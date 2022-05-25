Despite strong efforts from both, Spotswood and Fort Defiance saw their seasons come to an end at the conclusion of the Region 3C girls tennis doubles tournament Tuesday at Bridgewater’s Doug Will Tennis Center.
For the Indians, the duo of Krisalyn Mooney and Hency Correa played their best match of the season, according to veteran Fort coach John Edgecomb, but fell short to Monticello’s Carrie Devine and Blanca Barnett in a hard-fought, back-and-forth match by a score of 6-4, 4-6, 2-6.
As for the Trailblazers, the strong pairing of Meg Dunaway and Madison Cooley also came up short in a 2-6, 3-6 loss to Liberty Christian Academy’s dynamic duo of Catherine Mowry and Carla Fernandez-Fournier.
In other prep sports:
Swats Wins Pair Of Region 2B Titles
Riverheads junior Cayden Swats won the Region 2B boys tennis singles championship with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Stuarts Draft freshman Aiden Maddox at Augusta Health Fitness Center in Fishersville on Tuesday.
Swats defeated East Rockingham’s Colt Hatton in the semifinal round while Maddox took down Strasburg’s Daniel Nam to advance.
With the victory, Swats advances to the Virginia High School League Class 1/2 singles tournament, which will take place June 10 at Virginia Tech.
On Wednesday, Swats earned his second title win in as he paired with teammate Adam Higgins to defeat Draft’s Maddox and Hayden France 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to win the Region 2B doubles title at W.O. Riley Park.
The Riverheads duo defeated Clarke County’s Graham Woldford and Thomas Dalton 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the title match while the Draft pairing defeated Central’s Owen Rimel and Elias Sorto-Rojas 6-0, 6-0.
Swats/Higgins will compete in the state doubles tournament June 9.
Central Duo Captures Regional Crown
The Central duo of Erika Hutton and Mallory Hutton defeated East Rockingham’s Ellen Waag and Abby Thompson 6-2, 6-0 to win the Region 2B girls tennis doubles championship on Wednesday at W.O. Riley Park.
After winning the 2B singles title on Monday, Erika joined with her sister to defeat Mountain View’s Mya Councill and Amelia Hess 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinal on Wednesday and advance to the title match against East Rock.
With No. 1 player Jamison Meadows, a senior, out with a broken wrist, the Eagles went with their No. 2 and No. 3 players but came up just short.
With the victory, the Central duo advances to the VHSL Class 2 state meet, where they’ll be one of four teams competing on June 9 at Virginia Tech.
Girls Tennis
Broadway 5, Monticello 0: Fourth-seeded Broadway cruised to a win over fifth-seeded Monticello in the Region 3C quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Felicity Copenhaver, Julia Trumbo, Chloe Hasler, Laurel Roberts, Maya Bacon and Alyssa Mongold all earned wins for the Gobblers (15-2) at home.
With the victory, Broadway advances to the regional semifinals to take on Valley District opponent Spotswood with a state-tournament berth on the line. That match is set to take place at 12 p.m. today in Penn Laird.
Fort Defiance 5, Waynesboro 0: No. 2 Fort Defiance cruised past No. 7 Waynesboro in the Region 3C quarterfinals at home on Wednesday.
Krisalyn Mooney, Hency Correa, Logan Braun, Emma Ruth Hua and Sara Wine all earned singles victories for the Indians (15-2).
With the victory, Fort will now host third-seeded Liberty Christian Academy in the regional semifinals on Friday.
Riverheads 5, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 0: Riverheads took care of business, cruising past Appomattox Regional Governor’s School in the Region 1B semifinals in Greenville on Wednesday.
Adasyn Hollinger, Claran Massie, Mackenzie Sacra, Ailena Kwiecinski and Makarah Hollinger all earned singles victories for the Gladiators (10-5).
Brenna Collins was leading her No. 5 singles match, but did not finish once the match was decided. The Gladiators also won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.
Riverheads will now advance to the regional championship match and clinched a spot in the Virginia High School League Class 1 tournament.
Boys Tennis
Wilson Memorial 5, Broadway 0: Top-seeded Wilson Memorial opened up postseason play in style with a rout of eighth-seeded Broadway in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Fishersville on Wednesday.
Chase Pullin, Conner Miller, Jake Wangler, Jack Reed and Brandon Dewald all earned singles victories for the Green Hornets (16-1).
Cason Surratt had the lone victory for the Gobblers (13-5) in the loss.
Wilson will now host No. 5 Monticello, who defeated fourth-seeded Staunton 5-0 on Wednesday, in the semifinal round on Friday.
Softball
East Rockingham 19, Mountain View 1: Megan Holland was 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and five RBIs as second-seeded East Rockingham pounded out 11 hits in a rout of seventh-seeded Mountain View in the opening round of the Bull Run District tournament in Elkton on Tuesday.
Sarah Smith was 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs for the Eagles (15-6) while Jayla Whetzel also finished with two hits and an RBI in the win.
Isabella Cubbage added a double and two RBIs at the plate for East Rock while Madison Arbaugh and Emily Eppard added an RBI single apiece.
In the circle, Arbaugh got the start and pitched three innings, giving up one unearned run on two hits and zero walks while striking out three before Kendall Morris and Hayley Kyger pitched two one-hit innings in relief.
For Mountain View (2-17), Reice Hedrick, Emma Saeler and Skylar Ball all finished with one hit apiece to lead the way in the season-ending loss.
With the victory, East Rock now advances to the district semifinals on Thursday, where it will host third-seeded Clarke County at 5 p.m.
