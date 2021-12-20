Fresh off a record-breaking sixth consecutive state championship and 50th straight win, Riverheads swept top honors on the Virginia High School League’s Class 1 all-state football team Monday.
Gladiators sophomore running back Cayden Cook-Cash was named the Offensive Player of the Year while teammate Noah Smiley, a senior defensive end, was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Riverheads coach Robert Casto was, unsurprisingly, the Coach of the Year again this season.
The Gladiators were represented well on the all-state team. On offense, Cook-Cash (RB), Smiley (TE), Josh Watson (C), Tanner Bowles (OL), Mitchell Withrow (OL), Landon Lightner (WR) and Cooper Robson earned first-team honors. The first-team defensive unit, meanwhile, consisted of Riverheads’ Cook-Cash (LB), Smiley (DE), Lightner (DB) and Isaac Hartless (DL).
The Gladiators also placed running back Cole Burton, defensive end Luke Bryant and defensive back Aiden Miller on the second team along with Buffalo Gap’s Dylan Alphin (LB) and Mark Yoder (OL).
In other prep sports Monday:
Girls Basketball
Riverheads 67, Bath County 15: Claran Massie scored 19 points and Mackenzie Sacra added 13 as seven Riverheads players scored in a 67-15 non-district rout of winless Bath County in Greenville.
Anna Shirley added 12 points for the Gladiators (4-2) while Taia Chandler finished with nine.
Also chipping in for RHS was Abby Ralston with eight points and Ashton Lam, who had six.
Bath County 5 4 3 3 — 15
Riverheads 21 18 10 18 — 67
BATH COUNTY (15) — Cauley 0 0-0 0, Legg 0 2-6 2, Oliver 2 0-0 5, Tingler 4 0-0 8, Gardner 0 0-0 0, Jenkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 2-6 15.
RIVERHEADS (67) — Sellers 2 1-2 5, Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Sacra 6 0-0 13, Chandler 4 1-2 9, Ralston 5 0-1 8, Massie 6 2-2 19, Golladay 0 0-0 0, Shirley 6 0-0 12, Lam 3 0-0 6. Totals 32 3-7 67.
3-Point Goals — Bath County 1 (Oliver), Riverheads 1 (Sacra).
Buffalo Gap 52, Covington 19: Avery Bradley had 16 points and Chloe Emurian added 12 to guide Buffalo Gap to a convincing 52-19 non-district rout of Covington in Swoope.
Bailey Talley finished with 11 points for the Bison (5-2) while Hannah Coffman finished with seven.
Central 63, Warren County 37: In Front Royal, Central cruised to a 63-37 non-district win over Warren County.
Erika Hutton ahd 16 points to lead the Falcons (4-3) while Makenna Painter had 13 and Kennedy Whetzel added 11.
Boys Basketball
Riverheads 79, Bath County 27: All 11 players scored for Riverheads as it remained unbeaten with a 79-27 non-district blowout victory over Bath County on the road.
Noah Williams led the Gladiators (2-0) with 18 points while Ryan Farris finished with 14.
Central 71, Warren County 43: Ashton Baker scored 16 points and Aiden Nichols as Central earned a 71-43 non-district victory over Skyline in Front Royal.
Parker Sheetz and Ryan Barr added nine points apiece for the Falcons (5-2) while Jacob Walters had eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.