It was a bit closer than last year, but still not quite enough.
Kenny Frye had eight carries for 116 yards and Luray made a defining statement with a 43-7 blowout win over non-district foe Buffalo Gap in prep football action at Bulldog Field on Friday.
One week after piling up 514 rushing yards in a win over Rock Ridge, the Bulldogs totaled 324 in the win over the Bison (1-1).
Frye also had a rumble recovery that was returned 40 yards for a score in the convincing and impressive win for Luray (2-0).
In other prep sports:
Football
Brookville 35, Turner Ashby 6: Brookville jumped out to a three-touchdown lead by half and never looked back en route to a convincing non-district victory over Turner Ashby at home.
It is the eighth straight win for the Bees over the Knights.
Turner Ashby (1-1) has not defeated Brookville since 2005.
Wilson Memorial 41, Monticello 7: Brayden Tyree and Ryan Mundie scored two touchdowns apiece as Wilson Memorial opened its season with a dominating road rout of Monticello.
Mundie scored on a 7-yard and also had a 35-yard interception return for a score while Tyree had a pair of first-half runs.
Ronin Tabler and Alex Jordan, a pair of junior running backs, both added second-half scores for the Green Hornets (1-0).
Riverheads 55, Parry McCluer 14: In Buena Vista, Riverheads made Virginia High School League history as it earned its 52nd straight win with a big-time blowout of non-district opponent Parry McCluer to tie the state’s all-time record.
The Gladiators scored 41 first-quarter points in the victory and were able to empty their benches before halftime even started.
Riverheads (2-0) will host Lord Botetourt next week in Greenville with a chance to break the VHSL record for most wins in a row.
Staunton 40, Covington 7: Staunton opened the season with a win for the sixth consecutive season with a victory at Covington.
The Storm (1-0) jumped out to a big lead early in the game and were stout defensively in helping first-year head coach Michael Bell, a longtime JV coach and assistant, earn his first varsity win.
