Trey Gillenwater poured in 33 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, as Eastern Mennonite rallied from an eight-point point deficit in the final frame and pulled off a thrilling 53-52 victory over Covenant in Virginia Independent Conference boys basketball action in Harrisonburg on Thursday.
With the come-from-behind victory, the Flames (9-6, 5-3 VIC) snapped a three-game losing streak.
Davion Johnson finished with 14 points for EMS to help form a lethal 1-2 punch with Gillenwater. Johnson also had a late steal and the game-winning free throw to lift Eastern Mennonite to the victory.
The only other players to score for the Flames were Tyler Mast, who got called up from the JV squad due to several players being out and hit a clutch 3 late in the game, and Ryan Slonaker, who also had a trey.
Eastern Mennonite was playing without standout guards Adam and Drew Hatter, along with newcomer Schuyler Harmison, who has turned into one of the team’s most lethal 3-point shooters.
Covenant 14 18 10 10 — 52
Eastern Mennonite 11 11 12 19 — 53
COVENANT (52) — Graham 9 0-0 20, Pour 2 0-0 4, Chendeysson 1 0-0 2, Cui 0 0-0 0, Burton 2 0-2 5, Newton 1 0-0 2, Royal 0 0-0 0, Coppock 5 0-0 11, Lunn 1 0-0 2, Carter 2 0-0 4, Olnzagasti 0 0-0 0, Garber 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 0-4 52.
EASTERN MENNONITE (53) — Slonaker 1 0-0 3, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Gillenwater 10 10-12 33, Johnson 3 7-10 14, Samson 0 0-0 0, Mast 1 0-0 3, Berry 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 17-22 53.
3-Point Goals — Covenant 4 (Grahamm 2, Burton, Coppock), Eastern Mennonite 6 (Gillenwater 3, Slonaker, Johnson, Mast).
In other prep sports Thursday:
Boys Basketball
Page County 72, Clarke County 63: In Shenandoah, Dylan Hensley scored 23 points as Page County won its second straight with a 72-63 Bull Run District victory over Clarke County.
Hayden Plum had 13 points for the Panthers (6-12, 5-7 Bull Run) while Caden Good added 12.
Also chipping in for Page was Caleb Knighton with 10 points while Ricky Campbell had eight.
The Eagles (6-9, 4-8 Bull Run), who have lost back-to-back game, were led by Cordell Broy with 14 points while Dain Booker and Trent Holmes had 11 apiece and Matthew Sipe finished with nine.
Girls Basketball
Turner Ashby 48, Staunton 41: In Paul Hatcher Gymnasium, Leah Kiracofe had a monster double-double of 22 points and 22 rebounds and also added four steals on the defensive end as Turner Ashby bounced back with a 48-41 non-district win over Staunton in overtime.
Raevin Washington had 12 points, 12 boards and five blocks for the Knights (11-6), who have won four of their last five, while sophomore Kendall Simmers had five points and nine steals.
Brynne Gerber finished with four points, three assists and a trio of steals herself for TA.
For the Storm (6-9), Emma Witt posted a game-high 26 points and Kellsye Miller added six.
Turner Ashby 7 11 9 12 9 — 48
Staunton 5 7 12 15 2 — 41
TURNER ASHBY (48) — Simmers 2 1-2 5, Gerber 2 0-0 4, Bowen 0 0-0 0, Kiracofe 8 6-8 22, Whetzel 0 3-5 3, Smith 1 0-1 2, Washington 6 0-1 12. Totals 19 10-17 48.
STAUNTON (41) — Miller 1 3-4 6, Swansen 0 0-0 0, Henson 0 4-6 4, Steward 1 0-0 2, Witt 9 5-8 26, Lotts 0 0-0 0, Swift 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 13-20 41.
3-Point Goals — Staunton 4 (Witt 3, Miller).
Central 59, East Rockingham 38: Keeyara Dodson-Perez and Makenna Painter had 14 points apiece in Central’s 59-38 blowout win over Bull Run District opponent East Rockingham in Woodstock.
Erika Hutton had nine points for the Falcons (13-7, 8-6 Bull Run) while Emma Eberly added eight.
For the Eagles (3-16, 1-12 Bull Run), Reagan Sipe had 15 points while Haley Lucas finished with nine.
