15 4-15 35.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (48) — Manning 0 0-0 0, Councill 0 9-14 9, Hoover 6 1-5 13, Franklin 3 0-1 6, Blank 0 0-0 0, Dellinger 3 2-3 8, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, Bare 3 2-4 8, Pittington 2 0-3 4. Totals 17 14-30 48.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 1 (Sa. Smith).
Meridian 43, Spotswood 30: In a rematch of last season’s Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship, Spotswood came up short, again, in a 43-30 loss to Meridian in Falls Church.
Meridian was previously known as George Mason High School, but changed its name this summer.
The Trailblazers (5-2) were led by Zoli Khalil with 16 points while Kailee Good finished with seven.
Spotswood 4 7 7 12 — 30
George Mason — 14 9 12 8 — 43
SPOTSWOOD (30) — Doss 1 0-0 2, Joyner 0 0-0 0, H. Good 1 0-0 2, Morris 1 0-0 3, Khalil 5 3-4 16, K. Good 3 0-0 7. Totals 11 3-4 30.
MERIDIAN (43) — Icabalceta 2 0-0 6, Jones 4 3-4 11, Paradiso 1 0-0 2, Cannon 1 0-0 2, Me. Tremblay 3 0-0 6, Ma. Tremblay 1 0-0 2, Creed 6 0-0 5 0-0 12, Arsenault 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 3-4 43.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 4 (Khalil 3, Morris), Meridian 4 (Icabalceta 2, Creed 2).
Luray 70, Rappahannock County 38: Emilee Weakley had 34 points and 12 rebounds as Luray remained unbeaten with a 70-38 thumping of Bull Run District foe Rappahannock County.
Maggie Foltz added 10 points and a trio of assists for the Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 Bull Run) while Jaidyn McClung added six, Emily Donovan finished with five and Trinity Belton added four.
Rappahannock County 11 4 9 14 — 38
Luray 21 18 21 10 — 70
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY (38) — Loving 5 2-3 13, Ellis 2 0-0 4, Brown 0 0-0 0, T. Atkins 2 2-3 6, A. Atkins 4 0-0 9, Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Dodson 1 0-0 3, B. Atkins 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 5-8 38.
LURAY (70) — Foltz 4 0-0 10, Weakley 13 6-9 34, Alger 0 0-0 0, McClung 2 2-2 6, Bly 1 1-4 3, Vile 1 0-0 2, Good 0 0-0 0, Ancell 1 0-0 2, Donovan 2 1-1 5, Tharpe 0 1-3 1, Belton 1 1-2 4, Forder 1 1-2 3. Totals 26 13-23 70.
3-Point Goals — Rappahannock County 3 (Loving, A. Atkins, Dodson), Luray 5 (Foltz 2, Weakley 2, Belton).
Central 46, Page County 45: In Woodstock, Emma Eberly scored 17 points as Central earned a key 46-45 victory over Bull Run District opponent Page County in an exciting, back-and-forth contest.
Makenna Painter had 10 points for the Falcons (4-1, 2-0 Bull Run) while Kennedy Whetzel had eight.
For the Panthers (1-3, 0-1 Bull Run), Caris Lucas and Adryn Martin finished with 12 points apiece.
Boys Basketball
Wilson Memorial 60, Turner Ashby 58: Finn Irving had 17 points and five rebounds as Wilson Memorial remained unbeaten with a thrilling 60-58 non-district win over Turner Ashby at home.
Josh Johnson added 14 points and three assists for the Green Hornets (6-0) while Taylor Armstrong had 10 points and Ethan Briseno filled it up with nine points, six boards, five steals and three assists.
For the Knights (3-2), who have now lost two in a row after an unbeaten start, Garret Spruhan had 14 points while Jacob Keplinger and Adam Bass had 12 apiece and Beau Baylor finished with 10.
Turner Ashby 13 12 26 7— 58
Wilson Memorial — 60
TURNER ASHBY (58) — Quintanilla 2 0-0 4, Gerber 1 2-5 4, Keplinger 4 4-4 12, Bass 4 0-2 12, Baylor 5 0-1 10, Spruhan 7 0-0 14, Miller 1 0-0 2, Bailey 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-12 58.
WILSON MEMORIAL (60) — Vess 1 0-0 3, Lavender 1 0-0 3, Johnson 4 3-3 14, Podgorski 0 0-0 0, Armstrong 3 2-2 10, E. Irving 0 0-0 0, Mundie 0 0-0 0, Briseno 3 2-4 9, F. Irving 5 5-7 17, Schatz 2 0-0 4, Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-16 60.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 4 (Bass), Wilson Memorial 10 (Johnson 3, Irving 2, Armstrong 2, Vess, Lavender, Briseno).