Mountain View 100 00 — 1 3 3
East Rockingham 538 3x — 19 11 1
Sullivan, Bare and Saeler. Arbaugh, Morris, Kyger and Cude. W — Arbaugh. L — Sullivan. HR — ER: Holland, first inning, two on. Holland, fourth inning, one on.
Central 6, Madison County 5: Trynda Mantz pitched a complete game, scattering five runs on eight hits and three walks while racking up 11 strikeouts as No. 4 Central took down No. 5 Madison County in a thrilling Bull Run District quarterfinal contest in Woodstock on Tuesday.
Ella Toothman led the Falcons (14-7) with two hits and an RBI at the plate while Keriana Stottlemyer added a single and a pair of RBIs herself.
Kristen Hockman, Kendra Boyce and Jera Cook had a hit each for Central.
Madison County 102 002 0 — 5 8 3
Central 005 000 1 — 6 6 0
Dean and Aylor. Mantz and Cook. W — Mantz. L — Dean.
Baseball
Monticello 9, Turner Ashby 5: Senior Addison Simmons was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI and freshman standout Micah Matthews added a two-run double, but eighth-seeded Turner Ashby’s season came to an end with a loss to ninth-seeded Monticello in the first round of the Region 3C playoffs at Ray Heatwole Field in Bridgewater on Wednesday.
Grayson Smith added two hits for the Knights (7-14) while Caden Swartley and Peyton Rathbun finished with a hit and an RBI apiece and Jack Fox and Sam Morton also chipped in with one hit apiece at the plate.
Monticello 410 030 1 — 9 11 2
Turner Ashby 020 030 0 — 5 9 2
Clore, Hamm-Shifflett, Herndon, Roach, Critzer and Willis. Hill, Hedrick, Simmons, Spotts and Swartley. W — Clore. L – Hedrick.
East Rockingham 14, Madison County 4: Eighth-seeded East Rockingham went on the road and pulled off a big-time upset of top-seeded Madison County in the Bull Run District quarterfinals.
Ryan Williams went 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Eagles (4-17) in the road upset Wednesday while Dylan Hensley was 3-for-5 with five RBIs.
Will Brown tossed a complete game for East Rock, striking out four.
The Eagles will travel to No. 4 Page County today for a semifinal clash.
Page County 8, Mountain View 5: In Shenandoah, Caleb Knighton tossed four innings, giving up one run on five hits and two walks while striking four as fourth-seeded Page County took down fifth-seeded Mountain View in the Bull Run District quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Caden Good and Hagan Bradley had two hits and an RBI apiece for the Panthers (11-10) while Mitchel Gaskins also had a pair of hits at the plate.
Also for Page, Adam Short, Chase Parlett and Gavin Gochenour added a hit and an RBI apiece while Sean Cave also had a hit in the victory.
For Mountain View (13-8), Adrian Chaparro-Vann had a trio of hits while Jaden Click finished with two hits and a trio of RBIs in the setback.
Page will go to top-seeded Madison County for a semifinal clash tonight.
Mountain View 100 013 0 — 5 9 4
Page County 320 030 x – 8 10 0
Click, Chaparro-Vann and McNamara. Knighton, Cave, Foster, Lucas and Bradley. W — Foster. L — Click.
Central 9, Clarke County 3: In Berryville on Tuesday, Jacob Walters pitched a complete game, giving up two earned runs on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts as sixth-seeded Central pulled off an upset of third-seeded Clarke County in the Bull Run District quarterfinals.
Ryan Barr was 4-for-5 to lead the Falcons (11-11) at the plate while Walter finished 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Tyler Rice had two hits.
Allen Brill added a two-run single for Central while Parker Sheetz had an RBI single as well. Dakota Kibler also finished with an RBI in the win.
For the Eagles (11-10), Quenton Slusher led the way with a pair of hits.
Central will travel to No. 2 Strasburg for a semifinal Thursday at 6 p.m.
Central 002 400 3 — 9 13 1
Clarke County 003 000 0 — 3 4 2
Walters and Rice. Lyman, Plotner, Chinn and Taylor. W — Walters. L — Plotner.
Strasburg 8, Luray 0: On Tuesday, Hayden Fravel pitched six shutout innings, giving up six hits and four walks while striking out 10 for No. 2 Strasburg in a shutout of No. 7 Luray in the Bull Run District quarterfinals.
Peyton Dean tossed a scoreless seventh inning for the Rams (17-4) while Brady Neary led the way at the plate with a pair of doubles and five RBIs.
For the Bulldogs (4-17), Isaiah Mongold and Bailey Graybeal finished with two hits apiece while James Cash and Cameron Weaver added one each.
Strasburg will host No. 6 Central in the semifinals Thursday at 6 p.m.
Luray 000 000 0 — 0 6 1
Strasburg 000 620 x — 8 8 0
Vile, Cash and Deeds. Fravel, Dean and Turpen. W — Fravel. L — Vile.
Girls Soccer
Strasburg 6, East Rockingham 2: Morgan Mrizek had a hat trick and three assists and Hannah Kepler had three goals in No. 3 Strasburg’s win over No. 6 East Rockingham in the Bull Run District quarterfinals.
Audrey Kepler added a pair of assists for the Rams (13-4) while Kenley Smith finished with eight saves in goal in the home victory on Tuesday.
Strasburg will travel to No. 2 Luray — a 2-1 winner over No. 7 Madison County in another quarterfinal match — for a semifinal Thursday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.