Fresh off a loss that snapped a historic 52-game winning streak, Riverheads got back to work on Saturday with a 35-12 win over Tazewell in prep football action in Greenville.
Luke Bryant and Cody Cash rushed for two touchdowns apiece for the Gladiators (3-1).
Also chipping in for Riverheads was quarterback Bennett Dunlap with a 2-yard score.
In other prep sports Saturday:
Blue Streaks, Eagles Compete At Oatlands Invitationals
Harrisonburg and Clarke County competed in the Oatlands Invitational in Leesburg and both programs put respectable performances in a meet loaded with talent.
Andrew McMichael was the top runner for the Blue Streaks, placing 231st overall while CJ Hulleman, Kaedon Howley, Matthew Rush and Niranjan Aradhey followed him.
For Clarke, Jackson Ellis was the top finisher in the boys race, finishing 353rd while teammates Matthew Stroot, Seth Brown and Warren Maiberger came behind him.
The Harrisonburg boys placed 62nd as a team while Clarke County finished 89th.
For the HHS girls, which placed 46th as a team, Annie Poirot was the top finisher in 116th while Lena Blagg, Sophie Kauffman, Abby Gibson and Abby Kauffman followed.
For the CCHS girls, which placed 71st, Teya Starley was the top local finisher in 77th while teammates Aubrey Wagner, Miranda King and Julianna Pledgie came behind.
Area Runners Impress at Alleghany Invitational
Strasburg’s Claire Keefe (19:32.93) was second in the girls race and Broadway’s Tristan Yoder (16:47.87) was fourth in the boys as area teams impressed at the Alleghany Invitational in prep cross country action at the Jackson River Sports Complex.
Rockbridge County’s Deen Ludtke (19:44.35) and Nicole Black (19:54.90) were sixth and seventh, respectively in the girls race while Wilson Memorial’s Qunn Franklin (20:26.31) finished ninth and Rockbridge’s Megan Timmes (20:29.35) was 12th.
Other top-20 girls runners from the area included Strasburg’s Paige Hiserman (20:40.37) in 14th and Wilson’s Thea Franklin (21:13.85), who came in 17th.
In the boys race, Wilson’s Max Vess (17:10.22) finished 10th while Eastern Mennonite’s Jedrek Sneary was the next closest local runner in 23rd with a time of 17:50.76.
The Rockbridge girls placed second as a team while Wilson finished in fourth.
For the boys, Broadway’s fifth-place effort was the top performance for any local squad.
