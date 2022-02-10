Senior guard Trey Gillenwater went off for a career-high 42 points as Eastern Mennonite rolled to a 93-58 rout of Boys Home of Virginia in non-conference boys basketball action at home Thursday.
Gillenwater hit 17 shots from the field in the electric performance, including a perfect 4-for-4 shooting performance from 3-point range. He also hit all four of his free-throw attempts.
Davarion Johnson also continued to impress for the Royals (11-7) with 23 points of his own while Adam Hatter, a senior point guard, hit a trio of 3s and finished with 19 points in the victory.
Boys Home 13 20 11 14 — 58
Eastern Mennonite 32 25 19 17 — 93
BOYS HOME (58) — Morris 0 0-0 0, Slawta 1 0-0 2, Payne 0 -0 0, Kengi 9 4-4 19, Blackwell 1 0-0 2, Reid 0 0-0 0, Awol 0 0-0 0, Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Deng 13 1-1 35, Peters 0 0-2 0. Totals 21 5-7 58.
EASTERN MENNONITE (93) — C. Belyea 0 0-0 0, Slonaker 0 0-0 0, A. Hatter 8 0-0 19, D. Hatter 1 0-0 3, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Gillenwater 17 4-4 42, Johnson 9 3-3 23, Samson 0 0-0 0, E. Belyea 1 1-2 4, Mast 0 0-0 0, Berry 0 0-0 0. Totals 37 8-9 83.
3-Point Goals — Boys Home 11 (Deng 8, Kengi 3), Eastern Mennonite 11 (Gillenwater 4, A. Hatter 3, Johnson 2, D. Hatter, E. Belyea).
In other prep sports Thursday:
Boys Basketball
Buffalo Gap 64, Mountain View 32: In Swoope, Bennett Bowers scored 21 points as Buffalo Gap had no problem taking care of Mountain View 64-32 in a non-district battle.
Micah Canterbury added 10 points for the Bison (16-4) while Jackson LaPorte added nine.
The Generals (1-19) were led by Johnny Hasley’s 13 points and Michael Spaur with 10.
Mountain View 7 6 13 6 — 32
Buffalo Gap 13 1 26 24 — 64
MOUNTAIN VIEW (32) — Moomaw 1 1-2 3, Eaton 0 0-1 0, Bly 0 0-0 0, Reynard 0 0-0 0, Fields 0 0-1 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Estep 2 0-0 4, Spaur 4 0-0 10, Brock 0 0-0 0, Porter 1 0-0 2, Hasley 4 5-7 13, Pavlish 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 6-11 32.
BUFFALO GAP (64) — Lowe 1 2-2 5, Bowers 8 0-0 21, J. Hewitt 1 0-2 3, Ingram 2 0-0 4, L. Hewitt 2 3-4 7, Malcolm 1 0-0 2, Canterbury 4 2-2 10, LaPorte 4 0-1 9, Hohenstein 1 1-3 3. Totals 24 8-14 64.
3-Point Goals — Mountain View 2 (Spaur), Buffalo Gap 8 (Bowers 5, Lowe, J. Hewitt, LaPorte).
Girls Basketball
Harrisonburg 56, Rockbridge County 18: Jay Garcia had a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds as Harrisonburg coasted to a 56-18 road rout of Valley District foe Rockbridge County.
Mariah Cain added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Streaks (12-9, 6-2 Valley), who have now won five of their last six. Cain also surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her HHS career.
Ellie Muncy added 12 points in the impressive bounce-back victory for Harrisonburg.
For the Wildcats (3-19, 0-8), who have lost 11 straight, Emily Mahood finished with 18 points.
Rockbridge County 9 4 2 4 — 18
Harrisonburg 16 9 13 18 — 56
Central 55, Strasburg 45: In Woodstock, Emma Eberly poured in 26 points as Central picked up a big 55-45 victory over Bull Run District opponent Strasburg in both teams’ regular-season finale.
Makenna Painter added 10 points for the Falcons (14-8, 9-7 Bull Run), who have won three of four.
The Rams (15-7, 11-5 Bull Run) were led by Macy Smith, who had another big night with 26 points of her own in the loss. Nyle Sperry added eight points while Kenley Smith finished with six.
Strasburg 11 15 10 9 — 45
Central 18 13 7 17 — 55
Norcross Named Riverheads Football Coach
Longtime defensive coordinator Ray Norcross is the new Riverheads football coach.
Norcross will have the tall task of replacing Robert Casto, who stepped away last month after compiling a 261-59 record over 26 years and winning nine state championships.
The Gladiators have won the last six Virginia High School League Class 1 titles in a row.
Fortunately, Norcross is familiar with that success as he’s been on staff under Casto for his entire tenure. Riverheads will start the Norcross era on a 50-game winning streak that dates back several seasons. That is the longest active high school football winning streak in the country.
