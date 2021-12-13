Fort Defiance senior outside hitter Lani Goggin was named to the Virginia High School League’s Class 3 all-state volleyball team on Monday after guiding the Indians to the state quarterfinals.
Goggin, who is the two-time Shenandoah District Player of the Year, helped Fort finish as runner-up behind Rustburg in the Region 3C playoffs before falling to Hidden Valley in the Class 3 tournament.
Goggin led the Indians with 315 kills this season and also had a team-high 288 digs. She also finished with a team-leading 58 blocks for Fort Defiance, which went 22-4, and served up 26 aces.
The Indians standout was joined on the all-state second team by Rockbridge County’s Maddie Dahl and Nala Shearer, who are both sophomores. Fort beat the Wildcats in the regional semifinals.
Dahl was a force along the front line for Rockbridge with a team-high 187 kills to go along with 163 digs, 59 blocks and 38 aces. Shearer, meanwhile, had 336 digs and 42 aces for the Wildcats.
Rustburg, which won the VHSL Class 3 state championship this season and went 28-1, took top honors on the all-state teams as coach Kristen Hardie won Coach of the Year and standout senior Kate Hardie was named the Class 3 Player of the Year. The Devils had four all-state selections.
In other prep sports Monday:
Girls Basketball
East Rockingham 52, Stuarts Draft 46: Freshman Haley Lucas exploded for 26 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks as East Rockingham defeated Stuarts Draft 52-46 in non-district action in Elkton.
Sarah Smith added nine points for the Eagles (1-4), who earned their first victory of the season, while LT Townsend and Sierra Custer had six each. Seven ERHS players scored in the game.
For the Cougars (2-2), Sarah Taylor scored 14 points while Leah Wood finished with 11.
Stuarts Draft 12 8 8 18 — 46
East Rockingham 9 15 16 12 — 52
STUARTS DRAFT (46) —Swats 2 0-0 4, Walter 1 0-1 2, Taylor 5 0-0 14, Brooks 1 0-0 3, Mason 0 0-0 0, Smith 2 2-2 6, Wood 4 3-4 11, Mikolay 3 0-2 6. Totals 18 5-9 46.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (52) — Sipe 1 0-0 2, Kisling 0 0-0 0, Foltz 0 1-4 1, Sa. Smith 1 7-9 9, Lucas 12 2-5 26, Townsend 3 0-3 6, Herring 1 0-0 2, Custer 1 3-4 6. Totals 19 13-25 52.
3-Point Goals — Stuarts Draft 5 (Taylor 4, Brooks), East Rockingham 1 (Custer).
Millbrook 59, Harrisonburg 37: Mariah Cain led Harrisonburg with 12 points, but it wasn’t enough in a 59-37 non-district setback at the hands of Millbrook at Roger Bergey Court.
Timberlyn Moore added 10 points for the Blue Streaks (2-3) while Maribel Tirado had five.
Millbrook 15 10 18 11 — 59
Harrisonburg 12 13 9 3 — 37
HARRISONBURG (37) — Tirado 2 0-2 5, Waid 1 0-0 2, Muncy 1 1-2 3, Henriquez 0 1-4 1, Ibrahim 1 0-0 2, Cain 4 4-4 12, Moore 2 5-6 10, Garcia 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 11-18 37.
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 2 (Tirado, Moore).
Boys Basketball
Millbrook 70, Harrisonburg 49: In Winchester, Jadon Burgess scored 13 points, but it wasn’t enough as Harrisonburg suffered a 70-49 non-district loss to Millbrook.
Joel Alvarado had seven points for the Blue Streaks (1-4) while Keith Brown finished with six.
Harrisonburg 7 11 11 20 — 49
Millbrook 16 20 19 15 — 70
HARRISONBURG (49) — Burgess 5 2-5 13, Ortiz 1 0-0 2, Washington 0 1-1 1, Brown 3 0-2 6, Walker 2 0-0 4, Cruce 1 0-0 2, Bert 2 1-3 5, Walker 1 0-0 3, Alvarado 3 0-0 7, Haverty 2 0-0 4, Edwards 0 1-4 1. Totals 20 5-15 49.
MILLBROOK (70) — Canada 2 5-6 9, Liero 6 0-0 14, Clater 1 3-5 5, Standen 2 0-2 4, Brown 5 1-6 11, Seminaro 5 2-2 15, George 1 0-0 3, Croyle 2 1-2 5, Burns 0 2-4 2, Holmes 1 0-2 2, Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Rocco 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 14-29 70.
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 4 (Burgess, Ortiz, Walker, Alvarado), Millbrook 6 (Seminaro 3, Liero 2, George).
Rockbridge County 56, Waynesboro 46: Faris Sikora scored 19 points and Isaiah Poindexter added 13 as Rockbridge County defeated non-district opponent Waynesboro 56-46 at WHS.
Peyton Jay added six points for the Wildcats (3-2) while Brandon Mays finished with five.
For the Little Giants (0-6), Charles Haynes had 12 points and Evan Sites added 11.
Rockbridge County 14 14 8 20 — 56
Waynesboro 14 7 19 6 — 46
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (56) — Mays 2 0-0 5, Higgins 0 0-0 0, A. Poindexter 0 0-0 0, Owens 2 0-0 4, I. Poindexter 5 1-2 13, Lambert 1 0-0 3, Owsley 2 0-0 4, Sikora 7 0-0 19, Jay 2 0-2 6. Totals 21 3-6 56.
WAYNESBORO (46) — Haynes 5 1-2 12, Graves 0 0-0 0, Sites 4 0-0 11, McCoy 1 0-0 3, Clark 2 0-2 4, Henderson 3 2-2 8, Barber 3 2-8 8. Totals 18 5-14 46.
3-Point Goals — Rockbridge County 9 (Sikora 5, I. Poindexter 2, Mays, Lambert), Waynesboro 5 (Sites 3, Haynes, McCoy).