East Rockingham 78, Mountain View 38: Tyler Nickel scored 37 points and surpassed 2,000 for his career as East Rockingham rolled to a 78-38 rout of Bull Run District foe Mountain View at home.
Nickel, a North Carolina signee, became the 55th player in VHSL history to surpass 2,000 points.
Jayden Hicks added a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles (2-1, 1-0 Bull Run) while Cooper Keyes had 11 points, including a trio of deep 3s, and dished out eight assists.
The Generals (0-3, 0-2 Bull Run) were led by Johnny Hasley, who finished with 16 points.
Mountain View 2 14 11 11 — 38
East Rockingham 29 19 17 13 — 78
MOUNTAIN VIEW (38) — Moomaw 3 1-2 7, Eaton 2 1-2 6, Bly 0 2-2 2, Reynard 2 0-1 5, Fields 0 0-0 0, Spaur 1 0-0 2, Brock 0 0-0 0, Patel 0 0-0 0, Halsey 6 1-4 16. Totals 14 5-11 38.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (78) — Baker 1 0-0 2, Austin III 1 0-0 3, Keyes 4 0-0 11, Nickel 13 9-10 37, Shifflett 2 0-0 6, Landes 1 0-0 2, Meadows 0 0-0 0, Hicks 7 2-4 16. Totals 16 2-4 38.
3-Point Goals — Mountain View 5 (Hasley 3, Eaton, Reynard), East Rockingham 7 (Keyes 3, Shifflett 2, Baker, Austin III).
Spotswood 72, Meridian 43: In Penn Laird, senior guard Carmelo Pacheco poured in 29 points as nine Spotswood players scored in a 72-43 non-district rout of Meridian.
Ben Bellamy was the only Trailblazers player in double digits with 10 points in the victory.
Also chipping in for Spotswood (4-3) was Camryn Pacheco and Jackson Li with seven points each.
Meridian 7 10 13 13 — 43
Spotswood 17 30 11 14 — 72
MERIDIAN (43) — Smith 3 0-0 8, Jardine 1 0-0 3, Kasher 0 0-0 0, Kusic 2 0-0 5, Lacroix 0 0-0 0, Downs 2 0-0 5, Yimaj 3 1-3 7, Trundle 3 0-0 6, Benson 3 0-1 6, Grubb 0 1-2 1, Greiner 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 2-6 43.
SPOTSWOOD (72) — Car. Pacheco 10 4-5 29, Bellamy 4 0-0 10, Cam. Pacheco 3 1-2 7, Li 1 4-4 7, Leslie 1 0-1 2, Graves 1 0-0 2, Harding 1 0-0 2, Craig 2 1-2 5, Webb 0 0-0 0, Dean 2 0-0 4, Chalusant 0 0-0 0, Edwards 2 0-0 6. Totals 26 10-14 72.
3-Point Goals — Meridian 5 (Smith 2, Jardine, Downs, Kusic), Spotswood 10 (Car. Pacheco 5, Bellamy 2, Edwards 2, Li).
Central 54, Page County 46: Parker Sheetz scored 15 points and Ryan Barr added 12 as Central earned a hard-fought 54-46 Bull Run District win over Page County in Shenandoah.
Jacob Walter added eight points for the Falcons (3-0, 2-0 Bull Run) while Ashton Baker had six.
For the Panthers (0-3, 0-1 Bull Run), Ricky Campbell led the way with 11 points while Caleb Knighton added 10 and Caden Good, Dylan Hensley and Chase Parlett all finished with six points apiece.
Central 11 14 10 19 — 54
Page County 4 14 13 15 — 46
CENTRAL (54) — B. Walters 1 0-0 2, Baker 2 0-0 6, Nichols 1 0-0 3, Daugherty 2 1-4 5, Sheetz 7 1-2 15, J. Walters 2 3-3 8, Barr 3 4-6 12, Dyer 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 9-15 54.
PAGE COUNTY (46) — Good 2 0-0 6, R. Campbell 3 5-6 11, Hensley 3 0-0 6, Williams 2 0-0 5, Knighton 4 0-0 10, Parlett 3 0-0 6, Plum 1 0-0 2, B. Campbell 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-6 46.
3-Point Goals — Central 6 (Baker 2, Barr 2, Nichols, J. Walters), Page County 5 (Good 2, Knighton 2, Williams).
