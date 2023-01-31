The small-town machine out of Greenville keeps rolling.
Riverheads wrestling, which has quietly established itself as one of the best Class 1 programs in the state, went unbeaten in the Shenandoah District competition this season.
The Gladiators defeated Wilson Memorial (54-23), Stuarts Draft (84-0), Buffalo Gap (72-12), Waynesboro (76-6), Staunton (65-12), and Fort Defiance (57-21) to finish 6-0.
Riverheads also won its annual Big Red Tournament, held at RHS, this past weekend with a team score of 223.5.
Defending Virginia High School League Class 2 state champion Strasburg was second with 189.5 points, while Lord Botetourt (187) and William Byrd (185.5) followed.
Wilson, Waynesboro, Staunton, and Fort were set to compete in a Region 3C qualifier on Tuesday in Fishersville, with the top two wrestlers in each class advancing to the regional tournament on Saturday.
The Gladiators and Bison, meanwhile, will compete in the Region 1B tournament this weekend in Greenville. At the same time, the Cougars have turned their attention toward the Regio 2B meet, which will be held on Feb. 11 at Strasburg.
In other prep sports:
Girls Basketball
Turner Ashby 60, William Monroe 35: 6-foot-5 junior forward Raevin Washington had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds while racking up four blocks, as Turner Ashby earned a win at William Monroe on Monday.
Brynne Gerber, a junior guard, added 12 points for the Knights, who have won three straight and six of their last seven, while fellow junior Acadia Bowen also scored 12.
Freshman Kayleigh Knight had six points and four steals for TA, junior standout Kendall Simmers added six points and five steals, and freshman Maisy Miller scored six.
The Knights (15-4) were right back in action Tuesday, hosting Harrisonburg in a Valley District rivalry contest.
Turner Ashby 14 18 10 18 — 60
William Monroe 6 6 13 10 — 35
TURNER ASHBY (60) — Knight 3 0-0 6, Simmers 2 1-2 6, Gerber 6 0-0 12, Bowen 4 1-2 10, Conley 1 0-0 2, Whetzel 0 0-0 0, Smith 2 0-0 4, Miller 2 0-2 6, Smith 1 0-0 2, Washington 6 0-1 12. Totals 27 2-7 60.
WILLIAM MONROE (35) — Lam 0 0-0 0, Rocha 0 0-0 0, Shifflett 5 0-1 10, Critzer 3 1-2 4-5 12, Carpenter 3 1-1 7, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Martin 2 0-0 4, Britton 1 0-1 2. Totals 14 5-8 35.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 4 (Miller 2, Simmers, Bowen), William Monroe 2 (Critzer).
Grace Christian 46, United Christian 32: In Stanardsville, sophomore Aubrey Greenmun tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and a steal for Grace Christian in a win over United Christian on Monday.
Maddie Harper, a junior, finished with 13 points, five boards, and four steals for the Warriors (12-4, 9-0 Virginia Christian), who bounced back from a lopsided loss to Miller School on Friday and have won three of four overall.
Kaitlyn Harper, another sophomore, added eight points, three rebounds, and a team-high five steals for Grace.
The Warriors are back in action Friday for a conference rivalry contest on the road at Ridgeview Christian.
Boys Basketball
Pendleton County 68, Petersburg 49: In Franklin, W.Va., on Monday, Pendleton County won its fourth straight with a non-district blowout victory over rival Petersburg.
It was a balanced effort for the Wildcats (9-4), who had five players reach double figures in scoring.
Freshman wing Chase Owens led the way for Pendleton with 12 points. At the same time, Josiah Kimble and Clayton Kisamore added 11 apiece, and Jacob Beachler and Dustin Vandevander each finished with 10 in the impressive win.
Freshman Caden Ours led the Vikings with 15.
The Wildcats return to the court Thursday at East Hardy, while Petersburg (5-9) hosts Northern that night.
Spotswood’s Sheets Chooses CNU
Spotswood senior Nicholas Sheets announced his verbal commitment to Christopher Newport late last week.
Sheets, a 6-foot-3, 206-pound tight end/linebacker for the Trailblazers football team, was a second-team all-district selection on both sides of the ball and a key leader for a team that exceeded expectations this past season.
Sheets chose the Captains over six other offers.
