Sam Garber had 14 points and Tyreek Veney added 12 as Fort Defiance won its third straight with a 45-31 non-district victory over Harrisonburg on Wednesday inside Don Landes Gymnasium.
Henry Gutshall added nine points for the Indians (7-8), who hits five 3s as a team, while Kaden Johnson finished with six points and Landon Simmons had four to round out the scoring.
For the Blue Streaks (6-11), Jadon Burgess scored eight points while Kayden Hottle-Madden, Zion Cruce and Joel Alvarado added six apiece and Evan Bert chipped in with five of his own.
Harrisonburg 8 10 5 8 — 31
Fort Defiance 12 8 16 9 — 45
HARRISONBURG (31) — Burgess 3 2-6 8, Martinez 0 0-0 0, Washington 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-0 0, Hottle-Madden 3 0-0 6, Cruce 3 0-2 6, BErt 2 0-0 5, Alvarado 3 0-2 6, Haverty 0 0-1 0, Edwards 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 2-13 31.
FORT DEFIANCE (45) — Simmons 1 2-2 4, Smith 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 2-3 6, Jones 0 0-0 0, Garber 3 7-10 14, Veney 3 3-5 12, Hebb 0 0-0 0, Liskey 0 0-0 0, Gutshall 2 4-4 9. Totals 9 18-24 45.
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg (Bert), Fort Defiance 5 (Veney 3, Garber, Gutshall).
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Boys Basketball
Buffalo Gap 60, Stuarts Draft 57: In Swoope, junior guard Bennett Bowers scored 17 points and Buffalo Gap bounced back with a 60-57 Shenandoah District victory over Stuarts Draft.
Jackson Ingram also had 17 points for the Bison (13-3, 6-1 Shenandoah), who were coming off a frustrating loss to Wilson Memorial on Tuesday, while Micah Canterbury added 15 points.
For the Cougars (3-12, 2-5 Shenandoah), Chase Schages had 20 points and Devin Brydge had 11.
Stuarts Draft 6 11 27 13 — 57
Buffalo Gap 11 8 26 15 — 60
STUARTS DRAFT (57) — Brydge 3 4-4 11, Wayne 4 0-0 8, Willis 1 0-0 3, Wood 0 0-0 0, Jones 2 0-0 5, Schages 7 2-3 20, Graber 1 2-2 5, Heiress 1 1-2 3, Stinespring 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 9-11 57.
BUFFALO GAP (60) — Lowe 2 0-0 5, Bowers 6 3-3 17, Hewitt 1 0-0 2, Ingram 6 0-1 17, Canterbury 7 1-3 15, LaPorte 2 0-0 4, Hohenstein 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 4-7 60.
3-Point Goals — Stuarts Draft 8 (Schages 4, Brydge, Willis, Jones, Graber), Buffalo Gap 8 (Ingram 5, Bowers 2, Lowe).
Riverheads 46, Mountain View 23: Bennett Dunlap scored 20 points as Riverheads snapped a three-game losing streak with a 46-23 non-district rout of Mountain View in Quicksburg.
Ryan Farris had eight points for the Gladiators (5-8) while Carter Mooneyham added five.
The Generals (1-14), fresh off their first win of the year, were led by Michael Estep with 11 points.
Girls Basketball
Luray 57, Clarke County 34: Emilee Weakley had 22 points, 13 rebounds and three steals as Luray won its sixth straight with a 57-34 win over Clarke County in Bull Run District action on the road.
Jaidyn McClung had seven points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-2, 10-1 Bull Run) while Lexie Vile also scored seven points, Amber Tharpe scored six and Averie Alger dished out eight assists.
For the Eagles (10-4, 7-3 Bull Run), who had a three-game winning streak snapped, Keira Brumback finished with nine points while Bailey Beard added six and three other players scored five apiece.
Luray 6 14 20 17 — 57
Clarke County 6 8 11 9 — 34
LURAY (57) — Foltz 0 0-0 0, Weakley 6 10-13 22, Alger 1 0-0 3, McClung 1 5-7 7, Owens 1 0-0 2, Blue 1 2-3 4, Vile 1 4-4 7, Good 0 0-0 0, Ancell 1 0-0 2, Donovan 2 0-0 4, Tharpe 2 0-0 6, Belton 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 21-27 57.
CLARKE COUNTY (34) — Good 0 0-0 0, Oliver 2 0-0 5, Williams 2 0-0 5, Rohrback 4 1-3 9, Brumback 1 3-5 5, Beard 2 2-6 6, Evans 1 2-3 4, Emmart 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 14-20 34.
3-Point Goals — Luray 4 (Tharpe 2, Alger, Vile), Clarke County 2 (Oliver, Williams).
Buffalo Gap 47, Stuarts Draft 46: Bailey Talley scored 16 points as Buffalo Gap snapped a four-game losing streak with a 47-46 Shenandoah District road win over Stuarts Draft.
Ryleigh Clark added 13 points for the Bison (10-8, 3-5 Shenandoah) while Hannah Coffman had six.
William Monroe 48, Mountain View 33: In Stanardsville, Bre Franklin had 12 points and Mya Councill added 11 but Mountain View suffered a 48-33 non-district loss to William Monroe.
Annika Dellinger added nine points for the Generals (4-14), who have lost nine of their last 10.
