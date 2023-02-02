Senior forward Michael Spaur scored 20 points, and Mountain View earned its first victory of the season with a 46-43 non-district victory over Riverheads in boys basketball action in Quicksburg on Wednesday.
Johnny Hasley, a standout junior guard for the Generals, added 14 points in the much-needed home win.
Senior guard Evan Estep added 12 points for MVHS.
Mountain View (1-18) will host Bull Run District opponent Clarke County on Friday, while Riverheads (7-11), which has now lost five of its last six, travels to Wilson Memorial on Tuesday for a Shenandoah District rivalry contest.
In other boys basketball action on Wednesday:
Boys Basketball
Alleghany County 57, Rockbridge County 52: In Lexington, junior forward Keaton Owsley tallied a team-high 18 points, but Rockbridge County suffered its second loss in as many nights in a 57-52 defeat at the hands of non-district opponent Alleghany County.
Freshman guard Matthew Burkhart continued to impress for the Wildcats (9-11) with 12 points in the setback.
Andreas Poindexter, a senior guard, added eight points for Rockbridge, while senior Brandon Mays added five.
The Wildcats will travel to Bridgewater for a Valley District clash with Turner Ashby on Friday at 7 p.m.
